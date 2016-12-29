Successfully Targeting RAS: Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is likely undervalued based on the high chance of success of tipifarnib in HRAS-mutant head and neck and other cancers types.

Personalized cancer therapy will continue to provide clinical benefit for cancer patients. Finding promising opportunities in this space, at the right price, is likely to produce positive returns for investors. Like Loxo Oncology's (NASDAQ:LOXO) NTRK inhibitor LOXO-101, Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has a HRAS inhibitor tipifarnib. Loxo went from a ~$200M company in 2015 to a >$700M company in 2016 as clinical data was revealed. Although there are differences, Kura could follow Loxo's path. Loxo created great returns for investors who recognized the high likelihood of success of LOXO-101, including myself.

Below is my Kura diligence in presentation format split into three parts: Background, Development Essentials, and Variant Perception. My thesis is: At $50M EV, enough cash for three phase 2 readouts in 2017, the potential of tipifarnib is undervalued in HRAS-driven cancers.

Although my Kura thesis is simple, I have incorporated important information collected from discussions with RAS oncology experts, discussions with head and neck cancer experts, and personal analysis of relevant literature and company presentations. I have also had insightful discussions with Kura management, scientists, and professional investors that support my thesis.

