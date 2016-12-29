Noodles & Company Better Hope There's No Place Like Home

For a fast-casual restaurant with a one-of-a-kind menu, it's not supposed to be this difficult. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), positioned as one of the market's lone healthy fast-casual options, shouldn't struggle to generate excitement around its unique brand. And yet, quarter after quarter, we see just how difficult life is for the restaurant. Its same-store sales are declining, its new units are underperforming, its marketing is ineffective - all signs indicating that the chain is spoiling.

At the foundation of Noodles & Company's woes is management's inability to create brand awareness and turn it into a meaningful impact on sales. This is not a new problem. Last August I called the company clueless because of poor brand management. One year later, falling same-store sales and poor performance at new units suggest that the company still does not have a clue.

When I first argued that in order to gain market share the company must do more than it already was doing, I used an example from Lewis Carroll's Alice Through The Looking Glass. Carroll writes, "Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!" For sake of simplification, we can call this idea the Carroll Paradigm: the idea that in order to get better results, a company must market their brand more aggressively.

In the November 2016 Q3 Earnings Call, interim CEO David Boennighausen called the restaurant space "very competitive," saying that "in the fast-casual side, just the sheer amount of restaurants that are entering markets is so substantial." This is confirmed by a Black Box Intelligence report that showed restaurant industry comparable same-store sales (comps) fell 1.0% in Q3 2016. However, this does not give cause to dismiss Noodles & Company's comparable same-store sales decline of .7% last quarter.

Instead, this poor performance highlights that management still does not grasp the Carroll Paradigm. If all of the company's competitors were struggling as much as Noodles, one could reasonably dismiss the poor performance - but people have not collectively decided to stop eating. Rather than suffer like Noodles & Company last quarter, Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted comps increases of 3.4%, 5%, and 2.9% respectively.

Most troubling of all is just how ineffective the company's marketing campaign was in its key markets. The Q2 Earnings Call demonstrated the extent to which its marketing has failed, when Boennighausen revealed that marketing was unable to "cut through" in Denver. Denver is not only one of the company's central markets, but it also happens to be where the company was founded in 1995. When it comes to the lack of success of its marketing efforts, Noodles & Company better hope there truly is "no place like home." The question for Noodles & Company, then, is not "What is going wrong?" but "Is anything going right?"

With an inability to drive store traffic in its own home base, the company is in deep trouble. Perhaps their menu is not the answer health-conscious, free-range chicken-demanding millennials are looking for. Or perhaps the falling costs of home cooked meals is prompting consumers to ditch Noodles & Company for their own kitchen. As somebody who struggles in the kitchen, I can attest that it is much easier for consumers to cook delicious mac and cheese (one of Noodles and Company's main dishes) than it is for them to cook a Shake Shack quality burger or create a bread bowl that matches up to Panera. It is also possible that the company's concept is not the issue, and Noodles & Company simply lacks effective marketing skills. The latter is not any less of an issue, but it can be fixed with a new marketing team. Alternatively, a concept-wide issue would require the company to completely reinvent its menu.

Further highlighting the company's poor brand management is underperformance by new units. New units had volumes that were about 20% lower than existing units in Q2 - a discouraging mark when compared to prior years, when new units averaged just 10-15% lower volumes, according to the Q2 Earnings call. Despite this lack of success, management decided it would be a good idea to cut marketing spend to 1.5% to 1.75% of sales after Q2. In November, the company announced further marketing spend reductions - to 1.2% of sales - to focus on the menu and operational improvements; contrastingly, high-performing competitor Panera had higher marketing expenses year-over-year. Though improving quality consistency is necessary, drastically cutting marketing spending to do so is problematic, as low brand awareness is the major factor behind the company's problems.

In this regard, Noodles & Company is like a terrible skier who buys new skis thinking it is the equipment, not the skier's inability, that is causing her to stumble down the slopes. Neither the skier nor this company's management team is addressing the underlying problem. The chain's flaw is their failure to get people in the store to try its menu offerings to begin with. If there's nobody in the store to buy food, new menu items cannot possibly sell.

So poor is the company's brand awareness that Boennighausen said in the Q2 Earnings Call "too often consumers are unaware of the variety inherent in our concept and the strong global flavors that we offer." The words "World Kitchen" are part of the company's logo, and consumers are still unaware of it! This manifests an earlier point: Noodles & Company's problem is its marketing operations (or lack thereof).

With such poor performance in its home market and with no new leader in place, there is no reason to trust Boennighausen's claim that "through a combination of superior operational execution in targeted marketing, I'm confident that we can bring these restaurants back towards company average." Why would switching marketing spend towards promoting new units be effective if it was ineffective in Denver?

If falling comp sales and weak unit volumes at stores open for less than 18 months weren't enough of an indication that brand awareness is a principal issue, the "Noodles and Company" Google Trend Graph's recent downturn to all-time lows should be:

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Trends

The poor performance of new units led to restaurant contribution margin collapsing to 12.4% from 15.2% a year earlier. As a result of poor operational performance, the company had to enter into an amendment to its credit facility on November 4, 2016, that, among other restrictions, limits growth capital expenditures to $4 million in Q4 2016 and $10 million in each full year going forward.

While growth is therefore limited, the bigger issue is that Noodles & Company's poor sales results are causing the company to struggle to meet creditors' demands. One has to imagine that the company's creditors - who already renegotiated Noodles & Company's covenant four times this past year - will grow very impatient if management's new menu and operational changes do not cause earnings to recover.

Poor brand management is not the only impediment to strong financial performance, however. The very nature of the company requires more skill and training in food preparation, as each dish cannot possibly follow a uniform formula in the way Shake Shack's burger assembly or Starbucks's drink-creation process can. At Noodles & Company, the menu includes various soups, salads, and entrees that all surely come with unique preparation instructions.

Because of this complexity, quality inconsistency can arise from inexperienced employees rushing to serve demand. In mid-October, the company made progress towards improving operational consistency by removing sandwiches from the menu. Standardizing the menu and offering many variations of a few dishes can reduce complexity compared to offering countless unique meals. Noodles & Company has already experimented with its Wisconsin Mac and Cheese, which now includes derivations such as Buffalo Mac, Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger and BBQ Pork Mac.

Perched atop this mountain of maladies are several lawsuits related to the company's credit card breach, the full liability of which the company has no way to know, other than estimating that it could be in excess of the amount its security liability insurance will cover. For a company with a large amount of cash on its balance sheet, this is an insignificant problem. For a Noodles & Company that is struggling to meet creditor demands, it is one of many significant problems.

The company may now be valued at just a fourth of its annual sales, but the stock remains unattractive. In order to recover, the company must find a new CEO who can increase brand awareness, solve operational issues, and deal with recently opened stores that are dramatically underperforming existing units. Until the company shows any sign that it is overcoming these hurdles, it is extremely dangerous for investors to attempt to catch this falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.