Silver Wheaton: The Upside Streak Will Continue

A combination of higher silver prices and increased production has proved to be a tailwind for Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) this year, and it is likely that the company will be able to sustain its momentum in the long run as well. In fact, Silver Wheaton has been able to increase its production in a dramatic manner this year, driven by its new streaming agreements. Now, as the company's silver production is slated to rise in the long run, it will be able to take better advantage of the rise in silver prices.

This will eventually lead to a rise in Silver Wheaton's revenue and help the company deliver strong stock price upside in the long run. Let me explain why.

Silver Wheaton's higher production will be a tailwind

The first nine months of the year have clearly showed us why Silver Wheaton is well placed for strong revenue growth in the long run. The company's top line has increased 41% in the first three quarters of 2016, driven by a combination of higher pricing and production. In the last quarter itself, Silver Wheaton's silver equivalent production was 15.1 million ounce compared to 11.3 million ounces in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, Silver Wheaton is on track to generate 55 million silver equivalent ounces of production. Now, last quarter, Silver Wheaton enjoyed silver equivalent prices of $19.57 per ounce, which was a massive improvement from silver equivalent prices of $15.60 per ounce in 2015. Hence, a combination of higher production and pricing has been a tailwind for the company's top line, helping the stock gain almost 50% this year.

The good news is that the strength in production will continue in the long run. Until 2020, Silver Wheaton's current streaming agreements will allow the company to maintain its production at slightly more than the anticipated 55 million ounces for 2016. But, if we include the optionality agreements that Silver Wheaton enjoys, such as at Pascua Lama with Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), its silver equivalent production could rise to 75 million ounces by 2020.

For instance, Silver Wheaton could receive around 60 million ounces of silver from Barrick Gold's Pascua Lama mine once it starts production over the first 10 years of the mine's life. Additionally, Silver Wheaton will be receiving the silver streams from Pascua Lama at a very low cost of $4 per ounce of silver.

The good news is that Barrick Gold already is taking steps to start production at Pascua Lama. Last quarter, Barrick had appointed a new vice president to look over the Pascua Lama project in Argentina in order to complete the initial concept planned by the company. Hence, it won't be surprising if Barrick is able to add to its production going forward. But, even if the company's production stays at an estimated 55 million silver equivalent ounces, it will be able to report strong revenue growth.

This is because the price of silver will continue to rise in the long run. As HSBC points out, silver prices will continue to rise, first to $18 an ounce next year and then to $20.50 per ounce in the long run. As a result of the upside in pricing and Silver Wheaton's strong production, the company will post strong revenue growth and this will lead to stock price upside. Let's see how.

How higher production and pricing will lead to stock upside

Assuming that Silver Wheaton produces at least 55 million silver equivalent ounces and the price of the commodity rises to $20.50 per ounce in 2020, the company's revenue by the end of the decade will rise to more than $1.1 billion.

Currently, Silver Wheaton has a price to sales ratio of 9.76 as it has generated revenue of $833 million in the past 12 months and has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion. If Silver Wheaton is able to sustain this price to sales ratio until the end of the decade, the company's market capitalization will increase to $10.7 billion as it achieves sales of $1.1 billion. This means that as compared to the current market capitalization, Silver Wheaton could witness an increase of almost 33% in its stock price by the end of the decade.

But, if Silver Wheaton's optionality comes into play and the company's production rises to 75 million ounces by 2020 as stated earlier, its revenue could be as much as $1.5 billion at silver prices of $20.50 per ounce. At this level of revenue, Silver Wheaton's market capitalization will increase to $14.6 billion at a price to sales ratio of 9.76. This means that the maximum upside that Silver Wheaton might deliver in the next four years stands at around 80%.

Conclusion

Silver Wheaton's long-term prospects appear to be quite strong due to the company's focus on enhancing its output as this will allow it to take advantage of an increase in prices. As the article clearly indicates, an increase in revenue will allow Silver Wheaton to deliver strong upside, which is why investors should continue to be long in order to take advantage of more gains.