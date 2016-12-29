City Office REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Although I'm not enthused by its low coupon rate, at $22.65, its current effective yield adds to its attractiveness.

Yes, it's small, but it's earning income and appears to have a conservative and stable business model.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) preferred shares, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferred shares we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the CIO page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that CIO is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality office properties. It IPO'd with a market value of $277 million, making it a relatively small company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that CIO offers one preferred (CIO-A), initially offered at 6.625%, which indicates to me that CIO is perceived as a moderately safe company, because of the relatively lower interest rate it pays to borrow.

Now let's click on CIO-A. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning that in the event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 10/4/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.65625 per share per year, or 0.4140625 per quarter, to be paid 1/25, 4/25, 7/25, & 10/25 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 9/26/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of CIO.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of CIO's approximate two-and-a-half-year chart. Although a bumpy ride, its price during that time appreciated from $12.47 on 4/20/14 to its current price, $12.88.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of CIO's present financial highlights. The company's current market value is $308.49 million. It earned $0.90 million on sales of $68.7 million. Year to date, it's up 13.49%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is 1.94.

Now let's see how its preferred performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart:

Click to enlarge

It appears that we might have discovered a needle in the preferred profitable haystack. At least that's what our own Blue believes because he advised that I look at it a short while ago. Now that I have, I tend to agree. At its current $22.65, offering a yearly dividend of $1.65625, it's paying a current yield of:

1.65625/22.65 = 7.31%

A respectable yield at this time offering a reasonable expectation of safety. You might buy it now or roll the dice and place a GTC bid hoping to reach its recent sub-twenty-two dollar low point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.