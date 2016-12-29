Medtronic Will Experience Stellar Growth Over The Next Five Years

Dividend investors should jump into Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) now. Today's share price is $71.25, reflecting an overreaction to Medtronic's third quarter earnings report in which the company exceeded earnings per share forecasts, but failed to meet revenue expectations, missing by $160 million.

Despite the revenue glitch, which the company ascribed to production holdups, Medtronic's health is better than ever. Over the previous five year period, the company's yearly revenue increased from $16 billion in 2011 to $28 billion in 2015 and should continue to increase over the next five years for a number of reasons.

First, Medtronic's acquisition of Covidien will allow the company to trim costs, while freeing up $10 billion in overseas cash. Medtronic plans on funneling that money into stock buybacks, research and development, acquisitions and debt reduction.

Second, Medtronic recently purchased Smith & Nephews gynecology enterprise. The deal includes a unique, minimally invasive gynecological surgical system called Truclear, which will expand Medtronic's surgical range. In addition, Medtronic expects substantial revenue increases from its robotic surgical sector by 2019.

Third, the company recently received approval for the MiniMed 670G, an artificial pancreas with life-saving implications for Type 1 diabetics. The MiniMed 670G is expected to experience epic sales. Moreover, in April 2016, the FDA approved the Medtronic Micra, a miniature pacemaker without wires or lead that is implanted in the heart. Micra is the offspring of Medtronic's "deep miniaturization" program, which expects to follow-up with other life-saving devices.

In other words, Medtronic is ready to make significant increases in yearly revenue over the next five to ten years.

As far as dividends, Medtronic has increased payouts over the last thirty-nine years. Current yield is 2.39%. As you can see from the chart below, the company's recent payout history is excellent.

Ex/Eff Date Type Cash Amount Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 12/21/2016 Cash 0.43 12/9/2016 12/23/2016 1/13/2017 9/27/2016 Cash 0.43 8/22/2016 9/29/2016 10/21/2016 7/6/2016 Cash 0.43 6/24/2016 7/8/2016 7/27/2016 3/22/2016 Cash 0.38 2/19/2016 3/24/2016 4/15/2016 12/22/2015 Cash 0.38 12/11/2015 12/24/2015 1/15/2016 9/23/2015 Cash 0.38 8/21/2015 9/25/2015 10/16/2015 6/25/2015 Cash 0.38 6/19/2015 6/29/2015 7/17/2015 3/26/2015 Cash 0.305 2/13/2015 3/30/2015 4/17/2015 12/30/2014 Cash 0.305 12/4/2014 1/2/2015 1/16/2015 10/1/2014 Cash 0.305 8/22/2014 10/3/2014 10/24/2014 7/1/2014 Cash 0.305 6/16/2014 7/3/2014 7/25/2014 4/2/2014 Cash 0.28 2/14/2014 4/4/2014 4/25/2014 12/31/2013 Cash 0.28 12/6/2013 1/3/2014 1/24/2014 10/2/2013 Cash 0.28 8/23/2013 10/4/2013 10/25/2013 7/2/2013 Cash 0.28 6/21/2013 7/5/2013 7/26/2013 Click to enlarge

Courtesy: Nasdaq.com

Analysts are expecting growth of 4.7% for Medtronic during the present quarter. Over the next five years, the company is predicting growth of 7.8% per year. In my opinion, that number is very conservative, especially considering the company's medical innovations mentioned above. Analysts set the price target for Medtronic between $80 and $96. I believe $90 to $95 is realistic at the end of 2017.

At $71 per share, Medtronic is sitting at bargain basement prices. Investors should get in now and look for revenue to grow steadily, along with increasing earnings per share. Medtronic will continue to increase payouts on a yearly basis.