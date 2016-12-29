The Other January Effect

Early on Thursday someone asked me where I thought Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) were headed in January.

My response was characteristically non-committal. I know that I don't know (so to speak), which is a very valuable thing to come to terms with if you hope to effectively hedge tail risk.

What I did say is that analysts seem to be leaning towards steepeners. "Our strongest market view is that investors should be short duration," Deutsche Bank wrote, earlier this month adding that "rates are going higher and the curve should end up steeper." Still, one has to be aware of the myriad risk factors that could conspire to make the Fed rethink its newfound hawkishness. Should China once again prove to be the fly in the ointment, or if political turmoil plunges Europe into crisis mode, the Fed might choose to take a more dovish route than that conveyed by the dots, in which case flatteners would be the way to go.

When it comes to where rates are headed in the short-term, recent history is on the side of the bulls, not the bears. "Investors have a selective memory yet we suspect they have not forgotten about a powerful bond rally in each January of the past three years," SocGen wrote on Thursday morning. "Each rally had its own rationale: the 2H13 taper tantrum was reversed as the economy started to run out of steam; early 2015 saw the front running of the ECB's QE; early 2016 saw a panic reaction to large capital outflows in China." Here's the visual:

(Chart: SocGen)

That might give bond bears (who have had their way in late 2016) pause.

And then there's the soaring dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). The worry is that we could get a repeat of January 2016. As the USD continues to rise, pressure on the RMB will continue to mount, stoking fears of capital outflows.

As SocGen goes on to note, "the de-leveraging policy effort is also causing fresh concerns about credit stress in China." As I wrote on Thursday morning, "official efforts [by China] to curb speculation have led directly to tighter liquidity and that, in turn, created the money market mayhem that helped fuel the recent bond market rout." In fact, the 14-day repo rate hit a two-year high on Thursday.

In short, China jitters could once again become the driving force for markets, sending investors scurrying for safety, thus boosting bonds and tanking risk.

Another way to think about it: at first, a stronger dollar is bearish for core paper as countries that need to defend their currencies liquidate USTs (i.e. FX reserves). But if things get out of hand, we'll get a flight to quality instead, which is bullish for safe havens. Here's how SocGen puts it (emphasis mine):

The relationships between currencies and rates are multiple and complicated. Simply put, a perceived turn in the US policy mix (more fiscal easing, more Fed hikes), the promise of less regulation and the threat of trade sanctions and isolationism (a factor of global uncertainty) have proved very bullish the USD since the Trump victory. Initially, USD strength tends to hurt Treasuries, as foreign central banks defend their currency (which often requires selling Treasuries, with the USD proceeds then being used to buy the local currency). An uncontrolled dollar move, however, tends to create risk aversion and FTQ - as we saw in early 2016. An (initially secret) G20 deal to fight excessive dollar strength, in late February 2016, stopped the debacle. This deal was possible because excessive dollar strength had become a factor of global instability, e.g. through the surge of capital outflows from China. Recent dollar strength is threatening to become destabilising again, and USD/CNY in particular (Graph 13) may fan capital outflows again. May we get another "deal" that would save us from broad risk aversion? Maybe, if it is in the common interest, but President Trump will have to ask very nicely. And before his inauguration on 20 January, there is a void that could prove disruptive.

As noted above, all of this is made immeasurably more complicated by the money market mayhem that's currently playing out in China where the 14-day repo rate just hit a two-year high after the PBoC drained a net CNY350 billion in the past five days alone.

Some suggest that China should simply rip off the Band-Aid and move to a free float overnight - the idea being to let the currency find a market clearing rate once and for all, thus curbing capital outflows as Chinese fears of a long, drawn out devaluation subside. While that's a nice thought, a move to float the RMB might go horribly wrong. In the interest of really scaring you, I present the following analysis from Citi:

Some have argued that China should adopt a one-off large depreciation so that the RMB exchange rate fully reflects its fair value or equilibrium value. This is also a risky proposition, in our view. First of all, the RMB at this stage has only a one-way depreciation expectation, and there is a worry as to where the RMB could bottom out after a free fall. Indeed, the fair value concept is an unobservable and constructed concept. There is no clear benchmark as to how much the RMB is overvalued. If the RMB were to depreciate to 7.2 as the currency basket indicates in 12 months, other currencies, due to their trade relations with China, could depreciate further, leading to further depreciation expectation of the RMB. Second, China's onshore foreign exchange rate hedging market is ill-developed, and not many firms and investors are hedging their FX risks. As the exchange rate always tends to overshoot, a large depreciation will also lead onshore investors and residents to rush to buy dollars. As a result, foreign exchange reserves would fall quickly. Falling reserves will lead to renewed devaluatio n expectations. This vicious cycle could also lead to onshore financial stress and even crisis, especially when housing prices are elevated in first-tier cities and the bond market has high leverage with a carry-trade strategy based on borrowing short and investing on the long end of the curve. Third, using the data spanning from 2015 January to 2016 October, we find that the correlation of RMBUSD's monthly changes and net capital outflow is as large as 0.53. Specifically, large depreciation after Aug 11th 2015 and early 2016 appeared to have accompanied by sizeable net capital outflow, indicating a causation from weak currency to large capital outflow.

Even I couldn't have conjured a more terrifying description of the market's possible response to an RMB free float.

Circling back, the point here is that when you think about where Treasurys are headed in the new year and especially when you think about the rallies we've seen for three Januarys running, you have to ask yourself whether you think China woes will once again create a risk-off (i.e. bullish for bonds) environment, or whether relative stability in the East will allow the reflation trade to continue apace in which case you should, like SocGen, maintain a "bearish directional bias" towards bonds.

