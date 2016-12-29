Chemours Debt, Legal Overhang Should Price It Closer To $14

By Parke Shall

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is likely fairly and fully valued and makes for a more appealing short than it would a long position at this point. We believe that CC is not a company to go jump in long due to the nature of unknowns surrounding both its debt in a rising interest-rate environment, as well as legal liability unknowns that are outstanding.

CC has been back in the news of late as the once targeted company by short-sellers saw a small dip in its stock price when news broke last week that a $2M legal decision had gone against the company and that punitive damages in one case would be awarded in early January. In addition, a New Jersey town filed a lawsuit alleging the company avoided paying $1B-plus in costs to clean up its hazardous waste. According to Seeking Alpha,

The lawsuit alleges that DuPont's Chambers Works chemical manufacturing plant released more than 100M pounds of toxic chemicals into the town's soil and groundwater, affecting residential areas as far as two miles away, according to the suit filed on behalf of Carneys Point in Superior Court last week.

Chambers Works was among a group of properties transferred to Chemours in 2014 and 2015 ahead of a proposed merger with Dow Chemical, which was carried out to make DuPont a "more attractive merger partner," according to the lawsuit.

For those that don't know the entire story of CC, it is a division that was spun off from Dupont and loaded with not only debt, but potentially hundreds of millions in legal liabilities related to irresponsible handling of toxic materials by the Dupont corporation. Last summer, Citron Research published a report claiming that CC was essentially designed for bankruptcy and that the company would be weighed down by its debt and these legal liabilities which would come to fruition through the course of over 3000 individual lawsuits against the company that will be either litigated or settled.

From a stock price perspective, Citron simply got it wrong. Since then, the stock is up between 500% and 600% depending on when you bought it and CC has had a fantastic run over the last year.

CC data by YCharts

While some of this was likely the unwinding of a large short position in the stock, the company also benefited from the rising price of titanium dioxide over the course of the last year. Chemours continues to raise its prices accordingly. Delaware Online reported,

Chemours will raise the price of its lead product, titanium dioxide, for the third time in nearly a year. The Wilmington-based chemical company announced as of February 1, 2017, the price for all Ti-Pure titanium dioxide grades sold in Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa will increase by $150 per ton. On the same date, the price for titanium dioxide grades sold in Western and Central Europe, Turkey and North Africa will increase by 175 Euro per ton. Chemours did not issue a statement accompanying the decision. The company is the world's largest producer of titanium dioxide, also known as TiO2, a pigment with applications such as house paint, sunscreen and food coloring.

However, what goes up must come down. In addition to its debt and legal issues, CC will eventually (at some point) have to deal with normalization of the price of TiO2.

But now that the company has shown that there is no need for immediate panic, that they can service their debt for the time being, and that there is obviously no imminent bankruptcy filing on the horizon, the equity was finally given room to breathe and has expanded its valuation of the company over the last year to a point where the company now trades at 18.8X earnings.

CC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At $23, the case for being short the stock is a little bit different then at three dollars or five dollars. With the company now trading at a valuation of 18x earnings, we believe there is a far greater argument to make that the company is now fully valued than there was a year or two ago when there was initial uncertainty as to whether or not the Company would even survive its first year.

However, this is just the type of company that would thrive from a Trump administration. It is big industrial business, a group of stocks that have performed well since Trump was elected and it is a company that could benefit from deregulation, especially as it relates to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But the debt is another item to be concerned about alongside of the legal liabilities. There is no doubt that this spin off was created to get some of this debt and get these liabilities off of Dupont's balance sheet, we believe. Whether or not CC can survive on its own is another story.

The company currently trades with debt totaling about 5X EBITDA, a leverage ratio that suggests that the company is over-levered. In a rising interest-rate environment, the cost of servicing this debt is only going to go up.

To the company's credit, their equity is now worth something so if they want to go out and perform an equity raise here to bolster their balance sheet and perhaps pay down some of their debt, it may ultimately be an accretive move for the company. While an equity raise could help them shore up the balance sheet, it would likely cap the stock's run for a little while and drive the share count higher.

Because so many of the benefits that the company has enjoyed over the last year have come from commodity pricing shifting and because these prices can vary, we think the company should strike while the iron is hot and do a capital raise. It may be some short-term pain for the stock price, but over the course of the long term may be their best strategy for survival.

With that said, we believe that CC's valuation at 18x earnings remains full given the risks associated not only with the debt, but with the company's ongoing legal liabilities. We could easily see the stock move to a level that we believe to account for these risks and trade at about 12X ttm earnings. That would put the stock at about $14.40. We also don't think the effect of an equity raise is off the table either. In either instance, it would better to be short than long. We are currently short CC.