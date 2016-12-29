Mortgage Servicers: From Down In The Dumps To Sunny Skies Under Trump

Much has been made of the "Trump Rally" in the investing world. While Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have been stealing the headlines, there is a subset of the financial industry quietly flying under the radar that may end up being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump presidency. This sector is the indisputably un-sexy group known as mortgage servicers, of which some of the main players are Nationstar (NYSE:NSM), Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), Walter Investment Corp (NYSEMKT:WAC), and PHH Inc (NYSE:PHH). It is an industry that has been beaten to a pulp in recent years from a one-two punch of lower interest rates and increased regulation on the financial industry.

There are many nuances to the industry, but in a nutshell, mortgage servicers make money by collecting mortgage payments from homeowners on behalf of the mortgage holder. Think of a mortgage servicer as a property manager who collects rents, handles tenant issues, and handles the day-to-day dealings for an investor. Servicers may originate their own mortgages or buy servicing rights to a bulk bundle of mortgages known as an MSR (Mortgage Servicing Right).

As interest rates rise, homeowners become less and less likely to refinance their mortgage. The speed of the outstanding mortgages being paid off is known as the pre-payment speed. When pre-payment speeds fall, the value of MSRs increase. MSR valuations are an estimate of the future cash flows that will be produced by the underlying mortgages that are serviced. Rising rates mean those very mortgages have an increased likelihood of staying under the servicer's roof and generating cash flow. This brings me to the first of my two main points, rising mortgage rates.

Refi Deluge = Servicer Blues

Mortgage rates are based off the 10 year US Treasury Bond, whose yields have been stuck in a long-term downtrend of more than 30 years. Millennials hear their parents tell stories of having a home mortgage rate in the mid-teens, but the Great Recession sent rates significantly lower. Mortgage rates eventually had to find a floor. I believe rates found a floor twice - first in January of 2013 and more recently in the summer of 2016 after Brexit set of a refinance bonanza. MSR values were crushed as servicers were constantly losing loans as homeowners refinanced and took advantage of the lower rates. Since late June, rates began to grind higher until the election of Donald Trump, which essentially sent rates through the roof relative to pre-election numbers, breaking the aforementioned 30-year downtrend in the 10-year Treasury yield.

The post-Great Recession refinance boom has compressed the normal "bell curve" of interest rate distribution, with many homeowners locking in 30 year mortgages as low as 3.5%. Just about everyone who would benefit from refinancing has already done so. How many people do you know with a mortgage rate in the 5%-7% range? I will venture that number is not very high. Many of the policies Trump is proposing such as infrastructure spending will only send rates higher. Mortgage servicers may finally be able to stop the slow bleed of their serviced portfolio as refinance activity all but dries up. Below is a chart that illustrates this point nicely by showing that the percentage of homeowners who would benefit from refinancing is at the lowest point since 2008. (Keep in mind rates have gone higher since this chart was made after the Fed raised rates 1/4 point at the last FOMC meeting.)

Regulation Hell = Profit Purgatory

Perhaps a larger headwind to the mortgage servicing industry outside of the long term downtrend in interest rates has been the constant barrage of government oversight and regulation. The mortgage servicing companies of today are paying dearly for the sins of the pre-Financial Crisis mortgage firms. Legacy legal expenses have been a major road block on the path back to profitability for the industry.

Many non-bank servicers took advantage of fire sale pricing as the big banks looked to unload their servicing portfolios (and all the mounting legal headaches that went with them) in an effort to clean up their books and avoid lawsuits.

Perhaps the poster child to best illustrate the near-death experience for members of the servicing industry is Ocwen Financial. I am choosing Ocwen here because it best illustrates some of my points, but the story is the same for most of the industry.

I have two charts below. The first is a five-year chart, and notice the rise from 2012 to the end of 2013. This was brought on by the exponential growth of Ocwen's business due to filling the void left as the big banks exited the servicing business along with the rise in rates fueled by 2013's Taper Tantrum. The share price nearly quadrupled in a span of roughly 18 months peaking at nearly $60 in October 2013. In late 2013, Ocwen settled a lawsuit with the CFPB for past indiscretions and violations. This was followed by expensive settlements with a few individual state financial agencies, specifically The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and California Department of Business Oversight (CDBO). In 2014, the CFPB implemented the Qualified Mortgage guidelines which is a wide ranging set of rules and regulations aimed at protecting consumers and increasing stability in the mortgage market. Skyrocketing legal and compliance costs were the norm from then on.

