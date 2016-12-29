Unhappy Holidays For Qualcomm

Yesterday, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission hit Qualcom (NASDAQ: QCOM) with the largest fine the country has ever seen. This $850 million figure (1.03 trillion won) comes from the commission's claim that Qualcomm is engaging in anticompetitive practices. According to Alfred Ng of CNET, "the KFTC pointed to Qualcomm's dominance of LTE chipsets, more than doubling from 34 percent in 2010 to 69 percent in five years, and the company's refusal to provide patent licensing to competing chipset companies." The Fair Trade Commission has noticed a stagnation in competitive efforts toward Qualcomm as a result of their patent restrictions. These types of fines have been thrown at Qualcomm in the past, including a $975 million fine from the Chinese government. In both cases Qualcomm got in trouble due to their patent-licensing practices. Despite this lawsuit, QCOM remains valuable.

Investors will see Qualcomm heavily protest this claim. In the words of general counsel Dan Rosenberg, "For decades, Qualcomm has worked hand in hand with Korean companies to foster the growth of the wireless Internet. Qualcomm's technology and its business model have helped those companies grow into global leaders in the wireless industry. This decision ignores that win-win relationship." Citing international law, Rosenberg argued that South Korea's sanctions are not consistent with the South Korea-United States Free Trade Agreement. The corporation claims that it has been practicing this way for decades and relies on this business for a great percentage of profits. If Qualcomm cannot patent their own inventions and profit off of them, there will be no lasting incentive for them to remain at the cutting edge of digital technology. Qualcomm officials actually believe the government is being anti-competitive in this situation. While Qualcomm officials wait for the written order sanctioning this fine, investors analyze whether or not they should stick with the communications pioneer.

July 22, 2016, marked the one year anniversary of Qualcomm's major eleventh-hour restructuring. QCOM was passing through consecutive quarters in a sloped decline until CEO Steve Mollenkopf cut the workforce by 15%. In the third quarter of 2016, these efforts proved worthwhile. After earnings were released, Qualcomm's price rose 7%.

When I analyzed Qualcomm's restructuring and new partnership with Jana Partners LLC last summer, the stock opened at $60.89. Despite dropping over a point following news of the Korean lawsuit, QCOM opened yesterday at $66.65. Congratulations to those readers who followed the advice of my article. As I stated in that article, analysts had low projections for the growth of Qualcomm following Mollenkopf's initiatives. However, with cost-effective business practices as well as an unloading of new technologies for the final fiscal quarter, Qualcomm has pleased investors yet again.

Although Qualcomm is coming off a period of great success, investors are wary that the company will find it challenging to bounce back from the heavy Korean fine especially if this fine results in limiting Qualcomm's business in Korea for the future. Or worse, if this decision ultimately prevents Qualcomm from profiting off of its patent-licensing business. As Eun-Young Jeong of the Wall Street Journal offers, "34% of Qualcomm's 2016 fiscal revenue" came from its patent-licensing business. Qualcomm has been stumbling to finish off 2016 and a cut to one-third of fiscal revenue will not pick them back up.

The only thing keeping investors optimistic is Qualcomm's healthy balance sheet. Ultimately the fine would account for approximately 5% of Qualcomm's cash available. Overall, Qualcomm holds about $12 billion in debt with about $32 billion in stockholder equity. Qualcomm's debt is relatively modest and can be leveraged by ownership shares. The stock is fairly cheap at just about 17 times over earnings while still holding a large percentage of its industry (market cap of 97.95B). The company further diversified its business practices with the pending NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition. This acquisition is valued at $38 billion and will be paid for in cash held in foreign entities while resulting in new debt.

However, Qualcomm's balance sheet appears to be in jeopardy. Shira Ovide of Bloomberg explains, "Qualcomm has two core business units. One makes the computer chips and wireless modems for smartphones and other computing devices. The other collects fees from smartphone makers that use Qualcomm's patents." As I stated in my previous article on Qualcomm, the company is making great strides in its production line, however those breakthroughs might not be enough to counteract losses from patent-licensing.

If you glance at the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) portion of the chart for fiscal 2016, you can see that QTL EBT accounts for 85% of revenues.. Qualcomm uses the revenue gained from licensing to fund new technological products, the next being a 5G device. Analysts and investors alike are waiting for Qualcomm to again bring big changes to its business model. If the primary financier of Qualcomm's new technologies is no longer as profitable, adjustments will have to be made. The graph below also vividly displays how significant their patents are.

This whole situation is deja vu for Qualcomm. These fines that the company has received in other foreign markets such as China are now becoming unfortunate common practice. However, if state-sponsored initiatives arise from this with the goal of hurting Qualcomm's business for benefit of their native corporations, then these lawsuits could result in serious damage. Conveniently, rival Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is native to South Korea. Samsung also relies on Qualcomm for access to patents and if this lawsuit results in lower fees, Samsung will benefit enormously.

The European Union also has been investigating Qualcomm licensing practices. This prompts many to believe the EU will strike down Qualcomm's patent fees very soon. Per Seeking Alpha's Shock Exchange, "If the EU finds Qualcomm guilty it could fine the company up to 10% of its global revenues."

If the dominoes of patent-licensing continue to fall, the company might be in serious trouble. Right now, with glamorous dividends of 3.17%, Qualcomm would be a wise hold. The one-month price graph shows that things have been rocky for the chip producer. There will continue to be a tinge of uncertainty until the situation in South Korea has smoothed over. While advancements continue to be made in LTE and 5G technology, Qualcomm remains valuable. According to Fortune, "German carmakers Audi, BMW, and Daimler on Tuesday launched an alliance with mobile telecoms network equipment firms Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm to accelerate development of the infrastructure needed for self-driving cars."

It will be interesting to see if Qualcomm shifts its business model in any way. It will also be worthwhile to keep an eye on their emergence into development for self-driving cars. If anyone has the capability to succeed in light of these events, it is Qualcomm. However, without business from patent-licensing Qualcomm will not be able to fund as many initiatives. Consequently, they will not be as profitable in 2017. The chips were up for Qualcomm at the end of July but the cards have shaken out differently to end the year. Who knows, the chip producer might have an ace up their sleeve. For now, stay away from Qualcomm until they manage to go a quarter without a foreign lawsuit.