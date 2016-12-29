Top Activist Pick For 2017

Welcome to the Carnivorous issue of M&A Daily

So far in this series, I have disclosed the following top picks: Arbitrage, Asset class, Asset class short, Closed-end fund, Commodity, Country market, Credit card, Currency, Dividend payer, Insurer, MLP, Philanthropy, REIT, and Utility. Before year-end, I will discuss a couple final categories including our overall top idea for 2017. Today, I offer my favorite activist opportunity for 2017: Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE).

Sifting the World members should get background details here. In short, there is substantial upside in a potential breakup. Shareholders are actively engaged in ensuring that the company's board maximizes shareholder value. The company is working with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) on doing just that. It is worth almost $60 per share today and an additional $10 per share if it succeeds at selling its Bob Evans Food division.

Cabela's

HSR is scheduled to expire today for the Bass Pro acquisition of Cabela's (NYSE:CAB). It would be reasonable to expect a second request. The $3.99 arb spread offers a 13% IRR if the deal closes by July.

Headwaters

The definitive proxy has been filed for the Boral (OTCPK:BOALY) acquisition of Headwaters (NYSE:HW). Headwaters shareholders vote on February 3.

Lattice

The first amendment to the preliminary proxy was filed for the Canyon Bridge acquisition of Lattice (NASDAQ:LSCC). The $0.99 arb spread offers a 53% IRR if the deal closes by April.

Chemtura

The Lanxess (OTC:LNXSY) acquisition of Chemtura (NYSE:CHMT) is encountering no HSR problems.

Neustar

Today is the HSR filing deadline for the Neustar (NYSE:NSR) acquisition by Golden Gate.

Alere

Alere's (NYSE:ALR) Arriva filed an appeal with the CMS ALJ asking to reinstate its billing status. The appeal will be heard within about a month and a decision issued within three. The arb spread is currently $16.72 per share. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily...