Click to enlarge

The next graphic is a six-month chart of Ocwen that shows the share price recovery from the depths of July in the Brexit aftermath where the company's future existence was on very shaky ground and investors were staring into the abyss. Since then, the stock has mounted a gutsy comeback and has found solid footing above $5. Ocwen showed its first quarterly profit in over a year after drastic cost-cutting, which surely helped. Also notice how Ocwen's share price has surged since after the election of Donald Trump.

Click to enlarge

You can make the case that Ocwen was one of the companies most affected by government regulation across all sectors in recent years given that this regulation nearly wiped Ocwen off the map. Donald Trump has promised to roll back regulation on the financial industry in an effort to spur lending and loan growth. Ocwen may end up being one of the biggest beneficiaries of deregulation if this plan indeed comes to fruition. Wilbur Ross, Trump's choice for Commerce Secretary was once a member of Ocwen's board of directors, so he is intimately familiar with the challenges facing the industry. Future Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made a fortune in the mortgage business with IndyMac. I find it doubtful that these two will be anything less than accommodative and level-headed when it comes to crafting common sense financial regulation and policy.

To drive the point home that regulatory oversight has been hampering Ocwen's growth, I would like to point you to a comment CEO Ron Faris made on the 2016 Q3 conference call after the company turned a profit for the first time since Q2 2015:

"Our inability to grow over the past 30 months due to our regulatory constraints has resulted in a significant reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio and revenue. However, we have used that time to continue to improve our customer service, community relations, compliance, risk management, technology and processes. It has made us an even better servicer. This quarter's results for both our customer and shareholders helped to demonstrate that."

Ocwen has been able to adapt and adjust, albeit not as fast as investors had hoped, to a more challenging regulatory environment. If Trump, Mnuchin, Ross and company can roll back some of the regulations that have impeded growth, what was once a headwind, could become a tailwind. A leaner and more efficient Ocwen can leverage the improvements made during the past few years that were necessary ingredients for survival as additional boosts to profits going forward.

The Investment Play on Ocwen and Friends

Assuming management keeps the company on the right track, the company is already set to exit the proverbial regulatory penalty box in 2017. Settlements with the NYDFS and California CDBO installed monitors within the company to ensure that Ocwen was abiding by the terms of the settlements. Costs related to these monitors have run into the millions per quarter and are set to expire in July 2017 unless they are extended for additional Ocwen misdeeds. The millions spent on these monitors will drop right to the bottom line once Ocwen is done with its session in time-out.

Most of the publicly traded mortgage servicers last reported earnings in the week or two prior to the election. This presents a unique opportunity provided by the rise in interest rates since the election. The 10-year Treasury yield is up nearly 40% since Trump was elected, so the servicers will be "marking up" the value of the MSRs on their books to reflect this rise. This will strengthen their balance sheets and improve their future cash flows. I expect to hear universally positive commentary on the outlook from the CEOs of the mortgage servicing companies, which would be a drastic change from the past few years. The top and bottom lines will likely be stronger than expected, but I believe the true opportunity for the stock prices to move is related to guidance. If the CEOs paint a rosy picture for 2017, that could be a very strong force.

The importance of the Q4 2016 conference calls cannot be overstated. The analyst community has been relatively quiet on the mortgage servicing industry since the election. I think the analysts are currently taking a "wait and see" approach. Nomura came out with a buy rating and $20 price target on Nationstar in late November but Ocwen has had no new analyst ratings post-election day. Piper Jaffray slapped a $2 price target on Ocwen immediately prior to the Q3 earnings beat. This shows that the analysts may be offsides on these stocks. If Ocwen and the rest of the servicing companies can deliver a strong close to 2016, the analyst upgrades that come with a strong performance will likely follow.

Conclusion

Am I saying Ocwen shares are on a one-way rocket ship headed back to $60, taking the rest of the mortgage servicing industry along for the ride? No, but the tailwinds of rising rates from Donald Trump's economic plans potentially spurring growth, combined with the possibility of a decrease in financial regulation, could make for 8 years of smooth sailing for the mortgage servicing industry. Provided the Fed and world economy play along, my 12-month price target for Ocwen is $12. Time will tell if Donald Trump and company can make mortgage servicing great again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCN, NSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long New Residential Investment Corp which is not a servicer but is a player in the MSR market.