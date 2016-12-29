WH Group - Deep Value Consumer Staples Company With 9% FCF Yield, 30% 1-Y Upside

Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Hong Kong exchange under the ticker 288:HK

Summary

I believe WH Group (OTCPK:WGHPY) is a deep value stock which is largely misunderstood by the market and represents a great long opportunity.

Specifically, WH Group is a growth story on the secular trend of increasing demand of high-quality processed and packaged meat consumption, both of which are under-penetrated in China. Smithfield acquisition boosted Shuanghui's already dominant position from a tech know-how, food safety and product innovation angle and is very long-term accretive to firm value.

Stock has been out of favor from disappointing post IPO performance, but earnings have recovered and cross-border synergies are beginning to be realized. The natural hedge for RMB depreciation is very valuable given WH Group's revenue is 50/50 split between RMB and USD and ~70% asset is USD denominated.

Valuation (11x FY+1 P/E) is unjustifiably inexpensive even considering Smithfield's exposure to upstream price volatility and merger integration risks. Company trades at a 9% FCF yield and deleveraging. I believe the stock deserves a 13x FY+1 P/E multiple given its dominant industry positioning, strong cash flow profile and margin expansion potential. One year target price of HKD 8 represents a 30% upside.

Company Description

WH Group is the holding company for Shuanghui, the largest pork processor and producer in China, and Smithfield, the largest hog producer and pork processor in the U.S. Combined, WH Group is the largest pork product producer in the world

Shuanghui has revenue and net income of $7.1bn and $810mn; Smithfield $12.7bn and $700mn. WH Group is listed in Hong Kong with a market cap of ~$12bn and enterprise value of $15bn.

Investment Thesis

Mix shift change towards higher end processed fresh/packaged meat will drive margin

From unprocessed to processed: 70-80% of fresh pork in China is at room temperature with little processing. Processed chilled meat of higher quality and safety (90% share in developed market and already 60% in Tier I cities in China) will steadily gain share. Shuanghui is the best positioned player to capture this trend.

From high to low temperate: Mixed shift from current 70/30 to 50/50 in 3-4 years. Younger generation demand more western styled chill packaged meat that is better quality/healthier. This will open up new categories benefiting Shuanghui/Smithfield with strong brand portfolio and also uplift margin (~10-20% improvement)

Strong brand recognition and positioning with a proven track record of profitability

Shuanghui is a household name in China with the strongest brand and established scale in the China meat industry.

Profitable every year since 1984 with consistent 20%+ ROE.

Strong management and operating track record.

U.S./China synergies make Shuanghui the best positioned pork producer in China by a long mile

U.S. hog price is 40-50% cheaper than China's given cheaper input cost and strong U.S. demand. Shuanghui's import of cheaper U.S. pork improves operating margin by 1-2%.

Technology transfer to allow Shuanghui to increase operational efficiency and automation.

Smithfield branded products will continue to gain share in China.

Stable cash flow, deleveraging and increasing dividend

Shuanghui, on a standalone basis, consistently generates 20% ROIC and 5% FCF yield. On a combined basis, WH Group has a 9% FCF yield and generates ~$1bn FCF annually.

Net debt is $2.7bn from $3.4bn yoy. Expected further deleveraging and increased capital allocation for shareholders (currently payout ratio is 30%).

Pork price cycle in 2017 very favorable for margin uplifting

Supply shortage led to 40% increase in pork price in China. 2017 price will moderate leading to packaged meat margin recovery.

Growth Opportunity

WH Group directly benefits from secular demand trends in China and company-specific operational improvements:

Largest pork consumer in the world: China is the world's largest pork consumer with ~60% share. Pork is a core stable and key source of protein in China, and China per capita meat consumption is 50% less than developed countries.

Consolidating market: Very fragmented fresh pork market where Shuanghui has 20% overall market share and has been consistently gaining share

Chilled meat to gain share: Only 20-30% of the meat is fresh chilled meat in China vs. 90%+ in the U.S. Room temperate meat has lower sanitary standards but is also cheaper. In Tier I cities, 60% of the market is already chilled meat (dominated by Shuanghui). Longer term, chilled meat will gain broader share in Tier II cities and beyond.

Mix shift change in younger generation: Chilled, western style processed meat (bacon, sausage, deli meat) is favored by the younger generations. The mix shift represents opportunity for new segments and margin uplifts. Shuanghui is very well positioned given its scale, know-how and synergies with Smithfield

Margin improvement: WH Group invests heavily in automation to boost margins in its Chinese business. In the U.S., Smithfield is improvement OPM by 1-2% under the One Smithfield program, streamlining its previously inefficient organizational and sales and marketing structure.

Continued growth in U.S. pork export: U.S. exports 30% of its hog given favorable pricing (~50% cheaper than China after import duties). Strong end demand both domestic and internationally.

