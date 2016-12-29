Butler National: Aerospace And Casino Management Company Selling For Less Than Half Of Intrinsic Value

Executive Summary: Butler National Is A Diamond In The Rough

Butler National Corporation (OTCPK:BUKS) is a rare gem - an over-the-counter "penny stock" that is selling for half of intrinsic value. The company, which has two completely unrelated business units (aviation products/services and casino management), has been overlooked due to the low trading price and OTC status.

While for years the company has languished under $0.25, the company's assets continue to be valuable, and would be easily salable to larger competitors.

Due to a complacent management that has little incentive to sell the company, minimal progress has been made to maximize shareholder value. But the recent accumulation of shares by a private investor with a track record of supporting activist investors may be the catalyst to shake up management and get the company to pursue strategic alternatives.

Overview Of Butler National Corporation's Business

Butler National operates in two disparate segments: aerospace and casino management. The Aerospace segment is Butler's original business. Since the 1960s, the company has been providing a variety of products and services for the aviation industry, including aircraft components, aircraft maintenance services, and aircraft modification services. The aerospace segment services both government and commercial aviation customers.

The Professional Services segment provides management services to the gaming industry. You are probably asking yourself, "How does an aviation company get into the casino business?". The answer to this can be found in the "Narrative Description of Business" section of Butler's 10-K filing. In the 1990s, Butler's management decided that the company needed more stable revenue streams. Members of the board were associated with the gaming industry, and were able to use their connections and expertise to get the company involved in Native American gaming. Butler successfully made a deal with the Modoc and Miami tribes in Oklahoma to provide management services for a casino built on tribal land, and in 1998 opened The Stables casino. Thanks to the success of The Stables, Butler was able to win a 15-year contract to provide management services for the Boot Hill Casino, a Dodge City, Kansas casino owned by the State of Kansas. At the present time, the "Boot Hill" management contract provides not only the bulk of Butler's Professional Services segment revenue, but also a majority of the company's revenue as a whole.

Along with the casino management operations, the Professional Services segment includes a small architectural firm.

Aviation Segment

Through the aviation segment, Butler National provides a myriad of products and services through several subsidiaries. These subsidiaries are Avcon Industries, Butler Avionics, and Butler National-Tempe.

Avcon Industries

Based out of the company's Newton, KS facility, Avcon Industries provides modification services for both business and cargo-type aircraft. These modification services include aircraft conversions, addition of aerial photography and scanning capabilities, modifications that enhance stability, as well as other customer-specific aircraft modifications (such as baggage compartments, external store modification, and systems integration).

Butler Avionics

Through the Butler Avionics division, Butler National designs, manufactures, installs, and repairs avionics equipment. Avionics equipment includes radio, flight control, and switching components. Butler Avionics provides these products and services to a variety of governmental and commercial customers, including the US and several foreign governments, major commercial airlines, as well as to avionics OEMs.

Butler National-Tempe

Butler National's facility in Tempe, AZ, is the company's main defense contracting unit. This unit supplies defense and commercial aviation products to several government and government contractor customers. The main defense products Butler National provides are Gun Control Units (GCUs), which are used in Apache Helicopters; and Hangfire Override Modules (HOMs), which are used in all Boeing-derived Chain-Gun canons, as well as several other ordinance-related firing control, cabling, and test equipment products.

Professional Services

Butler National's Professional Services segment is made up of the casino management business, as well as a small architecture consulting business (BCS Design). As mentioned above, Butler National was able to utilize the gaming industry expertise possessed by members of the board to get into the casino management business. Leveraging the success of the Native American-owned The Stables casino in Oklahoma, Butler National won a 15-year contract to operate the Boot Hill Casino (owned by the State of Kansas).

As of the publication of this article, the bulk of the casino management business is derived from the "Boot Hill" management contract. The contract to manage "The Stables" (in place until 2018), as well as the architectural services business, has continued to generate less and less revenue for the segment. In the most recent 10-Q filing, the non-Boot Hill activities generated just $250,000 for the six months ended October 31, 2016 (a decline of 41% over the previous year). The Boot Hill management contract is in place until 2023.

The entity that holds the management contract to operate the Boot Hill Casino is not wholly owned by Butler National. Butler's interest in the entity (BHCMC, LLC) is a complex 80% ownership interest, 60% profit participation interest.

Valuation Of Butler National's Grab-Bag of Assets

While the Professional Services segment is larger than the Aerospace segment, the Aerospace segment would be a more salable asset to a strategic buyer. A larger aviation products/services company could easily integrate Butler, eliminating overhead and R&D expenses.

Butler National has a trailing 12-month EBITDA of $6.27 million.

This figure is somewhat misleading because Butler National is only entitled to a 60% profit interest in the partnership that manages Boot Hill.

