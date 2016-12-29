Tesla's Service Center Push Keeps Slowing Down

Six weeks ago I posted an article noting that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hadn't opened a single service center so far this quarter. Far from being a fluke, this continued a pattern of declining service center additions. I included a list of centers open as of November 14. (I must thank Troy of Tesla Motors Club, who made what is, as far as I know, the first proper center count. I sought to improve on his count by providing an actual list.)

Well the quarter and year are almost over now, so you can see the new list here. Surprise, surprise - Tesla has managed to open two service centers in three months, bringing the year's total to twelve. If we assume the company delivered 20,000 cars over these three months, then the number of Teslas on the road has reached 180,000. With 131 centers that means there are 1,374 cars per center.

For context, at the end of 2013 there were only 513 cars per center. In other words, the figure has nearly tripled - and will surely cross the tripling mark in 2017. No wonder the company is increasingly using Enterprise rentals instead of loaners, cutting back on the valet service (which was supposed to be free).

This happens even as the company re-states its intention of selling 500,000 cars in 2018, which is to say between 12 and 24 months from now. Just to maintain the current abysmal car-to-center ratio that would mean adding 1 service center every day of the year. Now, I don't believe they will sell anything near that figure. But if it's the company's aim, shouldn't they be pulling out all the stops to build additional centers?

Tesla frequently brags about the quality of its service, and you had better like it because the company makes it all but impossible to have your car serviced anywhere else.

Where is the money going?

It doesn't take a Statistics degree to see the correlation between Tesla's investment and the service centers it opens. The anti-correlation, I mean.

(Via Troy of TMC, with capex figures compiled by me. Troy doesn't provide quarterly figures for 2013, though I'd swear he used to do so for 2013Q4. Certainly I cited that figure in one article. Yet another reason to provide list updates as separate files, not as changes on a website)

That mega-spike at the end is how high Tesla's capex would have to be in order to reach $1.8 billion for the year, which is their latest stated objective. Now, as with deliveries, personally I don't believe the real figure will be even close to the "target." But until Tesla discloses how much it spent, it's what we've got.

Conclusions

Tesla customers pay $1,450 a year for service, are virtually barred from servicing their car outside the company's centre network (except for basic tasks like tire replacement), and have to call a month ahead of time to schedule a routine checkup. Moreover, it's not just in California - the wait times are similarly awful all over the world. While the hardcore early-adopter crowd may put up with all this, if the company wants to expand its customer base it will increasingly find itself selling cars to Average Joe, who will not be very understanding. And as the ratio of installed base to sales keeps growing, the situation can only worsen.

Worst of all: even this expensive, slow service still loses money. Either the company finds a way to outsource service to third-party shops, or this operation will doom the whole enterprise.