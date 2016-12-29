Coca-Cola: Not Worth The Risk

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been a darling to dividend investors for more than two decades. The dividend champion finds itself in a sticky situation today, plagued by material problems, many of which are beyond its control. Consumers are moving away from sugary drinks, weakening foreign currency is eroding growth and now, more than ever, big cities like Los Angeles seek to enact a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. KO's management has been rather complacent, failing to adapt to changing market trends.

As it stands, KO is in the midst of a major restructuring. KO is quickly trying to get rid of the capital-intensive business of distribution by refranchising its bottling territories around the world. The company may be forgiven for displaying poor top-line growth but not for failing to innovate or improve profitability. Reduction in a bottler's revenue is conducive to lower overall sales for KO but it shouldn't have a meaningful impact on the company's profits.

For these reasons, the best way to currently analyze KO's financial performance is to take a closer look at the company's profitability rather than focusing on revenue growth. This is what I do in this article. An examination of KO's profitability will also help us gain valuable insights into the company's future prospects.

From a shareholder's perspective, one of the most important metrics for measuring a company's profitability is return on equity ("ROE"). ROE shows how much of the shareholders' money is converted into net income. Looking at ROE in isolation, however, is a mistake. It is vital to understand the driving factors behind a firm's ROE growth. I am particularly skeptical of companies that post inflated ROE figures by relying heavily on financing from debt.

KO's return on equity has stayed well above 20% in the last four years. In 2014, the company's ROE reached a 10-year low of 22.4% but climbed back to 26.3% in the following year. Taken at face value, the historical trend of KO's ROE shows that the company has been reasonably successful in converting its shareholders' investment into profit. How has KO managed to achieve this? To answer this question and better understand what's going on, I use the "DuPont" analysis to express ROE as a product of net profit margin, asset turnover and equity multiplier.

If you look at my calculations in Table 1, there is no doubt that the equity multiplier, which measures financial leverage, has been a major contributor to the growth in KO's ROE. This factor has risen by 35% since 2013, while in the same period, both asset turnover and net profit margin have fallen. Asset turnover has been falling consistently while net margin has fluctuated between 15% and 18%. This isn't a favorable combination. KO's decision to increase its financing from debt could be justified by low prevailing interest rates. The trouble is that once interest rates begin to rise, KO's interest burden will rise leading to a contraction in the net margin. Let's explore this further by breaking down KO's net margin.

(Table 1 - Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

Using the five-step DuPont analysis, net profit margin can be expressed as the product of operating income margin, tax burden and interest burden. I assume all readers are familiar with operating income margin. Tax burden expresses net income as a fraction of earnings before tax ("EBT"), while interest burden is the ratio of EBT to earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT").

Table 2 reveals that KO's net margin growth closely correlates with the changes in operating income margin. Operating income margin improved in 2015 but hasn't grown meaningfully in the past four years. This explains the lackluster growth in net profit margin. KO has benefited from a declining tax burden, which has played a noticeable role in improving the company's net margin from 2014 onwards. It is worth highlighting that, due to the low interest rate environment, KO's interest burden has not risen significantly in the last five years despite the increase in financial leverage. The net margin, therefore, has not been hurt as much as one might expect. Going forward, however, a hike in interest rates, coupled with higher taxes on both diet and sugar-sweetened soda, could easily drag down KO's net margin. As a realistic example, if KO's interest and tax burden rise to 0.77 and 0.90, respectively while the operating income margin stays close to 23%, we can expect KO to report around a 1% decline in net profit margin.

(Table 2 - Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

I find KO's numbers far from convincing. KO's net margin growth hasn't been impressive and will continue to suffer in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, although KO's ROE has benefited from the company taking on more debt, the trouble is that the inordinate increase in financial leverage has been accompanied by lackluster growth in EPS. This is depicted in the chart below.

(Source: Morningstar)

Conclusion

Sporting a 17.3x TTM EV/EBITDA multiple, KO isn't, by any means, trading at a discount to peers, including PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS). Given current headwinds, KO seems like a risky investment and I am staying away. KO's recent performance has been disappointing but there is hope of a better future once the company is fully stripped into its core businesses. I am looking forward to seeing how James Quincey changes the company's approach to the iconic Coca-Cola brand and boosts the company's profitability and efficiency. KO's biggest strength lies in its expansive international distribution system but, that on its own, will not be enough. What remains to be seen is how KO can employ this strength to its advantage and achieve sustainable growth in the long term. Until I see unequivocal evidence of a turnaround, I am staying on the sidelines.