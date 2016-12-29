Trump Goes Nuclear On Nuclear

Nuclear energy remains, despite lingering concerns over safety and radioactive hazards, the most reliable, zero-emission energy source available today. It has, however, fallen out of vogue, owing in large part to the dramatic fall in the price of natural gas and other renewables as well as the stark reminder of nuclear energy's inherent risks offered by the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Two nuclear peas in a pod

Nuclear power generation not only suffers from an image problem with the general public but is also notoriously difficult to construct; costly to maintain; and discharges highly radioactive nuclear waste that can take thousands of year to decay to safe levels. Nuclear is also competing against the US shale gas boom and has seen its share of total electricity output remain at 20% since 2010 whilst the share of natural gas has risen from 24% to 33%.

The Trump transition team has nonetheless hinted at its future energy policy by asking the US Energy Department how it could support nuclear reactors "operating as part of the nation's infrastructure" and what actions could be taken to prevent them from shutting down. Such a strategy would support commitments made by the US during the COP21 negotiations but also signal support for nuclear energy in a world where countries such as Germany are mothballing their entire fleet in favor of investment in renewable sources.

A likely commitment by the soon-to-be Trump administration in favor of maintaining a substantial nuclear element in the US energy mix surely may yet signal a boon for domestic nuclear energy providers and ancillary supportive industries. Firms such as Exelon (NYSE:EXC), already benefiting from a $235 million per year subsidy injection to keep plants in Illinois in operation, stands to benefit greatly from a switch in policy, especially since 67% of its output is from nuclear. Uranium producers such as Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Uranium One are also well positioned to take advantage of a possible boon in nuclear favoritism in the new administration.

Similar policies are being pursued on the other side of the Atlantic. Rosatom, Russia's national nuclear corporation and state-run utility provider, is the lead contractor on as many as eight reactors in Russia and a further 36 worldwide. This makes Rosatom the world's number one nuclear contractor, responsible for more than half of the 60 nuclear plants currently under construction.

Rosatom has also been identified as one of the key firms vying for the approximately $100 billion nuclear development project being proposed in South Africa - the nation's largest ever public procurement project. This is despite a 2013 update to the nation's energy requirements and outlook questioning the immediate need for nuclear generation to be made a priority:

The nuclear decision can possibly be delayed. The revised demand projections suggest that no new nuclear base-load capacity is required until after 2025 (and for lower demand not until at earliest 2035).

The shift in policy may be ascribed to the nation's dismal economic growth - a metric directly linked to energy consumption. The South African economy remains heavily reliant on commodity exports, a notoriously energy-hungry industry, but, with slowing economic growth in China (one of South Africa's biggest export markets) and timid domestic demand, nuclear plants are an expense Pretoria can ill afford.

The continued noise surrounding a nuclear deal, with an economy expected to remain weak, is making market observers anxious, particularly when huge amounts of additional public debt will be required. The country is already struggling with high level of debts, amplified by a fall in tax income and fueled by political shenanigans within the ruling African National Congress.

These issues have prompted all three major credit agencies to downgrade South African foreign sovereign debt to one notch above investment grade, with S&P the latest who affirmed this rating (with a negative outlook to boot).

Despite a welcome reprieve in the third quarter of 2016, South Africa's rand has been on a constant decline against the US dollar and other major currencies, mostly driven by investor withdrawals and magnified by tighter monetary policy in the US. A future downgrade by any of the agencies to below investment grade or junk will exacerbate the decline.

The beleaguered currency, pummeled by domestic political squabbling that is scaring off investors, is moreover losing its position in global forex trading. The rand remains in the list of top 20 most traded currencies but is down from the 13th spot in 2001 and only commands 1% of global forex turnover. The drop is explained by dwindling foreign direct investment, fueling negative sentiment of increased liquidity risk.

The Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates by 25 basis points on December 14th pushed incremental movement towards the US dollar as well as the euro. Following the announcement, the US dollar broke through the 14-rand barrier.

If you roll around in carrion, you'll end up surrounded by vultures

If pursuing nuclear energy in spite of economic difficulties is not controversial enough, choosing Rosatom as preferred bidder could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Rumors of corrupt back-channeling between the South African government and its Russian counterparts did the rounds after Pretoria signed a memorandum of understanding with Rosatom following the 7th BRICS Summit in July 2015, before the conclusion of the official tender process.

The preferentialism shown towards Rosatom might dissuade other utility providers in competing for the lucrative deals on offer. It might, in addition, encounter legal challenges relating to tender processes. Westinghouse, the US-based electricity firm and owned by Japan's Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), recently lost an appeal when it launched a review of the replacement contract, initially awarded to Areva SA (OTCPK:ARVCF), of six generators at the existing Koeberg Nuclear power plant.

If Rosatom did, in fact, resort to underhanded tactics in South Africa, it would be just one of several examples of the company employing aggressive tactics in what seems a relentless pursuit of nuclear contracts around the globe. Despite racking up billions in contracts, Rosatom has regularly suffered biting public setbacks. In 2012, Rosatom-owned ZiO-Podolsk was accused of buying inferior quality materials for the manufacturing of steam engines used in nuclear facilities. The ensuing probe revealed that this practice, orchestrated to plump up profits that were pocketed by senior executives, had been ongoing since 2007 and may yet affect tens of nuclear plants already completed.

In 2014, Vadim Mikerin, an executive of Maryland-based Tenam, a subsidiary of Rosatom-owned Tenex, was arrested on bribery charges relating to corrupt payments to US firms in order to secure contracts for the supply of uranium and related services. Mr. Mikerin pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced in that December.

Rosatom also faces harsh criticism for its safety record. The utility is constructing the first of two reactors in Belarus, a country still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The radioactive fall-out from Chernobyl led Belarus to abandon pursuing nuclear energy but that policy altered after the 2007 Russia-Belarus energy dispute. Despite funding concerns, Rosatom was awarded a contract to construct two 'VVER-1200' power plants in Astravets on the northern border between Belarus and Lithuania. The approximately $5 billion project, financed by Russia and known as the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant or Bnpp, has many in neighboring Lithuania anxious: the plant is being built within 30 miles from their capital of Vilnius.

The Lithuanians have reason to be jumpy. This May, construction workers caused the collapse of a structural frame after pouring excessive amounts of concrete into the foundation of the nuclear service building. Then, in early July, local news outlets reported a nuclear reactor shell had been dropped during a test lift. Both the management of Rosatom and the Russian Ministry of Energy remained mute on the accident until the 26th of July, when they released an official statement referring to an "emergency situation" and offered to replace the damaged part.

The manner in which the incident was kept under wraps harks back to Soviet-style secrecy and was denounced by Lithuania's foreign minister, who said the lack of transparency was unacceptable. Given the recent track record of nuclear proposals in South Africa, one has to wonder how carefully the construction of additional plants in the country would be monitored.

Summary

Building nuclear power plants is particularly difficult, often running behind schedule and over budget. If Pretoria decides to bully through a nuclear strategy over other forms of generation, the country risks, in case of serious delays, another spell of 'load-shedding' the country experienced in recent years. Of course, the purging of the widespread energy outings is not as a result of increased generation, but a weak economic environment.

The project will, should it come to fruition, act as a huge drain on an already stretched public purse; enforce investor's scepticism of a rogue administration and risk further forex volatility and or credit downgrades. The choice of Rosatom, with its dubious record for safety and transparency, could further fuel accusations of wanton government tender processes, bribery, and unscrupulous behavior by ANC officials.

