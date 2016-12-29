Care Capital Properties: High-Yielding Ventas Spinoff

Combining Care Capital Properties incredibly strong dividend along with the growth potential of the industry, and we see how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Care Capital Properties has seen its stock price consistently fall since the company was spun off from Ventas. Despite these difficulties, the company continues to offer a very strong dividend.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE: CCP) is a healthcare REIT that offers investors a $0.57 quarterly dividend that amounts to just under 9.5% annually. The company has a market cap of just over $2 billion meaning it pays out $190 million to shareholders in annual dividends. Despite these incredibly strong dividends, since its spinoff just over a year ago, Care Capital Properties has seen its stock price drop by almost 25%. However, as we will see, Care Capital Properties continues to offer investors a strong dividend and as a result, is a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Care Capital Properties is a healthcare REIT with a portfolio of triple-net-leased properties focused on the post-acute sector, or providing long-term healthcare to people unable to take care of themselves. Just over a year ago, Care Capital Properties was spun off from Ventas (NYSE: VTR), a major healthcare REIT with a market cap of almost $20 billion. Care Capital Properties is rooted in the skilled nursing sector, a sector which, as we will see, has very strong growth characteristics.

Care Capital Properties - REIT Stream

Care Capital Properties was spun off with a total of 84 million shares each at just over $30 per share. From that point, Care Capital Properties has watched its stock price decrease as the company's $0.57 quarterly dividend has remained constant. That means that Care Capital Properties, while its investors have had a difficult time, has seen its dividend yield increase from less than 8% to a present dividend of almost 10%. This shows the strength in Care Capital Properties cash flow despite the fall in the company's stock price.

Care Capital Properties Company Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Care Capital Properties along with an understanding of the company's recent stock price difficulties, it is now time to continue by discussing an overview of the company.

Care Capital Properties Overview - Care Capital Properties Investor Presentation

Care Capital Properties is the leading owner of triple-net lease nursing and healthcare facilities. The company has a large portfolio of 340 properties and a highly experienced leadership team that was partially inherited from Ventas. This highly experienced leadership team has the ability to take advantage of external and internal growth opportunities.

This combined with the company's low leverage and investment grade balance sheet means that the company's management can take advantage of a growing nursing and healthcare industry.

Care Capital Properties General Overview - Care Capital Properties Investor Presentation

Let's take a further look at Care Capital Properties investment highlights now that we have a brief overview of the company. Care Capital Properties has a well distributed portfolio with a market EBITDARM coverage of 1.8x. That means that Care Capital Properties has strong earnings in the face of rental costs. On top of this strong earnings potential, Care Capital Properties has a strong balance sheet with a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x.

That means that not only does Care Capital Properties have impressive earnings but the company has the balance sheet to support future earnings growth.

On top of these earnings and balance sheet, Care Capital Properties has an experienced management with positive industry dynamics. As we will see in the next image, Care Capital Properties is in a rapidly growing industry with significant demographic tailwinds. At the same time, the healthcare REIT industry is heavily fragmented and growing rapidly, ripe for consolidation.

Care Capital Properties balance sheet and earnings in a growing industry means that the company has strong dividends supporting a 9.3% dividend yield at a 76% payout ratio. That means that Care Capital Properties is at a relative value discount and with its current cash flow is trading at a market cap to distributable cash flow ratio of approximately 8. In the present market, this helps to highlight how Care Capital Properties is a strong investment at the present time.

Care Capital Properties Industry Fundamentals

Now that we have a introduction to Care Capital Properties along with a detailed overview of the company's strong earnings, balance sheet, and distributable cash flow, it is now time to discuss the industry Care Capital Properties operates in.

Care Capital Properties Aging American Population - Care Capital Properties Investor Presentation

From 2017 to 2050, the senior population over 65 is expected to grow by 80% while the senior population over 85 is expected to grow by 60%. Beginning in 2017, the 82-86 cohort is also expected to continue growth. Given the increased necessity of acute care as the population ages, we can expect the acute care market to grow similarly fast. This supports the future growth of the market Capital Care Properties operates in.

In fact, Capital Care Properties estimates that 70% of Americans who reach age 65 will require some form of long-term care for an average of 3 years. This means millions of people who will require a long-term care facility increasing Medicare and Medicaid spending by 7% and 6% respectively. The growth of this industry will significantly increase the future market for Capital Care Properties increasing the company's expansion potential.

Care Capital Properties SNF Costs - Care Capital Properties Investor Presentation

At the same time, SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) are cheaper than any other form of treatment. For major issues and treatments, skilled nursing facilities cost an average of $8.7 thousand compared to an average of $24.4 thousand for inpatient rehab facilities and $66.7 thousand for long-term acute care facilities.

Healthcare insurance and general healthcare in the United States is currently a rapidly consolidating industry. Part of this consolidation is resulting from consumer complaints over skyrocketing healthcare costs. One way to solve these skyrocketing costs is to turn to skilled nursing facilities which have a very low average cost as we just saw. This should support the future growth of the skilled nursing facilities industry.

This shows the market opportunity available to Care Capital Properties.

Care Capital Properties Financial Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Care Capital Properties including a detailed overview of the company and a detailed understanding of the market fundamentals for where Care Capital Properties operates, it is now time to finish up by discussing Care Capital Properties financials.

Care Capital Properties Debt Maturity Changes - Care Capital Properties Investor Presentation

Care Capital Properties has managed to successfully refinance $1.3 billion in debt since the company was spun-off with a substantial short-term debt load. The company has managed to increase the average maturity of its debt from 2.9 years to 6.6 years while increasing the average rate by 1.97%. As a result of this, Care Capital Properties has no debt due until 2019, with a revolver available for withdrawal and additional expending in 2019.

Currently, Care Capital Properties has approximately $1.6 billion in debt. At a 3.71% weighted average rate, that means that Care Capital Properties has approximately $50 million in annual interest expenses. Combining this with the company's $190 million in annual dividend expenses, that means that Care Capital Properties has approximately $240 million in annual spending obligations.

Given the company's 76% dividend payout ratio, the company is earning approximately $250 million in annual distributable cash flow, enough to cover its present expenses.

Conclusion

Care Capital Properties has seen its stock price consistently fall since the company was spun-off from Ventas more than a year ago. However, despite these difficulties, Care Capital Properties has managed to take a number of significant strides. The company has managed to maintain its dividend while refinancing $1.3 billion in debt. As a result, the company presently offers investors a secure respectable dividend of 9.3%.

On top of these difficulties, Care Capital Properties operates a network of skilled nursing facilities, a rapidly growing industry. Skilled nursing facilities have a lower average cost for major operations compared to other times of acute care. The low cost of skilled nursing facilities combined with the growth of the aging American population and the overall healthcare markets mean that Care Capital Properties is in a strong market environment.

The combination of Care Capital Properties present cash flow, financials, and the growth of the industry that Care Capital Properties operates in makes the company a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCP, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.