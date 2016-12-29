Headwinds For Polaris Should Gradually Subside

When that happens, the ongoing improvement programs are likely to start showing up and profits is likely to recover substantially.

While these headwinds still persist during 2017, they should gradually ease.

Polaris performance was stellar until they ran into some considerable headwinds.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is the leading producer of sports vehicles, producing snowmobiles (their origin), all terrain vehicles (ATVs, which it also sells to the military) and motorcycles, mainly sold in the US where they are the market leader, but also to Canada and Europe.

As you can see below, the company's stock price experienced a fantastic run from the end of the financial crisis, basically rising from a low of $10 to a high of $150 in 2014 and 2015.

From mid 2015, things have not gone so well, mainly because softness in the ORV market and significant product recalls.

Some of their main products

The RZR

The Indian and Victory brands motorcycles

Electric vehicles, like the GEM

Polaris Slingshot, a three wheel motorcycle (a 'trike') that was popular on introduction, but seems to be losing some steam this year

The company has four segments:

ORV (Off-road vehicles) and Snowmobiles

Motorcycles

Global Adjacent Markets (including military and work and transportation markets)

Aftermarket (new, after the TAP acquisition).

Q3 figures

Q3 figures were not as bad as feared, in fact the company managed to beat revenues by $20M (to $1.19B) and earnings per share by 4 cents ($0.50). Even so, revenues fell 19% from Q3 2015 and EPS was almost 80% lower.

The biggest factor was the really substantial recall cost amounting to $65M (and that's not counting the lost sales, delays of new models, brand damage, etc.), which constitutes roughly half of their net earnings. Total recall cost for the year are already $120M.

But this is progressing, as argued during the Q3CC:

The previously announced RZR recalls have now passed the 50% penetration rate for both the RZR 900/RZR 1000 recall and the more recent Turbo recall

They also embarked on a wholesale review process on what led to these problems and that should set them up stronger for the future.

Their motorcycle brands Victory and Indian increased sales in the low teens (as a percentage) in the quarter despite a weak market, indicating market share gains.

They managed considerable reductions in inventories (10% overall, 16% in ORVs) and have made progress with lean production techniques that has counterbalanced some of the margin erosion from the recalls.

They're going to aggressively rollout RFM techniques (a marketing technique to identify the most important customers based on recency, frequency and monetary).

The share count will be down some 3% for the year due to the repurchase program, which will total some 2.9M shares this year.

Guidance

Despite the substantial recall cost itself (and other effects on the business), the company is still comfortable in guiding EPS to between $3.40 and $3.60 per diluted share. Apart from the recall cost, there is also some $35M in negative currency developments priced into this.

While the company did not provide any formal guidance for 2017, it was mentioned that the same challenging environment is likely going to last. Some expenses will remain somewhat elevated as well, like engineering (for quality and safety control) and innovation increasing by mid teens percentages.

Where do we stand

The shares are hit by a number of one-offs, like the recalls, the weak industry conditions, and adverse currency movements. Part of the slow sales were also to blame on the recall, as they delayed the introduction of new models due to thorough safety and quality inspections.

They also embarked on higher promotional spending in order to protect the brand. All in all, the recall has had quite an impact. But that impact should gradually fade away next year.

The acquisition of Trans American Parts (TAP) in October for about $665M ($550M if one deducts the $115M in present value of future tax benefits) will start to be accretive to earnings from Q1 2017 and will be included in a fourth market segment called 'Aftermarket' with annual sales (pro-forma) of $850M.

Privately held TAP had sales of about $740M which were growing at 15% a year, a substantial amount and it's a pretty good fit, here is the WSJ:

Polaris Chairman and Chief Executive Scott Wine said Transamerican's products and services in the off-road four-wheel-drive market fit with the off-road vehicle business at Polaris. Mr. Wine added that the transaction could create value for shareholders by broadening Transamerican Auto Part's product lines, expanding its retail and distribution footprint where appropriate, and cross-selling both companies' offerings.

SA contributor The Value Investor argued earlier that TAP could contribute roughly $81M in EBITDA, putting the EPS in the order of $7.50 under normal conditions (that is, when the recall is behind us). That's double what it will be this year according to company guidance and looks to be too optimistic for 2017.

Here is how analyst Joseph Altobello from Raymond James put it during the Q3CC:

So, switching gears a little bit to 2017, I know you guys aren't giving guidance today, but as we think about 2017, if you start-off with $3.50, call it, this year, or the midpoint of your guide, you get back a $1.20 next year and you add $0.25 or $0.30 from TAP, you're adding around a $5 number

Management didn't comment on this, but it strikes us as pretty reasonable, as part of the softness in sales, especially in the ORV sector (-25% for the quarter), is due to delays in the introduction of new models as a result of the recalls. This should straighten out in 2017.

While 2017 still doesn't look like a bumper year (soft market conditions continue and the recall consequences still linger), we expect a gradual recovery of the share price with the recovery of earnings from the recall cost and consequences.

While parts of the markets the company operates in aren't growing at the moment (ORV), other parts are (global adjacent markets revenue grew 6% in Q3) and in others they're gaining market share, like motorcycles.

In the latter margins have been negatively impacted by Slingshot safety and service bulletins, as explained by Scott W. Wine on the Q3CC. This should subside during 2017 as well.

Underneath it all are efforts to cut inventory and cost through lean production and RFM marketing, their VIP program and synergies from TAP and these will reveal themselves when growth returns and the recall is behind us.

So basically there are headwinds which will continue into 2017. Underneath the company is improving and when the headwinds subside we'll see profits returning to former heights, and with it the share price, as there isn't any lasting damage done.

Our main worry isn't the recalls as the company is integrating the lessons learned into production processes. Recalls can never be completely avoided, but as long as they serve to improve processes they lead to improvements as well.

Our main worry is actually the market softness. As of yet, there are few signs that the ORV market is recovering, and until it does, we'll still see a recovery at Polaris, but it won't be an exuberant one.

The recovery will be mainly driven by cost cutting, fading of the recall impact, share buyback (one million shares in Q4), TAP integration and some segments like motorcycles performing well. That should still lead to a meaningfully higher share price as 2017 progresses.

We think the $5 per share in 2017 profits which the Raymond James analyst alluded to during the Q3CC isn't entirely baked in the share price. The foundations for further improvements are being laid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.