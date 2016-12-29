Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Numbers For The Holiday Season

On a net basis there was a moderate decrease in inventories of the crude oil + gasoline + distillate complex, in line with seasonal patterns. Crude oil prices (NYSE: USO) stayed almost unchanged after the report was released, on very low holiday-season volume.

Click to enlarge

Source: Finviz.com

Stocks:

* Crude oil inventories increased by 600,000 barrels.

* Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels.

* Distillate inventories decreased by 1.9 million barrels.

There was a very small build in crude oil stocks, more than offset by a decrease in inventories of gasoline and distillates, which should be expected for this time of the year. Imports had almost no effect on the inventory numbers this week.

We note that since refineries are running well below normal seasonal levels, gasoline and distillate numbers should be decreasing. If this trend continues, then imports need to be kept in check to prevent crude oil stocks from increasing.

Source: EIA

Production and Refinery Utilization:

* Domestic production stayed virtually unchanged for the week with minimal declines in both Alaska and the Lower 48.

* Production in the Contiguous United States (excluding Alaska) stayed mostly flat for the week.

* Net imports decreased by 304,000 bpd and are in what should be the normal level of imports given domestic consumption and production numbers.

Source: EIA

* Refinery utilization decreased by 50 basis points and is still below normal for this time of the year. This is understandable given very high inventory levels of gasoline and distillate products.

Source: EIA

Cushing, Oklahoma:

* Cushing, OK inventories stayed almost flat for the week. Cushing remains near historical highs and very close to maximum operating capacity.

* Gulf Coast inventories increased by 1.9 million barrels. Gulf Coast inventories are also at very high levels.

Source: EIA

Conclusion:

For a second week in a row, this was a fairly neutral report with a decrease in stocks of crude oil + gasoline + refined products. Cushing, OK stayed mostly flat, although near historical highs, and domestic production remained virtually unchanged. Refineries are still running below normal seasonal levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.