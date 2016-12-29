BlackBerry Non-GAAP Sausage Couldn't Avoid The Cash Burn

Click to enlarge

Still producing fine non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and record gross margins.

My bearish thesis on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) remains the same: BlackBerry is on track to transform itself into a stagnated software business doing ~$600 million in revenues per year and running at a loss. For the privilege of buying into this business, investors today pay an enterprise value of ~$2.8 billion, already excluding the net cash BlackBerry has in its books.

In my previous two articles, "BlackBerry: How The Non-GAAP Sausage Gets Made" and "The BlackBerry Non-GAAP Sausage Delivers Again,"I explained how BlackBerry's use of massive smartphone inventory charge-offs helped it report better non-GAAP EPS as well as EBITDA (this is the non-GAAP sausage). But in the meantime, I noticed that there was more I should have explained. Consider the following:

BlackBerry is reporting positive EBITDA. "Adjusted EBITDA of $37 million; positive for twelfth consecutive quarter" as BlackBerry said in its Q3 FY2017 earnings report.

Yet, BlackBerry used a massive $150 million of cash in operations, which BlackBerry rightly attributed to "working capital and supplier purchase commitments related to transitioning the device hardware business to a software licensing model."

So what does this have to do with the non-GAAP sausage? Well, you see this cash burn is the actual reality. While BlackBerry told you it was posting positive non-GAAP EPS and positive EBITDA (which ought to lead to positive cash flow from operations), the hard reality is that BlackBerry was losing massive amounts of money. How did this happen? Consider the following:

To produce its non-GAAP sausage, BlackBerry charged off a huge slice of inventory ($46 million during Q1 FY2017, $97 million during Q2 FYS2017 and $2 million during Q3 FY2017, for a grand total of nearly $150 million). Of course, non-GAAP ignored these recurring charges.

Then, when BlackBerry sold this inventory, it reported "record gross margins." Why so? Because the cost of the inventory held in the books had been taken lower than what was possible to sell the discounted devices for (through the inventory charges). Keep in mind that the discounted prices were actually well below the cost of procuring the devices.

Now, a little accounting. When that inventory came into the books, it came in at cost. A similar amount initially went into accounts payable to pay for those devices. Then, when the inventory was charged off, accounts payable stayed the same .

. Alas, when accounts payable are paid, real cash has to be delivered. Suppliers are paid as per the original amounts, and the cash burn will reflect the actual loss on selling those smartphones instead of the non-GAAP EPS fantasy or the gross margin GAAP fantasy. Thus, the $129 million drop in accounts payable from Q2 FY2017 to Q3 FY2017 linearly represents a large part of that cash burn, as stated by BlackBerry (working capital changes). It doesn't represent the full amount simply because some devices will have been received during the quarter they were sold, or charged off directly (BlackBerry paying the suppliers not honor previous commitments it made to them).

In the end, what matters is that the large cash burn which happened during the quarter is reality, and non-GAAP EPS or high GAAP gross margins are, in this situation, fantasies.

Now, two things more:

The cash burn mostly goes away once hardware sales go away, except for cash payments to wind down the division (for instance, severance payments). I say as much, BlackBerry is a short (see the short thesis at the start of the article), but it's not headed toward bankruptcy . This is so because BlackBerry has $1 billion net cash in its books, and the ~$600 million software business, while unprofitable, won't be very unprofitable and will only burn cash very slowly.

. This is so because BlackBerry has $1 billion net cash in its books, and the ~$600 million software business, while unprofitable, won't be very unprofitable and will only burn cash very slowly. The positive impact from the non-GAAP sausage also goes away over time, so over time BlackBerry will again start posting non-GAAP losses. However, this is somewhat mitigated during Q4 FY2017 because BlackBerry will then be receiving the TCL license fee. The TCL license fee is one-off, but as is customary with companies using non-GAAP, they're all ready to ignore massive one-off losses, but not smaller one-off gains.

Conclusion

BlackBerry's Q3 FY2017 $150 million cash burn from operations represented the actual loss it took on its latest smartphone adventures. BlackBerry's positive non-GAAP EPS and even its record GAAP gross margins were fantasies.

Looking forward, the bearish thesis remains on track. Each quarter that passes brings BlackBerry closer to it being a ~$600 million software company running at a loss and being valued at $2.8 billion. The two dynamics ensuring this are the closure of the hardware division and the running off of SAF fees - only software will remain after those two are gone.

One final note - I wouldn't be surprised if BlackBerry classifies the TCL license fee as software and licenses instead of within its mobility segment. This is likely to happen so as to make the software segment look healthier. I also wouldn't be surprised if TCL charged off costs to wind down the hardware division, while not excluding the one-off TCL license from its non-GAAP earnings.