Competitive Advantage

Very strong brand equity: Shuanghui brand is synonymous to meat. No. 1 FMCG company in Fortune China 500 list. Smithfield brand in U.S. continues to be strong.

Unrivaled Scale: Shuanghui and Smithfield are the largest packaged pork producers in China and the U.S., respectively. Smithfield is the largest hog producer in the U.S. and responsible for 36% of the global pork exports.

Long track record of profitability and operational excellence: Shuanghui was profitable for the entire 32 years of its existence. Stable margin in volatile environments.

Strong synergy with Smithfield: The tie-up with Smithfield will widen the gap between Shuanghui and its key competitors (COFCO Meat, Yurun) in product innovation and food safety.

Strong distribution and R&D platform: WH Group's scale and solid balance sheet enable it to further build out distribution channels and invest in additional R&D to solidify its leadership in both the U.S. and Chinese markets.

Management

Wan Long (76), Chairman, CEO of WH Group. Been with Shuanghui and its predecessor since 1984. Still actively managing the company.

Ken Sullivan (52), CEO of Smithfield. Joined Smithfield in 2003 and was previously CFO and COO.

Management together holds ~36% of WH Group.

Business Model & Valuation Analysis

- Shuanghui (35% Group revenue, 44% profit)

- Fresh meat (55% revenue, 9% profit)

Fragmented market with single-digit market share.

Will benefit from increasing penetration of processed chilled meat in China.

Operating margin is at cyclical low of 2%. High spot hog price hurts volume and cannot be fully passed onto consumer, but expect a much better 2017 with declining pork price driving demand.

Imports 300k MT fresh pork from Smithfield, still small (single-digit overall slaughtered volume).

- Packaged meat (43% revenue, 91% profit)

Largest package meat producer with 18% market share.

70/30 split between high and low temperature meat.

Margin is 10-20% higher in low temperature meat, which is more favored by younger crowd, but base for high temperate is high.

Target is 50/50 by 2020 and expect mid-single-digit volume growth with stable margin.

- Smithfield (65% Group revenue, 56% profit)

- Hog production (7% revenue, 1% profit)

World's largest hog producer produced 16mn hogs in 2015. Fully integrated with fresh meat and packaged food business.

Cyclical business exposed to agriculture/grain risk, capital intensive, volatile margins.

Do not anticipate this to be a major profit contributor but serves as an important raw material source for the downstream packaged meat products.

- Fresh pork (31% revenue, 26% profit)

Processed 31mn hogs/4.4bn pounds of fresh pork in 2015.

Most capacity in the U.S. should be on fire, utilization is high, lots of hogs, packers are aggressive, things will stay healthy in 2016 and beginning 2017.

U.S. exports 25% of pork production given price arbitrage. International demand will continue to drive growth. Expect single-digit growth.

- Retail/Packaged meat (51% revenue, 70% profit)

Packaged pork items such as bacon and deli meat and hot dogs with mid-tier positioning. 18% U.S. market share.

Management is confident that the packaged meat business could be stacked up against any competitors (Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Tyson (NYSE:TSN)).

Expect low-single-digit volume growth with continuous operating margin expansion.

Valuation

WH is currently trading at 11x 2017 consensus P/E, 25% discount to internationally upstream/vertically integrated players (Tyson, JBS (Pending:JBS)) and 40% discount to HK listed consumer goods companies (Want Want (OTCPK:WWNTY), Mengniu (OTCPK:CIADY)). Shuanghui's A-share listing is trading at 15x.

Other Considerations

CDH, one of the most successful private equity firms in China, has been a long-term backer for Shuanghui and was instrumental in the acquisition of Smithfield. Currently, CDH has ~12% stake after divesting 8% stake in Oct. 2016 and has plans to further divest another ~4% in the near future.

Chairman/CEO Wan Long is 76 years old and still actively managing the company. His succession plan is a potential issue.

WH's price weakness since IPO is attributed to:

Weak earnings in 2015 from decreased consumption in processed meat and high pork price dampening demand.

Integration with Smithfield; lack of experience in investor communication.

Lack of blue-chip long-only fund shareholder base.

Recent Developments

Stock recovered 42% from earnings recovery in both China and U.S. despite rising pork price. Outlook for 2017 is favorable given pork cycle, product mix shift and de-deleveraging.

Potential Risks

- China's demand for pork continues to stay weak.



- Mixed shift change in China taking longer than expected:

Chilled meat vs. room temperature meat

SM product taking off in China

- Upstream pork/corn price volatility (esp for SMF) will hurt margin (mitigant: natural hedging with US/China price differential, SMF hedging with market instruments).

- Disease outbreak/one-off event risk.

- U.S./China trade policy impact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.