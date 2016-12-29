Filloon's Oil Update: Diamondback's Midland Acreage Is Some Of The Best In The Country, And So Is Its Recent Acquisition

Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), in our opinion, is one of the better positioned names in US unconventional oil. The reason is geology, and its initial core acreage centered in the Midland Basin core. Permian acreage will continue to sell for a premium. It has the lowest breakevens, so locations can be turned to sales at lower prices. The OPEC/Non-OPEC deal has revitalized oil prices and the US Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO). Operators with acreage all over the US are buying in west Texas. It has the greatest opportunities, so it is the first to be bought during market consolidation. Like other Permian and non-Permian players, FANG has added acreage. The most recent acquisition was in the Delaware Basin.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The Permian Basin is located in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. It is divided by two basins. The Delaware is in the west. It covers Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico. In Texas, it includes Culberson, Loving, Reeves, Ward and part of Pecos counties. Apache (NYSE:APA), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) all have Permian leasehold. The Delaware is the location of FANG's newest acreage. The Midland Basin is in the eastern Permian. It includes Midland, Howard, Reagan, Upton, and other Texas counties. Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Parsley (NYSE:PE), Laredo (NYSE:LPI), Conoco (NYSE:COP), and Approach (NASDAQ:AREX) all have producing wells in these counties. The map above from Welldatabase.com provides the locations of some FANG wells producing.

(Source: Concho Resources)

The complexity of the Permian creates confusion for investors. Both the Delaware and Midland have a large number of payzones to target. It can provide significant upside in de-risking, but knowing where can be a challenge. FANG's choice of acreage in the Delaware is in an area not known as core. Reeves, Loving, and Lea counties are known for some of the lowest breakevens in the US. There may be upside to FANGs new acreage as well.

Diamondback isn't the only name to target Pecos County. In July of this year, Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF) made a purchase. When compared to other Delaware deals, the $26,000/acre paid by FANG seems cheap. Some of this is due to a lack of development. FANG plans to spend $75 million on infrastructure in 2017. There can be a big difference in the quality of acreage. This is true with any basin, but more so in the Permian because of the large number of intervals. The Callon (NYSE:CPE) and Resolute (NYSE:REN) acquisitions caused major changes in valuation. Centennial (NASDAQ:CDEV) found value in southern Reeves, but also bought Pecos acreage that may be worthless. Matador's (NYSE:MTDR) purchase was the cheapest but it targeted the northwest shelf which has a completely different geology. Concho (NYSE:CXO) added more acreage to an already impressive footprint. RSP Permian's and Occidental's (NYSE:OXY) purchases were in top notch areas. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) could find acreage that was profitable at low prices. In our opinion, all the deals were good. We think EOG's deals are the most intriguing. We also think the Delaware has more upside than Midland. Less traffic means more upside and/or downside.

FANG's Midland acreage is very good. FANG has completed 167 horizontal wells in the Midland Basin. It has over 1,100 total wells currently producing in the eastern Permian, but many are verticals. The geology is so thick, vertical frac's have very good economics at higher oil prices. Below is a type curve for its wells in the Midland Basin covering a three-year period. I provided oil, natural gas, BOE, water and the number of wells profiled for this average.

Month Oil Bbl Gas Mcf MBOE Water Wells 1 11,653.46 9.39 13.27 6,705.45 167 2 10,603.86 9.32 12.21 4,576.85 166 3 8,716.62 8.64 10.21 3,598.55 166 4 7,727.63 7.54 9.03 992.28 166 5 6,765.32 7.08 7.99 586.1 166 6 6,186.80 6.05 7.23 301.75 166 7 5,707.92 5.90 6.73 292.84 166 8 5,605.43 6.01 6.64 280.7 160 9 4,964.45 5.37 5.89 157.69 153 10 5,024.24 5.16 5.91 169.89 148 11 4,266.95 4.84 5.10 86.24 141 12 4,422.35 4.63 5.22 109.33 138 13 3,682.18 4.57 4.47 55.95 128 14 3,400.65 4.33 4.15 73.93 122 15 2,900.86 4.11 3.61 46.7 115 16 3,055.26 4.31 3.80 41.48 114 17 3,228.49 4.58 4.02 77.49 108 18 3,227.08 4.52 4.01 0 102 19 3,319.67 4.28 4.06 0 92 20 2,560.37 3.43 3.15 0 82 21 2,317.12 3.50 2.92 23.28 72 22 2,249.36 3.64 2.88 0 62 23 1,926.91 3.49 2.53 0 57 24 1,872.16 3.88 2.54 0 52 25 2,165.93 3.83 2.83 0 51 26 2,213.27 3.72 2.86 0 50 27 2,203.56 4.64 3.00 0 45 28 1,930.40 4.42 2.69 0 39 29 1,617.97 4.78 2.44 0 36 30 1,631.66 5.67 2.61 0 34 31 1,398.74 4.38 2.15 0 32 32 1,375.98 5.46 2.32 0 26 33 1,245.42 4.25 1.98 0 25 34 1,110.22 4.63 1.91 0 22 35 1,164.40 5.99 2.20 0 20 36 1,218.38 6.05 2.26 0 18 Total 109,337 117.67 129.62 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The chart above provides oil (green), natural gas (red), water (NASDAQ:BLUE), number of wells (black) and BOE (grey). The cumulative oil production is 134,661 BO in three years. This may not sound outstanding, it does improve significantly in more recent completions.

The 63 wells below started producing after 11/1/14.

