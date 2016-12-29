So Long, Dow 20,000? - Bezek's Daily Briefing

Markets have stalled out just shy of 20,000 and are now starting to slide..

The market slipped on Wednesday. The indexes fell around 1% on the session, marking a significant break from the quiet trading we'd had lately. Thursday is looking like more of the same, though losses are modest, selling is widespread and players are buying downside protection.

In sports, there's a long-running idea known as the Sports Illustrated cover jinx. In it, many athletes profiled on the cover go on to experience "bad luck". For example, Panther star Cam Newton was featured on the cover for the Super Bowl edition earlier this year. The favored Panthers got crushed in the Super Bowl and are having a deeply disappointing 2016-17 season to follow up that effort. Call it bad luck, reversion to the mean, or whatever you will, it happens often enough that it has become a popular urban legend.

With that in mind, we can ask ourselves a similar question with this Barrons cover:

Click to enlarge

More than two weeks later, Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) 20,000 remains unreached. And the market is now losing steam. After reaching 19,980 on several occasions recently, the Dow slid under 19,800 today.

Markets being human inventions, prices often stop just shy of large psychological round numbers. Oil's historic rally failed just shy of $150/barrel in 2008. Gold's all-time high is just a smidge under $2,000/oz, another big round number. Silver famously peaked at $49.50/oz decades ago, and came back to that same $49/oz peak in its 2011 run before collapsing. I could go on.

Turning back to equity markets, there are several seasonality elements at work. Markets rarely fall in December, and particularly before Christmas. During up years, investors are generally reluctant to sell stocks before year-end, since they want to defer capital gains taxes until the next year. And December also often sees a rush of money into the market ahead of year-end for tax-sheltered accounts.

The consensus view this year, since it was a strong one, was that investors would wait until January 3rd or later to start selling their stocks, in order to wring the most out of seasonality and achieve optimal tax planning.

My personal theory was that the consensus would be off, with the market surprising by continuing to stay well-bid up until Trump's inauguration. Given that the rally was based on Trump enthusiasm, it's natural to look for a sell the news event tied to him, and January 20th would be a sensible date for the tide to turn.

However, it appears things are heading in the other direction, with a few cute sellers trying to front-run the consensus by selling stocks this week. In particular, there's been a good deal of buying in volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) (NYSEARCA:UVXY) ETFs, and in index puts. And I've seen a surge in people interested in hedging strategies for 2017.

This is interesting, given that the American Association of Individual Investors' widely-watched sentiment indicator is now at multi-year highs, with huge levels of bullishness:

This survey gives investors' outlook over the next six months. Thus, it would seem the consensus is that the market will drop, starting next week, but recover and head to new highs. Market timing based off sentiment isn't an easy trick, and you have to be careful your source of news/indicators isn't biased itself.

For those looking to short the market soon, I'd watch what happens with 2016's winners. If the market is going to keep moving higher, they'll probably keep leading the push. And if the market is going to fade, the sell-off probably starts there.

Notably, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which I discussed yesterday, tanked. It appears a negative tweet from noted short-seller Citron Research kicked things off, though with a hyped-up momentum stock, the smallest of things can trigger a panic.

That said, NVDA stock is now rallying back. It's worth watching, since it's a battleground, and the whole Nasdaq lost its bid once Nvidia started to drop yesterday:

NVDA Price data by YCharts

Energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) have been notably underperforming over the past week or two. Despite oil trading strongly, energy stocks haven't been able to even maintain their ground. This is particularly surprising, since you'd expect performance-chasing in these names, since they are many of the year's biggest winners.

Similarly, financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) have stalled out, with the sector peaking December 8th, and making no further progress. That's understandable, the bond selloff marked its lows shortly thereafter and the interest rate trade has settled down since then.

Still, there was such a head of steam there, and so many banks still aren't expensive articles that you'd expect a bullish market to be able to push new nominal highs in the sector.

My take? There are too many predictions out forecasting a big drop starting next week. The market rarely makes things that easy - I'd be surprised if a big correction is starting now, or over the next few days. I'd watch January 20th, or thereabouts, for a bigger move.

In a bigger sense, the market is overvalued, and overbought. That said, Trump has certainly sparked an uptick in enthusiasm. Consumer confidence surged, and I'm hearing numerous anecdotal reports that a lot of new spending on capital goods is underway since Trump's win. I expect a choppy 2017, but those looking for a big bearish year are probably going to be disappointed.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.