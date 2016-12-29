Fifth-Third Bancorp: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector

Investors who feel they have missed the fierce rally in bank stocks into and post Trump's election victory will want to pay attention to Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

This starts with valuation. The main problem with the banking opportunity set as a whole at current time is that trailing valuations, 2015-16 PE, P/BV and yield, are in many cases pretty stretched. Some banks are on over 20x EPS for 2016. This should improve to some degree in 2017-18 with EPS growth, but the extent and timing of trump's reforms are unknown. Some would say even the policies are unknown. The high valuations leave room for disappointment.

In this respect, FITB is something of a comfort blanket. I recently wrote about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), a high quality operation in Texas. My thesis there was that with medium term growth uncertain due to the lingering effects of the oil shock, Cullen/Frost Bankers looked quite expensive on a 2018 PE of 17. FITB has also not really seen much growth in its balance sheet in recent quarters:

(click to enlarge)

Source: Company data

But the stock is trading at 12.9x 2018 EPS, which is far easier to live with if things do not work out as well as hoped in terms of the economic impact of the next administration. You might say that if Trump flops then all bets are off for all banks. I'd argue not so much. Some banks are pricing in more "Trumpish" outlooks than others, which is right - the market has recognized the different growth and risk appetites of management teams. FITB shouldn't see as much downside on a trump fail as other, growthier banks.

At the recent low rates of risk weighted asset growth (RWA - think loan growth) the bank is generating considerable free cash due to the static nature of required capital reserves. This gives FITB strong buyback potential that I would argue the market hasn't focused on in its valuation of the stock. I expect the number of shares outstanding to fall around 10% over the next two years (2016-18). Core EPS growth is quite subdued, about 3% annually, and you receive a further 1.8% in dividends. So there is a very solid basic value creation mechanism for an investor, that's worth about 10% annually.

The sedate pace of asset growth at FITB reflects a management attuned to ROE and risk: pricing has been geared to maintaining net interest margin and also geared to reducing credit costs. A result the commercial and industrial portfolio has seen a 16bps increase in yield over the last five quarters, or around 5%.

Company data

The pre-Trump prognosis includes improving operating leverage. While this is a widespread goal among U.S. banks I think it might move down the list of priorities should GDP growth move higher under Trump as it is easier to control costs in a weak growth environment. FITB is one bank which I think will still focus on operating leverage because while it will grow somewhat faster, the current management are likely to remain well inside the curve risk-wise. The current cost/income efficiency ratio is around 63%. If we growth revenue by 4% in 2017, then 7% in 2018 - an improvement that reflects asset sensitivity and some expectation of higher volume growth in Trump's second year, but not "boom" conditions -, and if we grow costs at 3% then 5.2% over this period, we see 13% pre-tax profit growth by 2018. The share count should fall ~5% a year as well.

Company data and FIG Ideas forecasts

Conclusion

FITB remains at the low end of the PE range in a universe that many find a little rich on current information. The stock is not pricing in any kind of blue sky Trump scenario, and the business does not need one for its generation of appealing value dynamics. If you wish to catch up with the bank story, FITB is a low risk way of doing it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.