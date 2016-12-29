Don Dion's Top Pick For 2017 - First Hawaiian Bank

This successful IPO has solid fundamentals and a strong initial performance, and is a good financial portfolio addition.

We have been closely following First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) since the institution's IPO, and we continue to believe that this stock will be a top performer in 2017. Rising rates and continued positive momentum for financials should continue to propel this fundamentally solid institution higher in the new year.

We recommend that medium- to longer-term investors consider building a long position in FHB now and holding this recent, well-performing IPO throughout 2017.

Solid Fundamentals

When we first previewed the upcoming FHB IPO in late July, we saw it as one of August's strongest looking IPOs. One of the first things that caught our eye was the outstanding list of 16 underwriters that were bringing the FHB IPO to the table. This list included heavy-hitting firms like Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Securities, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Banco Santander (For a full list of FHB underwriters see the company's S-1 here).

In our further analysis of the IPO in early August, we noted that the bank had a strong fundamental business. First Hawaiian Bank is based in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was founded in 1858. With its 62 branches throughout Hawaii, FHB has operated as a subsidiary of the French banking company BNP Paribas S.A. (OTC:BNPZY) since its acquisition by the bank in 2001.

After the acquisition, First Hawaiian Bank continued to operate as a separate institution. Ahead of the bank's IPO, FHB reported that it had $19.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2016, and generated net income of $65.5 million for that quarter. For the year that ended on Dec. 31, 2016, the bank reported that its net income was $213.8 million.

First Hawaiian is currently the largest publicly-traded company headquartered in Hawaii.

Positive Third-Quarter Results

Despite seeing income fall slightly during the third quarter, FHB's third-quarter earnings release in October reinforced the bank's overall strength. FHB posted earnings of $53.2 million, or 38 cents a share - in line with analysts' estimates.

As expected from the initial public offering regulatory filings, the bank also declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents a share. The payout equates to a 3 percent annualized yield based on a closing price of $26.90 on October 27th, 2016.

In its third-quarter earnings release, the bank noted that loans had increased 9 percent to $11.40 billion from $10.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter while deposits rose 10 percent to $16.97 billion from $15.48 billion.

Assets had also grown with the IPO and the third-quarter release noted that the bank now had $19.89 billion in assets. The company's third-quarter earnings release also noted that First Hawaiian Bank had received an overall rating of "Outstanding" from the FDIC for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act for the eighth consecutive evaluation period beginning in 1995.

We believe that this kind of track record highlights the underlying strength of the institution and the bank's consistent standards.

It is estimated that FHB will release fourth-quarter results on January 26, 2017. Shorter-term investors should consider buying shares ahead of earnings and holding shares through the earnings release.

Strong Performance Since IPO

Another contributing factor in our analysis is the strength of FHB's IPO and post IPO performance.

Shares of FHB gained a solid 5.4% in the stock's first day of trading. Even more impressive however is FHB's performance since the first day of trading: shares had an aftermarket IPO return of 45.1%. The stock's current return since IPO is 53%.

We believe that this kind of gradual, positive performance bodes well for FHB's performance in the year ahead.

Looking Ahead To 2017

Financials have been on fire since the election, and we believe that gradually rising rates and the post-election rally will only continue to push shares of FHB higher well into the new year.

One much-talked-about policy that could have a huge impact on FHB would be the president-elect's proposal to lower corporate taxes. This proposal, which was at the top of Trump's agenda throughout the campaign, would lower corporate taxes from 35% to 15%.

While large-cap global financials and other firms are already able to tax arbitrage to reduce what they have to pay out in taxes, companies like FHB in the small- to mid-cap range would certainly benefit from this type of decrease.

FHB currently pays a forward tax rate of 40%. If this rate is reduced to 15%, we could see a major increase in FHB's bottom line.

Conclusion:

FHB's solid fundamentals, strong IPO performance and positive outlook for 2017 make this financial our top pick for 2017.

We believe that this already-strong firm will become only stronger as rising rates and the prospect of lower corporate taxes boost shares.

While shorter-term investors might want to consider buying a position in FHB ahead of earnings in January and selling shares shortly after, we believe that the even bigger opportunity is for mid-longer term investors looking for a solid financial to add to their portfolio for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.