Sibanye Diversifies Further Away From Gold

If the company was strictly a PGM producer, and I was a PGM focused investor, then I would be much more supportive of this acquisition. But there are still issues.

With this acquisition, Sibanye becomes the world's third-largest producer of palladium, and the world's fourth-largest producer of the platinum group of metals.

Last year, I wrote an article on Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL): Sibanye Gold: Long-Term Issues Remain. In it, I highlighted how the company's declining reserve grade, increasing power costs and interruptions, along with wage inflation/labor unrest, were hurdles that would be difficult to overcome in the long-term.

All of Sibanye's gold mines are located in South Africa. While the country was a former titan of the gold industry several decades ago, now it's just a shell of what it used to be. Mines have gotten much deeper, costs have risen substantially, and gold operations rely heavily on a massive labor workforce as mechanized mining hasn't taken hold (part of that is because of the nature of the orebodies themselves).

That didn't stop Sibanye's CEO Neal Froneman from attempting to turn the SA gold industry on its head. Froneman realigned the cost structure of the company and streamlined operations, and Sibanye became a positive cash flow gold producer in a still very challenging operating environment. In mid-2015, the company's AISC dropped to $1,000 per ounce, a drastic change from the $1,453 per ounce AISC in FY2012. Sibanye is the largest gold producer in South Africa, as its four operations (Driefontein, Kloof, Beatrix, and Cooke) are capable of producing 1.6-1.7 million ounces of gold per year. When margins expand and your gold output is this substantial, then it can have an enormous impact on cash flow.

But while Froneman should be commended, it's really only a matter of time before margins start to compress again, as South Africa is still struggling with rapid wage inflation and rising cost of power.

As I said in my previous article on Sibanye:

Is this a company that gold stock investors should be looking to buy? If Froneman can consolidate the gold sector in SA then maybe. If not, then Sibanye's long-term issues will eventually weigh heavily again on the company.

Consolidation was key, and it made strategic sense given the proximity of these SA gold mines to each other. Froneman stated that merging the SA gold industry would save 60-80% in regional and overhead cost structures. It still wouldn't solve the issue of declining grade, but it would at least give the mining companies in the country a fighting chance to be healthy and profitable.

My basic investment summary of Sibanye last year was the following:

Is Sibanye on my list of stocks to buy when gold turns? No, not at the moment at least. If it acquires Harmony or some other South African mining company, then maybe. I would need to see more details on what the exact plan of action is at that point.....Long-term issues for Sibanye still remain. The risk is that these problems could worsen again soon. I will say that this story isn't over yet though, I'm very interested to see how this develops and what form Sibanye takes on in the not-too-distant future. If I see it make a major move, I might have to reconsider my current stance on the company.

Sibanye has certainly taken on a different form, as it began to diversify into the PGMs (platinum group metals) shortly after I wrote my article on the company. In September of 2015, it paid $288.5 million for the Rustenburg mine, which was owned by Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPY). Less than a month later, it offered $294 million to buy Aquarius Platinum Ltd., which has operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

But those were just small potatoes compared to the news that was released earlier this month, as Sibanye announced it was acquiring Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) for $18.00 per share in cash, or $2.2 billion for all outstanding common stock of SWC. This was a major directional shift, as not only is Stillwater a PGM producer, but it is also a U.S.-based company with operations in Montana. This would be Sibanye's first acquisition outside of Southern Africa.

Does this now change my investment thesis? No, because it doesn't address the original issue.

The Rational Behind The Stillwater Acquisition

After Sibanye bought the Rustenburg mine and Aquarius Platinum, it became the sixth largest PGM producer (fifth biggest palladium company). But that wasn't good enough according to Froneman:

"You definitely need to be at least number three to have significant influence. We want a voice at the table otherwise we can't set and develop our own strategy."

With this acquisition, Sibanye becomes the world's third-largest producer of palladium, and the world's fourth-largest producer of the platinum group of metals. However, I doubt that this accomplishes what Froneman wants in terms of having "significant influence." It's always the top two players (in any industry or sector) that hold the power. Sibanye still trails far behind Amplats and Norilsk (OTCPK:NILSY). But Stillwater does help Sibanye climb the ladder further, and there are several other benefits as well to the acquisition.

Stillwater owns two producing PGM mines in Montana. The Stillwater mine is expected to produce 330,000 ounces of PGM production (2E) in 2016, and the East Boulder mine is on track for PGM production (2E) of 210,000 ounces for the year. Both mines are very low cost and each has a 25+ year mine life. They will be cornerstone assets for Sibanye's PGM group for the next few decades.

Stillwater also owns the Blitz PGM project, which is expected to boost 2E PGM production by an additional 270,000-330,000 ounces annually by 2021. Blitz has an expected mine-life of 35 years, so it gives Sibanye another long-life asset in the portfolio.

The South African PGM industry is - just like gold - suffering from wage inflation and declining productivity. By bringing two low cost U.S. PGM assets into the fold (and a third on the way), it positions Sibanye's Platinum Division further down the global cost curve.

