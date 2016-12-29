Is Monte Dei Paschi's Bailout Enough To Save Investors?

If regulatory rules prevent a sufficient financial assistance package, all stakeholders will suffer with the possible exception of senior creditors and depositors if guaranteed by the central government.

Monte dei Paschi will require an €8.8 billion capital injection from the Italian government to help alleviate the risk associated with its €30 billion worth of bad loans.

Thesis

A coordinated public bailout of Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPD) is likely to be positive for all stakeholders if the Italian government can successfully recapitalize the bank and meaningfully reduce its volume of problem loans. If recapitalization efforts are unsuccessful - based on rules put forth by various EU regulatory agencies - all stakeholders would suffer, with the possible exception of senior creditors and depositors should their investment/funds be guaranteed by the Italian government. Downside risk remains for junior stakeholders (e.g., subordinated debtholders, shareholders).

Overview

Monte dei Paschi di Siena's capital shortfall is about €3.8 billion larger than the €5 billion deficit calculated by the European Central Bank earlier this year. Accordingly, it will now take €8.8 billion to effectively plug the hole on its balance sheet. The stock has lost 89% of its value YTD, 63.2% since December 7, and 8.7% today alone in light of greater public information regarding the firm's deteriorating financial health.

Deposit outflows have increased in large numbers as the bank failed to meet the ECB's stipulated €5 billion target regarding a capital raise. Monte dei Paschi's situation as Italy's third-largest lender epitomizes the "Italian banks" conundrum that has heated up over this past year. While the bank is not officially in bankruptcy/resolution, the Italian government is working toward a bailout to mitigate the level of systematic risk a Monte dei Paschi bankruptcy would provide.

The initial €5 billion target figure that came public during the summer was based on ECB stress tests run on the bank's liquidity position as of year-end 2015 and was part of a greater scheme to offload almost €30 billion in problem loans from its balance sheet. However, as the bank's liquidity position worsened further throughout 2016 and failed to meet its capital raising target from private investors, an official government bailout (incentivized by the systemic risk inherent in its failure) would subject the bank to lawsuits and class-action litigation from retail investors claiming the risk characteristics of the firm's subordinated debt were misrepresented. To avoid massive legal backlash, it's likely the Italian government will coordinate a deal where retail junior debtholders will swap their existing bonds for recently issued senior bonds.

The Italian government announced on Tuesday (12/27) that it would work to recapitalize the bank through a two-step procedure of public funds and a conversion of Tier 1 and Tier 2 subordinated debt into equity. Conversion into equity is generally bad news for shareholders given additional shares will have a dilutive effect, but these are necessary steps given the bank's own recapitalization efforts haven't been successful.

Shareholders have been hit badly this month (or even over any semi-recent timeframe), but there is some hope on the horizon and potential level of upside for debtholders. The recapitalization of the bank through a central government capital injection and conversion of subordinated debt into senior bonds will work to improve the company's leverage. The newly figured €8.8 billion capital shortfall will work to significantly reduce the amount of bad loans the bank has on hand.

Moreover, Monte dei Paschi has explicitly asked to benefit from a recently enacted rule wherein solvent banks can have their senior debt guaranteed by the Italian government. If Monte dei Paschi is successful in this regard it would help relieve some of the pressure it has faced in raising capital from private investors. Obviously, in order to qualify for this provision, the bank must avoid bankruptcy/resolution. Assuming the recapitalization efforts go according to plan, resolution is unlikely.

Until then, we likely won't know how such matters affect the bank's securities until it releases its revised business plan sometime around mid-January, which will be able to better assess how any new measures (and their follow-through) affect the firm's capital position, asset risk, and potential liquidity position going forward.

The burden of using taxpayer funds to help recapitalize Monte dei Paschi will be partially borne by subordinated debtholders as well under the regulatory rules provided by the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive ("BRRD"). The sub-debt will be converted into shares on the basis of the debt's face value: 75% of the face value of Tier 1 bonds and 100% of the face value of Tier 2 bonds.

How these sub-debt holders are affected is uncertain for now as it largely depends on recovery rates. Senior secured bonds recover about 50% in the U.S. and subordinated bonds around 30%, using the 1982-2010 time period. U.S. loans, in general, recover about 80% using the 1987-2010 period. Based on World Bank data, the recovery rate in Italy seems to be around 64% on bankruptcies brought through the Italian court system. Anything between a 40%-60% recovery rate would probably be considered "normal," with recovery above and below being bullish and bearish for all investors, respectively. The recovery rate will determine the amount of sub-debt capital converted into equity, whereby the sub-debt bonds will be retired upon the completion of the conversion process.

And while the sub-debt to equity conversion and public funds injection will better the company's capital position, in a bankruptcy scenario senior debt and deposits no longer benefit from the conversion of sub-debt into equity. Banks not going through a resolution process benefit from the equity capital raising as it provides a buffer against shocks, but once a bank is already in resolution, the conversion has no effect on buttressing the credit quality of senior debt and deposits.

Accordingly, if Monte dei Paschi is eventually brought through bankruptcy, the loss-given-default of senior debt and deposits will meaningfully increase. Nonetheless, if the government does provide support for the bank's senior debt and deposits - of which there is better than 50-50 odds in my estimation, given central government intervention - senior creditors and deposit customers are relatively safe. Even so, central governments can only provide so much capitalization assistance. European Union state aid rules prevent government intervention beyond a certain level given the controversial use of public funds to bailout a failing enterprise.

Conclusion

The only "safe investors" in the Monte dei Paschi situation may be senior creditors and depositors, assuming government intervention and subsequent guarantee of these items. Upside for investors generally will lie in the successful recapitalization of the bank from the Italian government's assistance. This would help mitigate the risk associated with the bank's large portfolio of bad loans.

Given this is a watershed moment in Monte dei Paschi's 544-year history, how the Italian government's intervention affects the bank's fundamentals and recovery rates on senior debt and deposits, and how the government's recapitalization efforts impact the ability to offer future financial assistance, if necessary, are key developments to watch in the bank's turnaround efforts going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.