Month Oil Bbls Gas Mcf MBOE Water Wells 1 16,453.72 11.50 18.44 890.03 63 2 14,768.54 10.96 16.66 0 63 3 11,673.31 9.43 13.30 0 63 4 10,779.53 8.67 12.28 0 63 5 9,168.94 7.82 10.52 0 63 6 9,068.20 7.53 10.37 0 63 7 8,492.66 7.76 9.83 0 63 8 7,574.60 6.82 8.75 0 57 9 7,594.42 5.93 8.62 0 50 10 7,336.20 6.22 8.41 0 45 11 5,514.39 5.44 6.45 0 38 12 6,701.97 5.26 7.61 0 35 13 6,792.33 5.10 7.67 0 25 14 5,359.73 5.28 6.27 0 19 15 2,439.72 4.46 3.21 0 13 16 3,116.81 4.53 3.90 0 13 17 3,763.40 6.32 4.85 0 10 18 3,427.23 6.23 4.50 0 8 19 3,255.99 4.33 4.00 0 7 20 1,576.47 3.21 2.13 0 5 21 1,186.85 5.83 2.19 0 2 Total 146,045 138.63 169.96 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The improvement is impressive. Oil production improved 26%, and 24% on a BOE basis. Lateral lengths increased just 112 feet per well, which was part of the production increase. This is only a 2.2% increase based on a 5,000-foot lateral. Below is a comparison of the two well samples.

Old New Month Oil Bbl Gas Mcf MBOE Month Oil Bbls Gas Mcf MBOE 1 11,653.46 9.39 13.27 1 16,453.72 11.5 18.44 2 10,603.86 9.32 12.21 2 14,768.54 10.96 16.66 3 8,716.62 8.64 10.21 3 11,673.31 9.43 13.3 4 7,727.63 7.54 9.03 4 10,779.53 8.67 12.28 5 6,765.32 7.08 7.99 5 9,168.94 7.82 10.52 6 6,186.80 6.05 7.23 6 9,068.20 7.53 10.37 7 5,707.92 5.9 6.73 7 8,492.66 7.76 9.83 8 5,605.43 6.01 6.64 8 7,574.60 6.82 8.75 9 4,964.45 5.37 5.89 9 7,594.42 5.93 8.62 10 5,024.24 5.16 5.91 10 7,336.20 6.22 8.41 11 4,266.95 4.84 5.1 11 5,514.39 5.44 6.45 12 4,422.35 4.63 5.22 12 6,701.97 5.26 7.61 13 3,682.18 4.57 4.47 13 6,792.33 5.1 7.67 14 3,400.65 4.33 4.15 14 5,359.73 5.28 6.27 15 2,900.86 4.11 3.61 15 2,439.72 4.46 3.21 16 3,055.26 4.31 3.8 16 3,116.81 4.53 3.9 17 3,228.49 4.58 4.02 17 3,763.40 6.32 4.85 18 3,227.08 4.52 4.01 18 3,427.23 6.23 4.5 19 3,319.67 4.28 4.06 19 3,255.99 4.33 4 20 2,560.37 3.43 3.15 20 1,576.47 3.21 2.13 21 2,317.12 3.5 2.92 21 1,186.85 5.83 2.19 Total 109,337 117.67 129.62 Total 146,045 138.63 169.96 Click to enlarge

The 21-month sample proves FANG has seen significant improvements in production per well. It is due to better design. The newer wells outperform up to month 15. Oil production is equal in both groups, and the newer wells are producing less in months 20 and 21. This is relatively uncommon in US unconventional oil plays.

Generally, enhanced completions have a flatter decline curve. This generally runs throughout well life. Some believe the induced frac's produce just 3 years, while others believe some plays see 7. Once the induced frac's stop producing, matrix production begins. This part of well life goes on for decades and has a decline curve much like conventional oil wells. This means the cracks created in the rocks produce early in well life. The fractures stop producing then a deeper part of the formation does. The percentage decline in production decreases at this time. The decline stays low for decades. This is important, be Permian wells do not decline as fast as horizontals in other plays. This is one of the most important variables when referring to well economics. A decreased decline rate means more oil is not only produced the first year, but every year during induce frac' production.

Oil Exponential Volumetrics Recovered: 146,086.31 EUR: 146,086.31 Months: 21 Working Interest 80% Selling Price: $50/Bbl. Initial Capital Expense: $5,000,000 Lease Operating Cost (monthly): $1,555,128 Total Working Interest Total: $7,304,315 $5,843,452 Recovered: $7,304,315 $5,843,452 Total Working Interest Total: ($6,555,128) ($6,555,128) Recovered: ($6,555,128) ($6,555,128) Total Working Interest Total: $749,187 ($711,676) Recovered: $749,187 ($711,676) Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The above graph is developed from a 63 newer well production average. Although these wells had a surprise decrease in production around month 15, the economics are still good. I used FANG's average well costs. The revenues above only include oil at $50/bbl. 21 months of oil production left a deficit of a little over $700K. After adding $543,000 in revenues from natural gas production (does not include NGLs), these wells will reach payback before two years of well life are up.

In summary, FANG's Midland acreage is excellent. When comparing production data with newer well designs there is a large improvement. The big question revolves around another large acquisition. The average Midland well completed from November of 2014 to the present has an average payback in less than two years. Data from this article will be used to formulate an economic comparison to its new acreage in the Delaware Basin. We will cover this in Part 2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, EOG, XCO, CDEV, FANG, RSPP, CVX, MTDR, OXY, PE, PDCE, PXD, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.