Memorial Production Partners: The Limits Of Hedging

A few days ago, Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) announced the agreements necessary to reorganize. This is going to be followed by a voluntary bankruptcy filing. The signs were many that the company was heading in this direction. There was the intentionally missed interest payments, the hiring of legal advisors, the falling stock price, and more.

But for all of us who thought that one of the most impressive hedge positions in the industry would prevent that, there was disappointment. This company ended the same way as so many others. Part of that hedged position will be cashed to reduced debt outstanding and the bank line will be reduced accordingly. The unsecured debt will become equity and the equity holders will receive 2% of the reorganized company and warrants for another potential 6%.

The hedged position did not stop the drop in cash flow. The third quarter cash flow was $43 million as compared to the $79 million cash flow in the second quarter. It was getting obvious that rising prices were not coming to the aid of this company no matter how large the hedge position was. Plus there was only so much that operations could do in a situation like this.

The cash flow from operations picture remained dismal. Despite all the cost cutting, the hedge cash flow, and the forward preparations, cash flow from operations remained insufficient for the debt load. So while the distribution to shareholders was well covered, the debt ratios remained out of line. There was just not enough chances for the cash flow to sufficiently recover.

So the company will emerge as a corporation from the reorganization. The bankruptcy filing, properly executed, should protect the limited partners from the gains liability that results from the debt cancellation. CODI can be scary, but it is also preventable.

Once again, financial leverage did not work because commodity prices dropped so much and the hedging protection really did not protect to the hoped for extent. The hedges managed to decrease the problems but not enough to prevent the same end as other far less protected competitors. The insurance policy was not as comprehensive as the market may have believed at the time.

So when other companies such as Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) purchase some less than low cost assets, there may be a lesson here. One of the most common comments both below the article and in emails to me was "they can hedge". As the above shows, hedging may not be enough. Plus there are plenty of others, Sandridge Energy (NYSE:SD), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), Linn Energy (LINE), and many more. Maybe not all of the companies are in exactly the same part of the industry, but all hoped the hedging program would get them through the tough times. All of these companies were much too leveraged to make it.

So the lesson here is that income to investors can only be a certain amount of cash flow before the future is at risk. To much financial leverage leaves the company open to unfavorable selling price swings. Those swings can only be overcome through new production that is lower cost. Mature fields, if they are purchased at all, need to be purchased at market bottoms. Evidently financial leverage, no matter the corporate model, needs to be avoided at all costs. It has now been proven not safe (probably for the millionth time). Too many leveraged companies either don't make or the shareholders get diluted. The latest dilution example is Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) where the shares outstanding recently doubled after the latest share offering. So financial leverage, no matter how attractive, or worse, addictive, needs to be avoided.

Probably the safest income policy would be followed by a company such as Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF). The debt has been deliberately kept low so that the high cash flow payout is not nearly as threatening when commodity prices decline. But this company was also in a position to decrease operating costs across the board sharply. A sale of stock raised some money, and the company currently continues with its business model. The shareholders actually have far less bumps and bruises to their portfolio than those companies with financial leverage.

After all the bankruptcies and reorganizations there will probably be a lack of these leveraged companies in the near future. But sooner or later someone will market a "safe" company. There is always a new mousetrap, even if it is not better. Hopefully the results of the last year or so will stay in the mind of the market so that all these losses do not have to happen in the future to investors depending upon that income.

