Will Suburban Propane Burn Your Cash?

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SPH) is primarily a marketer and distributor of propane and other refined fuels with operations in 41 states. It serves approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, and agricultural customers. Suburban Propane has been operating as a Master Limited Partnership (NYSE:MLP) since 1996 with its units listed on the NYSE. In 2016, it sold 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and other refined fuels.

Balance Sheet Data and Analysis

I believe the way that you need to analyze Suburban Propane is on an annual basis. Their fiscal year 2016 ended in September, and they are currently operating in the first quarter of 2017. It is a very seasonal business that will typically report positive net income in the first two quarters and losses in the last two quarters. Select balance sheet data (taken from the 2016 Annual Report) is shown below and is from fiscal years 2013 to 2016. These years are focused on because they follow the acquisition of Inergy's propane business in 2012. This acquisition doubled the size of Suburban Propane.

As shown above, in terms of property assets and long term debt, they have held fairly steady over the last 4 years. Cash went up in 2015 because their working capital needs declined along with the wholesale decline of propane prices from 2014 to 2015. Cash declined in 2016 primarily because of warmer weather, which lowered cash flows. The company decided to hold distributions steady (this will be covered in detail later) resulting in the cash draw down shown in 2016.

Income and Cash Flow Data and Analysis

Table 2 gives the calculation of net income and resulting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from 2013 to 2016. This data is important as it is used in the calculation of Distributable Cash Flow that many MLP investors focus on. Table 3 reconciles EBITDA with Adjusted EBITDA from 2013 to 2016.

Click to enlarge

Table 4 shows my distributable Cash Flow Calculation. This method is consistent with what management shows in their most recent presentation. A few important points to make here are:

The distribution coverage is razor thin here even in a good year.

In a bad year (i.e. a warm 2016), Suburban Propane had a $85 million shortfall in distributable cash flow.

Looking at the data above, Suburban Propane has been treading water since the Inergy acquisition with no real synergy or efficiency gains apparent.

The good news above is that the integration related charges from the Inergy acquisition did not recur in 2016. The prior three years show these charges averaging around $11 million per year.

How Weather affects Suburban Propane

Propane and fuel oil volumes are thought to be on a steady decline in the United States. This decline is pegged at 1-2% per year and are caused by efficiency gains and switching to different fuels. As shown in Table 5 below, these declines(and then some) are certainly apparent at Suburban Propane. In addition, these volumes will fluctuate with the weather.

The volume declines that Suburban Propane has experienced is greater than what can be blamed on the weather and industry conditions. For example, if you look at 2013 vs. 2015 very similar weather, however, there is a 10% net loss in volumes. I believe this resulted from some loss of customers from the integration of the Inergy acquisition. The good news is that despite these volume losses Adjusted EBITDA was basically flat for 2013 to 2015 before the weather related downturn in 2016.

2017 Projections

As shown in Table 6 below, this is my estimate for distributable cash flow for 2017. For net income, I am using analysts average projection of $1.77/share. The other data shown is simply copied from Suburban Propane's 2016 fiscal results as this business has been fairly stable the last few years in terms of debt levels and acquisitions. I am also assuming that the winter season will revert back to normal conditions.

Again, the coverage ratio here is razor thin, and I am assuming that the company will hold the distribution steady as long as the weather cooperates.

Here is what management says about 2016 and 2017. This is taken from the most recent conference call:

We extended our reach in certain strategic markets that were not previously served by our existing footprint and we made further refinement through our business model to streamline our operational activities, reduce our cost structure and enhance our position in several markets. These are all steps that set us up both financially and operationally to further support the stability of our platform and to help to achieve the next phase of growth for Suburban Propane and our Unitholders. And so when we look at the earnings profile going forward, one, some of the steps that Mike talked about earlier about the permanent savings that we did from the steps we took in 2016, those are real costs that won't come back, okay, so there will be a natural improvement in our cost structure. Two, even a small improvement in weather is going to bring volumes back up and even better improvement in weather is going to have a much more dramatic effect on volumes for the year.

The two key things here are:

Suburban Propane is trying to extend their reach beyond their existing footprint to sell additional volumes.

An improving (i.e. more normal) weather pattern will also help to bring volumes and cash flow back up at Suburban Propane.

Chart Comparison to Amerigas(APU)

AmeriGas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) is a very similar company that also trades on the NYSE as a MLP. Below is a stock chart from Big Charts comparing AmeriGas to Suburban Propane for the last two years.

As shown above, AmeriGas also had a similar weather related correction. In fact, they reported in their annual report that average temperatures during 2016 were approximately 15% warmer than normal and 12% warmer than 2015 in their service areas. In addition, their retail volumes in 2016 decreased 10% from 2015 levels. However, their stock price has recovered to 2014 levels while Suburban Propane is still off by approximately 30%.

Seasonal Analysis of Suburban Propane

Shown below is Equity Clock's seasonal look at Suburban Propane's stock.

Click to enlarge

As shown above, August to mid-December is typically not a good time to be in this stock. From mid-December to July, your odds are much better. Obviously, this does not always work, however, you can see the typical August to mid-December trend in late 2016 using the Amerigas vs. Suburban Propane comparison chart that was posted above.

Conclusion:

It may be surprising to some, but I am long this stock. I like the 12% yield. I think the seasonal trends are in my favor. In addition, although I don't like counting on the weather, I believe that a reversion to the mean is likely. After four years, I am hoping the integration issues that this company had with the Inergy acquisition are finally behind them. In 2017, if management can profitably extend their existing footprint beyond what it was before, that will also help to bring up volumes and cash flows.