According to the 10-K and 10-Q filings, the TTM EBITDA for BHCMC is $3.53 million. With Butler National holding a 60% profit interest, its effective EBITDA is $2.11 million for the Professional Services segment.

The Aerospace segment has an EBITDA of $2.74 million. Butler National does not break down total corporate overhead expenses as a separate segment. Executive compensation for the CEO, CFO, and Vice President were allocated to the Aerospace segment in my calculations.

Aerospace Segment

The question is, would another aerospace components company pay a healthy multiple for this business?

Company EV/EBITDA LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) 9.36 Ducommun, Inc. (NYSE:DCO) 9.64 AAR (NYSE:AIR) 10.38 B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV) 13.21 Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) 8.22 Median EBITDA Multiple 9.64 Click to enlarge

The above table of competitors in the aircraft components industry shows that the median EBITDA multiple for the industry is around 9.24.

The Aerospace segment generated a TTM EBITDA of $2.74 million. Giving the segment the median multiple of its competitors, we get a $26 million valuation for the business.

9.64 times EBITDA is a rich valuation for the business, but I am confident such a price could be realized if sold to a strategic acquirer. Taking into account that a strategic acquirer could eliminate the relatively expensive executive team Butler National currently has ($500,000/yr CEO, $292,000/yr CFO, $295,000/yr Vice President), as well as consolidate Butler's R&D into its existing R&D, there are many costs that could be wrung out of the business.

Discounting my optimistic 9x valuation, let's say the Aerospace segment could be sold for an EBITDA multiple of 7.5x. This would give us $20.55 million for the business, or $0.32 a share.

Professional Services Segment

The Professional Services segment is almost entirely made up of Butler's 60% profit interest in BHCMC (Boot Hill). As mentioned earlier, the effective EBITDA from this segment is 60% of BHCMC's TTM EBITDA, or $2.11 million.

Because of the weird ownership structure of the Boot Hill management contract (60% profit participation), and the uncertain future of the contract (the contract expires in 2023, but Butler's 40% partner in BHCMC owns the real estate of the facility, making it highly likely the contract will be renewed), I believe an appropriate EBITDA multiple for this business should be at a discount to its peers in the gaming industry.

A 5x EBITDA multiple for the segment is a reasonable valuation. A comparable company, Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) (which owns but also manages third-party owned casino properties) is trading for an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.65. A 5x EBITDA multiple is an appropriate discount given the risk of the company losing the contract in 2023.

A 5x multiple on the TTM EBITDA of $2.11 million gives us a valuation of $10.6 million, or $0.165 a share.

Real Estate Assets

Butler National owns several million dollars worth of office and industrial space. The three properties Butler National owns are the company's headquarters in Olathe, Kansas (a 9,000 square foot facility); the Tempe facility (16,110 square feet), and the office building the architecture business (BCS Design) is headquartered (10,800 square feet).

Using some valuations generated from a search on LoopNet, I estimated the value per square foot of each of these buildings was in the ~$85-90 range. This gives us a valuation of $3-3.2 million (the balance sheet however values the company's real estate holdings at around $4 million). The most conservative of the three numbers, $3 million, gives us an additional $0.046/share.

Cash

Butler National is currently sitting on $6.45 million, or $0.10 a share, in cash.

Debt

Outstanding debt is $9.08 million, or $0.14 a share.

Sum Total Of The Pieces

Asset Valuation (per share) Aerospace $ 0.320 Professional Services $ 0.165 Real Estate $ 0.046 Cash $ 0.100 Debt $ (0.140) Net Value $ 0.491 Click to enlarge

The net value of all the company's assets stands at around $0.491 a share, more than double the current trading price of $0.22 a share.

BUKS data by YCharts

Management Has Very Little Incentive To Pursue Strategic Alternatives

Butler National Corporation has the kind of executive compensation and nepotistic relationships activist investors such as Carl Icahn like to rail against during interviews on CNBC. The CEO of the company, Clark Stewart, has been at the helm since 1989. I could not find a chart online that went back to 1989, but to put his ability to increase shareholder value in perspective, in February of 1994 (the earliest chart I could find), this stock was trading for as high as $7.75 a share! Mr. Stewart's executive compensation is $521,000 a year, which is high given the company has a market cap of ~$13.5 million.

Mr. Stewart has turned the company into a family business. On page 56 of the most recent 10-K, related-party transactions are listed. According to this disclosure, not only does Mr. Stewart's son work for the company (as CFO), but also his brother and son-in-law do as well. I am not disparaging the Stewart family's ability to perform their jobs (Mr. Stewart's brother works as an engineer for the company), but it seems odd his son-in-law (an architect by trade) just happens to be the head of the BCS Design architecture unit of the company. Did Butler National acquire and/or start an architecture firm just to employ Mr. Stewart's son-in-law? I am still puzzled why an aerospace company owns an architecture firm, but perhaps there is a synergy given the architecture firm helped with the building and remodeling of the Boot Hill property.