Click to enlarge

Stillwater also owns a PGM smelter and refinery located in Montana, which not only will allow the company to create a mine-to-market PGM business, but this facility is also the world's most advanced PGM recycling operation. The catalyst recycling business provides substantial yearly cash flow.

My Issues With The Acquisition

On paper, Stillwater is checking off a lot boxes. If Sibanye was strictly a PGM producer, and I was a PGM focused investor, then I would be much more supportive of this acquisition. But that's not the case here. The issues with this deal are as follows:

1. It doesn't address the problems with the gold side of the business.

Sibanye's AISC last quarter was $1,062 per ounce, that's an increase from $922 per ounce in June 2016, and higher than the $1,007 per ounce that was posted in Q3 2015. It's too early to tell if this is a trend, but once again the company is dealing with the same problems of rising costs.

The increase in the rand over the last six months combined with decrease in the price of gold in U.S. dollars is part of the problem, but there are still structural issues that haven't been addressed that are also contributing.

I'm disappointed that Froneman hasn't followed through yet with his plans to consolidate the gold industry in SA. That doesn't mean it won't happen, but I feel like it should have been priority number one. I'm just contemplating in my mind what $2.8 billion (the price paid for all of these PGM acquisitions) could have bought it on the gold side of the business. Seems like misallocated capital.

2. It pushes Sibanye further away from its core business.

Platinum and palladium are industrial metals, they aren't gold. I want to invest in gold producers, not PGM producers. Platinum and palladium are entirely different commodity complexes that are heavily reliant on the auto industry. And there are some long-term questions about where these two metals will fit into the equation (if at all) of the auto sector in the future. Electric vehicles don't need a catalytic converter, which is the main industrial use for PGMs. As battery powered cars become more prominent, the demand for these metals will decline. This is more of a long-term problem as the transition from gas powered vehicles to electric will not happen overnight, but you have to ask will producers of these metals eventually have a Kodak moment?

If fuel cells are adopted, then that would change the outlook, as fuel-cell powered vehicles use 5-10x more platinum than a diesel catalytic converter. But it seems as the auto industry is moving towards electric power.

There could be a surge in demand for gas/hybrid vehicles over the next five years as global economies start to expand again, which Sibanye would capitalize on. But eventually demand will level off and then it's all downhill from that point as the transition from combustion engines to more eco-friendly vehicles starts to pick up the pace.

Below is the expected gold and PGM life of mine production plan for Sibanye. This is a much different production profile for the company compared to a year ago when Sibanye was 100% gold. Gold is still a very important part of the business (over half of the company's revenue will come from this precious metal), but clearly it's not as influential as it was just 12 months ago.

Click to enlarge

It leaves questions about the direction the company is headed. Froneman said, "This should not be seen as a first step in exiting South Africa," but he also stated earlier in the year that "there are some seriously distressed companies out there. I don't think we'll be going to Australia or North America. We are sub-and southern-African focused when we talk of outside South Africa, and we'd want to buy producers."

You have to wonder what Froneman's grand plan is at this stage. Before it seemed like he wanted to consolidate the gold industry in South Africa, now he seems like he is running as far away from it as possible.

3. It stretches the balance sheet

Debt has never been an issue for Sibanye, as it has maintained a fairly clean balance sheet since it was spun off. The last two platinum acquisitions were cash offers, and the company still is able to pay out one of the largest dividends in the industry to shareholders.

But the Stillwater deal is also an all-cash offer, and Sibanye is financing the purchase via a $2.7 billion bridge loan from Citi and HSBC (part of that loan will be for repayment of Stillwater's debt). Stillwater does have $0.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet, which will transfer to Sibanye when the deal closes, but that still leaves a large hole to fill.

Sibanye plans to raise $750 million via a rights issue after the acquisition is completed, and then issue debt to cover the rest of the costs. Even if it goes up to $1 billion with the rights offering (which seems like a possibility), it will still be adding $1.4 billion of net debt to the balance sheet.

The company is adamant that it will be able to maintain the current dividend, which has averaged over 5% since it was first listed. But with that level of debt (and the interest that will come attached to it), I don't see how it can keep paying this high of a dividend unless the gold and/or PGM market starts to increase considerably.

I'm Not Bearish On Sibanye, I'm Just Losing Interest

I have continued to follow this story because I was waiting for that transformational event to take place that would make Sibanye a much more attractive long-term gold investment. But I have yet to see anything that would make me change my opinion on the company. The acquisition of Stillwater (along with the other PGM purchases) doesn't appeal to me as a gold investor, and in fact detracts from the story. I'm simply losing interest as Sibanye diversifies more out of gold.

I want full exposure to the gold market, as diversification (especially into more industrial commodities) can be a blessing and a curse.

That doesn't mean I'm bearish, at least in the short term. I do believe that gold, platinum, and palladium can all rise in price over the next few years. Sibanye should perform very well in that environment, especially given the leverage that it has to the gold market. Long-term, though, there remain some great challenges that will need to be overcome.

I continue to find other gold companies far more compelling as investments.

