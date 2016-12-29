There Are No 2017 Guarantees But Bank Of America Is Close

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been red hot, as have many other sectors since the U.S elections last month. Bank of America is up nearly 25% in just over a month. That kind of move is an uncommon gift in any name, but especially a massive company's stock like BAC. Will the growth continue or will the stock fall back to Earth? Well if I had a crystal ball an knew for sure, you would never see me again. I'd be on an island somewhere, retired. But I digress. I am however confident in calling Bank of America one of my top picks for 2017. Why? We now have a market psychology that is on the side of large banks. Further, it comes down to performance. Forget about the "what-ifs," the short-term trading impacts of rates, day-to-day news Etc. These things matter, but growth in the key metrics, and ultimately the top and bottom lines are what truly matter. Couple that with a market sentiment that favors the banks and a business friendly U.S. administration, and you have the recipe for success in 2017.

A winning stock is what I see in 2017. This is a tough call following the meteoric rise in Bank of America to end 2016. But it comes down to the right mix of factors that should propel the stock higher. It starts with performance. When I talk about performance I mean not just on the top and bottom lines, but also in several key metrics. I am referring to those that I follow closely for all major banks. The banking industry is set up to do well in the coming years especially in light of the forthcoming interest rate hikes by the Fed. The thing is, Bank of America was already seeing improved performance, as evidenced by the company's most recent earnings and key metrics.

What do I mean? Well we saw a growing loan and deposit record, a decent efficiency ratio, as well as of course revenues and earnings that reflected growth. These metrics are the bread and butter of any bank, regardless of size. Without these underlying metrics in line, it doesn't matter if it serves a million customers, or 100 million. These metrics can give us an indication of where the bank is heading, and can help us separate the strong from the weak in the sector. Now look, Bank of America is massive and while it is true that it will benefit from rising rates, slow and steady growth is most desirable from a bank of this size. Keeping in mind the recent run-up, how is the name doing?

In Bank of America's recently reported quarter, the bank saw a top line and bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. That is always welcomed news. Certainly supports upping your expectations. The quarter was pretty decent overall. On the top line we saw that revenue came in at $21.6 billion. It is not the absolute number that matters, but the growth. These revenues were up 3.1% year-over-year. It was nice to see the company break a trend of year-over-year declines. With this rise, revenue also beat expectations by a hefty $700 million. The company also saw a bump in earnings which is a plus. Growth is good. And the magnitude of the growth was strong. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.38 per share, or $4.6 billion. This year net income jumped to $5.0 billion and earnings per share increased 8% to $0.41. I will point out that this was a nice beat versus expectations of $0.08.

Of course we must consider the underlying bank's net interest income and non-interest income, two of the biggest sources of cash for the company. Net interest income was $10.2 billion up 3% from the $9.9 billion in Q3 2015. Non-interest income was also up year-over-year. It came in at $11.4 billion. This is up versus the $11.1 billion last year. On a real positive note, another 1.32 million credit cards were backed, which bodes well for future potential interest income as well as fees generated from the use of these cards. These metrics demonstrate continued, reliable growth.

The most critical metric to consider is the efficiency ratio. Many opinion makers ignore it, but this is the wrong thing to do. It is important because this ratio measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. The efficiency ratios in each of the business segments improved year-over-year. The highest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 45%. The worst ratio was in Global Wealth and Investment Management, where it was 74%. Still, the metrics are improving across the board. My ideal (and maybe it is textbook) is 45-50%. Bank of America has been improving efficiency steadily over the last 7 years. I will continue to closely monitor these statistics in future performance reports.

But above all else, loan and deposits drive a bank. Growth of these two measures is key, as these are the most basic fundamentals of any bank. Thus, we must see loan and deposit growth. On this front, Bank of America is doing well, and foresees continued strength in 2017. Loans were up across the board, rising to $905 billion in the quarter, up from $903.2 billion just last quarter. Total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.25 trillion in Q3 2016, from $1.15 trillion last year. Finally, we need to be aware of non-performing assets. I was pleased to see that non-performing loans decreased to $8.73 billion, down from $8.8 billion last quarter and down from almost $10.3 billion in Q3 2015.

So we have a bank that is decreasing non-performing assets, increasing loans and deposits, improving efficiency, generating revenue and earnings growth, surpassing analyst expectations and is now facing a new pro-business administration in the U.S. Friends, there are not many times where the deck is stacked in your favor. There are no guarantees at all. But the stock is a few points off its 52 week high. We are entering a new era for markets with the Dow flirting with 20,000. Although we have a stock that just rose 25% when nothing has really changed except that there is expectations of a better business climate ahead, we need to go back to the fundamentals. The key metrics are solid. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. Sure the market as a whole could pull back taking this call with it. But given the abundance of evidence in favor of this name at this time, I maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term. It is a top financial pick for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.