Mr. Stewart and his family earn a total of around $1.22 million in compensation from Butler National. Considering he owns less than $800,000 worth of stock, continuing to draw a $500k salary, as well as providing his family with nice six-figure salaries are likely his primary motivator.

An activist investor is what this company needs to push for changes to increase the share price. While no activist campaigns have been launched, an outside investor has built up a position in the company.

A Private Investor Has Accumulated A 9.93% Stake, May Take A More Active Role Down The Road

In the past year, a private investor has quietly accumulated a stake in Butler National. Joseph P. Daly (personally, through his spouse, and through an entity he owns named EssigPR) owns 9.93% of the company's outstanding shares as of his most recent 13-D filing on December 15, 2016. EssigPR is an affiliate of Essig Research, Inc. Mr. Daly is CEO of Essig Research, an engineering and manufacturing services consulting firm. Mr. Daly has made other large investments in microcap companies, including Kreisler Manufacturing, Information Analysis, and SofTech.

As a director (and largest shareholder) of Kreisler Manufacturing, Daly expressed concerns over executive compensation, as well as had the support of activist investor AB Value when it attempted to nominate two directors to Kreisler's board. Kreisler Manufacturing was acquired in 2016 by a private equity-owned strategic buyer.

Based upon Mr. Daly's involvement with Kreisler, I am confident that down the road he will have a more active involvement with the company, helping to serve as a catalyst to fully realize its underlying value.

Some Hurdles For An Activist, But Daly Could Be A Bridge Between Management and A More Aggressive Activist

Despite owning just 18% of the company, the insiders have entrenched themselves with several provisions that would make an activist campaign difficult without their support.

There is a "poison pill" shareholder rights provision in place, and the board is staggered. The "poison pill" kicks in if an investor crosses the 15% ownership threshold. These two factors may deter an activist from taking a large position in the company (and may prevent Mr. Daly from accumulating more shares).

Looking back on Kreisler Manufacturing, management voluntarily nominated Daly to serve as a Kreisler board member in 2013. Given his expertise in the aerospace industry, he is more than qualified to serve on the Butler National board. As a director of Kreisler, he supported an activist campaign and pushed the company to maximize shareholder value, culminating with its sale in 2016.

Daly may take a less aggressive activist stance, but he could serve as a bridge between a reluctant management and an aggressive activist. Daly is buying his shares at the bottom, and will benefit greatly if the company is sold to either a strategic or financial buyer at a substantial premium to the current trading price.

Additional Catalysts

Besides the specter of a large investor taking an active interest in the company, another catalyst that could change Butler's fortunes in the next year is the purchase of the real estate of Boot Hill (currently owned by the 40% partner in BHCMC). On the most recent conference call, Clark Stewart responded to a question regarding this transaction. He stated that they are still working on financing the deal, and there were no other updates regarding the transaction. While purchasing the physical property would all but ensure Butler would continue to manage the property, given the weak track record of Butler National's financial acumen, there is a risk the company could overpay for the real estate.

Butler announced on December 20th a plan to repurchase up to $500,000 in stock. While this is a move in the right direction, given the company has a cash hoard in the millions, Butler can easily afford to repurchase more shares (especially considering the stock is trading at such a discount to intrinsic value). It may make more financial sense to buy back its undervalued stock instead of potentially overpaying for the Boot Hill property.

Bottom Line

Butler National is an asset-rich, undervalued company that is selling for less than half of intrinsic value.

Despite an entrenched management that has little incentive to pursue strategic alternatives, if Joseph Daly takes on a more active role, he may serve as a catalyst, either by taking an activist role himself, or by taking a less aggressive stance, getting a seat on the board, and supporting a more aggressive activist investor.

Given Mr. Daly's track record at Kreisler Manufacturing, if an activist fund took a position in the company and pushed for changes, I believe they would have his support. The company only has 18% insider ownership, but it has a staggered board, and a "poison pill" shareholder rights provision that kicks in if an activist crosses the 15% ownership threshold. An activist would have to get Daly on board to help repeal the anti-takeover provisions and compel management to take a more shareholder-friendly approach.

Besides the specter of an investor taking an active role in the company, Butler National may improve in the next year, thanks to the improved performance of the Aerospace segment. In the most recent earnings report, sales were up 27% year over year, thanks in large part to improved performance of the Aerospace segment (84% increase in sales). Operating income from the Aerospace segment has also improved, from an operating loss of $631,000 in FY16 Q2 to an operating profit of $659,000 in FY17 Q2 (although the company's backlog has decreased from $10.3 million to $8.2 million). If the real estate transaction is executed in 2017, and the price is right, the future of the casino management business should be more crystal clear.

I am accumulating a position in Butler National, but not rushing into the stock. The stock has jumped from around $0.18 a share up to around $0.21 a share (as high as $0.28 a share) in December, and could easily go back down on lower volume.