The Great Wall Of Worry

Hopefully I can help shed some light on a rather opaque dynamic that threatens to undermine markets from Shanghai to New York.

Let's take (yet another) trip to China where Beijing is attempting to pull off the greatest juggling act the market has ever witnessed.

"China's balancing act isn't getting any easier," Bloomberg wrote on Wednesday.

That's an understatement. Beijing is attempting to pull off what is perhaps a candidate for greatest economic and financial system juggling act markets have ever witnessed. And I'm going to go out on a limb here and say they're going to start dropping some balls pretty soon.

Actually, they've already dropped at least one ball. Official efforts to curb speculation have led directly to tighter liquidity and that, in turn, created the money market mayhem that helped fuel the recent bond market rout. Let's take a closer look.

In essence, the PBoC is attempting to implement a kind of stealth tightening (i.e. a tightening bias with no official rate cuts). They've driven up interbank rates and extended the tenor of liquidity ops in an attempt to squeeze speculators. Here's SocGen:

In China's context, a neutral monetary policy stance does not necessarily mean policy rate normalization, while no policy rate hikes can still mean quite some tightening. The rising interbank rates and the bond market tumult of late - a direct result of PBoC's liquidity tightening - are reminiscent of the PBoC's 2013 approach of tightening without policy rate hikes. There was no policy rate hike in 2013, but the 7-day interbank repo rate averaged close to 5% in 2H, which led to higher borrowing costs across the board (chart 4). What followed was an extended period of growth deceleration that took 150bp rate cuts from the PBoC, among other easing measures, to turn around. Apart from less generous liquidity provisions, the PBoC's determination to squeeze rampant financial leverage, which fueled the bubbles in onshore bond markets, is further confirmed by its decision to incorporate bank wealth management products into its Macro-Prudential Assessment starting 1 January 2017.

Let's delve a little deeper. First of all, market participants seem pretty convinced that money market rates are likely to remain elevated. According to a Bloomberg survey of two dozen traders and analysts, "the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate will average 2.65 percent in the first quarter, up from 2.47 percent in the current period and the highest since the start of 2015."

Click to enlarge

(Chart: CFETS)

Further, the PBoC has leaned toward extending the duration of its liquidity injections (although they may have backed off of that push after the turmoil that hit markets on December 15). "The provision of liquidity facilities by the PBoC also has shifted to longer duration," SocGen noted last month, adding that "MLF in recent months have been rolled over to 6M-1Y tenors from a mixture of mostly 3M-6M tenors."

(Chart: SocGen)

Consider the following interesting bit (again from SocGen) that speaks to how this has affected leverage (emphasis mine):

Money market and short-end rates have been on a gradual uptrend since mid-August, coinciding with the time when the PBoC started to use 14-day and 27-day reverse repos more regularly in its OMOs - up until then, these tenors had been used only during week-long holidays. The rates at which OMO reverse repos are done have remained at 2.25%, 2.40% and 2.55% for the 7-day, 14-day and 28-day tenors, respectively. The 15bp and 30bp term premiums are seen as a way to curb leverage in the bond market. To put this into perspective, 3Y CGB (China government bond) yield stands at around 2.4%, and 5Y CGB yield at around 2.6%, suggesting the shift from 7-day funding to 14-day or 28-day funding can be critical.

On Thursday, the seven-day repo rate rose 16bps, to 2.73%, the most since April 22, while the 14-day repo rate jumped 85bps, to 4.45%, the highest since the end of 2014.

The reason: the PBoC has withdrawn some CNY350b over the past five days. On Thursday for instance, the central bank injected CNY100 billion, but that was apparently well short of the amount that matured.

"Market participants are anxious as the tightness at year-end is worse than expected," Liu Dongliang, a senior analyst at China Merchants Bank Co. in Shenzhen told Bloomberg. "Tougher monetary conditions and deleveraging are having the same negative impact on domestic liquidity."

Compounding the dilemma is Beijing's incessant meddling in the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) spot. Remember, supporting the RMB sucks liquidity from the system, thus offsetting the effects of easing measures like RRR cuts. Here's how WSJ put it earlier this month:

China's money markets matter because they have served as a springboard for a flood of short-term lending over the past year, some directly into the economy, and some directed back into leveraged bets into the bond market. But these markets are also exposed when the central bank buys yuan to prop the currency up against a surging dollar, essentially sucking domestic cash out of the system.

Basically, when the Fed hikes and the dollar rises, China has to devalue to keep the trade-weighted RMB stable. But this fuels expectations for further devaluations which means the PBoC has to intervene in the spot market to ensure the depreciation stays under control. By intervening, China removes liquidity from the system and that puts upward pressure on rates. Beijing can stop the bleeding by injecting cash via repos, but that works at cross purposes with efforts to curb speculation.

Indeed, almost every policy initiative in China works at cross purposes with something else. As noted at the outset, it's a perpetual balancing act that's impossible to execute.

Hopefully everything said above helps to shed a bit of light on what is admittedly a very complex and convoluted dynamic. Make no mistake, China's money market quandary will come up again and again in 2017. Make sure you're not completely in the dark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.