Financials And High Beta Have The Edge

Last week, I tried an experiment by showing two weeks of EdgeCharts instead of the usual one. The feedback I received was positive, so I will continue the format today. The Financials sector, the High Beta factor, and the U.S. geography continue to provide the market leadership within their respective groupings.

Sectors: Financials has been on top of the sector rankings for eight consecutive weeks and still has a substantial margin over the competition. Telecom grabbed the second-place honors from Energy after a steady seven-week climb out of its former ninth-place spot. Two additional post-election winners, Industrials and Materials, continue to reside in the upper half of the rankings. Technology moved ahead of Consumer Discretionary, as both retailers and homebuilders came under selling pressure. The defensive sectors remain huddled near the bottom, and Real Estate lost its last inkling of positive momentum.

Factors: The factor rankings have been remarkably consistent for seven weeks, and all but the bottom two categories are in the same ranking order as last week. High Beta has been even more consistent, owning the leadership position for most of the past six months. Small Size and Value currently hold the second and third spots, which implies that the Small-Cap Value corner of the Morningstar Style Box is performing quite well. Dividend Growth, Quality, Yield, and Low Volatility were the dominant factors in 2015 and early 2016, but they have been relegated to the lower half of the rankings for a few months now. Yes, factor rotation is a real thing.

Global: The global rankings are visually different from the sector and factor rankings again this week. Even though all three are showing a wide dispersion of results, only the global rankings have four categories deep in the red. The U.S. has been on top for five of the past seven weeks, with Canada taking the top honors the other two weeks. After four weeks of being ranked no lower than second place, Canada has slipped to fourth today. Or did it? The Eurozone, World Equity, and Canada are all posting momentum scores of 13 today, resulting in a virtual three-way tie for second place, so don't count Canada out just yet. EAFE, Japan, and the U.K. are in the middle of the pack and still clinging to small amounts of positive momentum. The bottom group in red are the same four categories as a week ago. However, Latin America posted a nice improvement that moved it two spots above its former last-place position. China slipped lower and now occupies the basement.

Disclosure: Author has no positions in any of the securities mentioned and no positions in any of the companies or ETF sponsors mentioned. No income, revenue, or other compensation (either directly or indirectly) is received from, or on behalf of, any of the companies or ETF sponsors mentioned.