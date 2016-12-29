Mattel: A 5.5% Yield Turnaround Story

Giant toymaker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has been struggling over the last couple of years, but a 5.5% yield might be worth the risk if it can get itself back on track. As one of the two largest toymakers, Mattel's business seems to go out of favor now and again. It's in one of those funks today. But if history is any guide, it will eventually find a way to capture the imaginations of children around the world -- which would push the shares higher. In the meantime, you could be collecting the stock's hefty yield.

The toy duopoly

Although there are a lot of toymakers in the world, Mattel and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are the two largest and most important names. It's an effective duopoly. The interesting thing about this, however, is that lately this pair has tended to trade places atop the industry. When one is firing on all cylinders the other isn't. Then they switch.

Right now, Mattel is the one struggling. This was punctuated by the loss of the Disney Princess line of products, which Hasbro gained. Mattel didn't give the line enough attention and lost it to its primary competitor. It was a big blow to Mattel and is a part of the company's current struggles. It was also a wake-up call.

And that's what investors looking at Mattel's 5.5% yield are counting on. Because the numbers today look pretty rough.

A tough spell

For example, revenues at Mattel have fallen for two consecutive years. And without a pretty good fourth quarter, 2016 could end up being the third year. Even with a good fourth quarter, though, 2016 will likely still be well below the company's 2013 top-line peak. Earnings, meanwhile, have followed a similar trend. And unless 2016's final stanza is a good one, it will mark the third consecutive year of a declining bottom line.

Of equal concern is the company's operating margin. Operating margin was up in the mid- to high-teens between 2010 and 2013. It's now in the high single digits. Although the company is still quite profitable, it's not nearly as profitable as it was just a few years ago.

The dividend, meanwhile, has been held steady for about three years. The company's dividend history is for a generally rising payment, though not on an annual basis. The concern is that the dividend is now larger than earnings, leaving the payout ratio over 100%. That's a clear warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable. But it isn't a death knell because dividends aren't paid out of earnings, they are paid out of cash flow.

Unfortunately, the view from the cash flow statement isn't much better. The company's cash balance has fallen in each of the last four years. Since cash flow in the toy business is highly seasonal, with a huge cash intake in the fourth quarter, it's too soon to tell what will happen this year. However, the big picture is that Mattel has been supporting its business and dividend by eating into its cash hoard over the last few years. That's not good news for the dividend and further explains why the payout hasn't been increased lately.

The big bet

But Mattel is still a profitable and dominant name in the toy industry. And it's been making changes to deal with its current state of affairs. For example, there was a management change in 2015. And the company has been refocusing around core brands, as it seeks to keep its best products relevant.

The question for investors is whether or not it can get its animal juices flowing enough to turn the ship. There are some signs of success. For example, growth in Barbie and Hot Wheels has been helping to offset the loss of the Disney Princess line of products. In addition, Fisher-Price has been posting solid results and the Mega-Blocks acquisition continues to be a positive for performance.

More important, once the company works through the loss of the Disney Princess line it will have a new baseline from which to measure growth. And that should lead to improving financial results. That's a bet that management can execute on the turnaround and requires a bit of faith in a company that's made some material missteps in recent years. However, if you have the stomach for turnarounds, the 5.5% yield could end up being ample compensation for that risk -- if the dividend holds.

A risky yield

There's no way around the risk at Mattel. Management took its eyes off the ball and the company stumbled. The question is whether or not the new management team can get the giant toymaker heading in the right direction again. There are some early signs of success, but more needs to be done.

In the end, I believe Mattel will turn things around as it has before. Investors who either don't believe that, or think there's too much risk at this stage of the recovery, should avoid Mattel. But if you have faith, there could be material upside potential.

And then there's the dividend. The yield is generous today, but the cash burn and payout ratio suggest there's a real risk that the dividend isn't sustainable. For risk-averse income investors it's probably not worth buying here. But if you believe there's a good chance of a turnaround, then the distribution will likely hold and you'll get paid 5.5% for waiting until Mattel gets itself on the right track again. For more aggressive income investors, that looks like it could be a worthwhile bet.

