Unum Group: An ROE Machine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is another US life company that should keep giving you a ~10% ROE. The stock is trading at around 1x BVS and at an attractive PE of around 10x with yield just shy of 2%. Value creation for shareholders of this stock will rest on steady growth of book value and the transformation of this into higher cash flow over time.

The 2017 outlook given by management is buoyant: consistent earnings growth, late single digit sales growth, mid-single digit premium growth, ongoing use of capital dynamics and two big pluses in prospect in rising rates and inflation and potential tax reform.

Unum has increased its growth rate in operating EPS since 2015 to nearly 9% YoY from 5.3% via action on customer mix and pricing discipline, claims management, expense management and improving the composition of its investment portfolio. This has clearly yielded results though I would caution investors against expecting sharp further improvements, simply because the growth and margin trade-off is becoming slightly tougher.

One reason to think this is developments in UNM domestic Life and Disability divisions. Sales at 3Q were down nearly 10% YoY with deterioration in 3Q (to -20% YoY). This excludes the Supplemental and Voluntary business, and so relates to about 36% of group operating earnings.

Source: Company data

The drop in U.S. sales reflects pricing discipline and it reflects UNM's determination only to write business that makes sense in terms of its ROE, and is a positive for shareholders. Note that UNM actually increased its rates in the US business in the face of aggressive price action from competitors. The last thing you want as a shareholder in a life company is to overextend into an area of risk at low margin and then see a spike in claims incidence in the future. In 3Q, the pressure on the top line in the US was offset by more positive developments in the UNM UK and Colonial Life. Going forward growth will be about balancing areas of different pricing strength and so will be confined to a range either side of 5%.

It will be interesting to watch if and how quickly the current pricing environment in US Life and Disability improves as new entrants won't be able to destroy value in favor of market share for ever.

Two short term risks include, first, Sterling, with 9% of operating earnings generated at UNM UK and a volatile outlook for Sterling due to Brexit. This should be manageable and UNM has the option of hedging its UK earnings. A second is whether UNM will write a large addition to long term care liability reserves in 4Q'16, which was a topic on the last results call. I would view this as a one off risk as it would reflect a higher percentage of individual policies in the mix and were the shares to weaken on such a development I would lean in as a buyer.

Conclusion

It's clear where UNM's strong shareholders economics come from - a focus on incremental ROE. Is there any alpha in the stock?

I haverecently written on a number of companies in the US life and pensions/savings space. One thing that has stood out to me is the attractive nature of most of the economics that these stocks offer with the management teams mostly focusing on the art of the possible: incremental return improvements through pricing and cost discipline and in some cases the exit of sub-par businesses. Growth is all about BVS growth rather than the top line and retained capital is committed to profitable business.

A professional investor might get challenged over how he or she would add value to this space by picking "the winner". Individual investors don't have to parse stocks in this way and sometimes it pays not to. UNM: 10% ROE, 10x EPS, 1X BVS for 2017. I would expect the stock to average its ROE in terms of shareholder rewards and the alpha lies in the extent to which this is a more attractive proposition than the S&P at 21x.

