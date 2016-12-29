Destination XL Group: Long-Term Investors Need Not Apply

Click to enlarge

Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) has undergone a huge transformation in the past couple of years as it has tried to remake itself for the modern consumer. DXLG operates in a niche that is certainly necessary and its updated store format seems to be resonating well. But that isn't translating into profitability and despite the fact that progress was made in Q3, it seems DXLG is still a long way from sustainable earnings. For that reason, even at $4, I remain on the sidelines.

Total sales were up 2.3%, a solid result given the terrible environment for apparel retailers. DXLG is a bit more insulated from the ebbing and flowing of desires from fickle consumers because it serves a very specific population that doesn't necessarily have a bunch of other options. Still, with consumers pulling back on apparel spending in general, +2.3% is a strong result.

What's more, the gain came from a very nice comp sales increase of 2.3% as the store count was roughly flat. DXLG has seen very nice gains in comps as it has continued to remake the chain in its new image and it has undoubtedly delivered better results. Transactions were up 1.8% and average tickets made up the balance so there is real demand here - people are coming in and spending money at a time when the average apparel retailer is producing negative comps. I'm quite impressed with what DXLG has been able to do with its comps and while +2.3% isn't a huge gain on an absolute basis, on a relative basis, it certainly is.

Total square footage increases and higher levels of markdowns sent gross margins down 60bps in Q3, meaning the solid gain in comps didn't translate into higher profitability. DXLG's new store format is an expensive investment and that includes occupancy expense so the battle for margins is going to be uphill for some time. Management reckons that the 30bps of gross margin decline from higher markdowns was simply due to timing so if that is case, we should see a nice rebound in Q4. If not, we'll have something more to discuss. Either way, comp sales and gross margins are diverging, meaning that DXLG still has plenty of work to do, particularly in light of the fact that its SG&A costs are still absolutely huge.

SG&A did decline a respectable 200bps during the quarter but even soit still sits at 40.6% of revenue. Lower levels of incentive compensation and advertising spending helped this time around but the same culprit that has plagued other retailers is showing itself here as well - higher labor costs. We all know these are here to stay for any retailer, restaurant or anyone else who relies upon minimum wage labor to run its business. There's nothing DXLG or anyone else can do about it and I fear that pulling back on incentives and advertising is not only unsustainable but may hurt the business long term. I'll be watching SG&A costs very closely in the next couple of quarters not only to see the level of spending but also how management chooses to allocate those dollars. The fact that store labor costs increased as a percentage of sales despite the fact that comps were 2.3% is a bit alarming to me.

DXLG is still just trying to get to breakeven so it is impossible to value it based upon its current level of earnings. But if we assume that DXLG - under some sort of successful turnaround - would be assigned a multiple of 20, the current price would assume something like 21 cents in EPS. Analysts have DXLG hitting 8 cents next year so we're not that far off, but keep in mind that despite the fact that comps look very strong, DXLG's profitability does not. Hitting 21 cents would require not only continued comp sales gains throughout next year but gains in gross margins and leveraging of SG&A costs. Given the composition of gross margin losses due to higher occupancy costs as well as higher store labor costs with lower advertising and incentive spending, I simply don't see a path to materially higher operating margins. For that reason, I think DXLG is a pass here. The stock seems to rally when it gets to $4 so if you're bold and you want a trade, perhaps DXLG is good for that. But for a long-term buy-and-hold, I just don't see it despite the success of the new store format.