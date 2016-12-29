Stryker Poised For Long-Term Gains

I recently wrote an article about the medical device and technology company Baxter (NYSE:BAX), analyzing its growth prospects and its recent acquisition of Claris. You can find that article here. While analyzing the ROIC of some of Baxter's competitors, one of them stood out. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a pure-play medical technology company and has had a consistently outstanding ROIC over the last several years. For that reason, I think it merits a look at their investment prospects.

Click to enlarge Stryker is a medical technology company with a market cap of ~$45B, which will likely be a Dividend Aristocrat someday. It has increased its dividend every year for 23 consecutive years. This streak is made possible by strong acquisitions, consistent profitability, and a diverse revenue stream that shelters the company from single-point failures.

Click to enlarge

Notice that no single segment accounts for >15% of total sales. This diversity has worked well for Stryker. Despite being a large company, it has been able to drive significant organic sales gains by focusing on the highest growth segments.

Click to enlarge

Stryker derives the majority of its sales from the United States, with close to a third coming from the rest of the world. Its international sales grew by 6.7% organically in the last quarter, with solid gains in Europe, Canada, and Australia driving the majority. It has had issues in China with destocking issues, which it expects to see improvements on in the fourth quarter.

Click to enlarge

For being a large company, Stryker's organic revenue growth has been outstanding, as shown above. Its market-beating growth without including its many acquisitions shows a culture of innovation. This is combined with the fact that prices have actually decreased on its products every year since 2008. This means that it has to continue to push new and better products into the market to continue to increase revenues. As CEO Kevin Lobo said on CNBC,

Our volumes have been very consistent, very steady. Our organic growth, we've had 14 quarters in a row growing higher than 5 percent and unlike pharmaceuticals, our medical device products prices have been declining every year since 2008. Our price decrease each year is 1.5 to 2 percent.

This continued growth shows that Stryker is on the cutting edge of medical technology. It has a large portfolio of innovations, but one of the more exciting ones for investors comes in the form of the 2013 acquisition of the Mako Surgical company. This company's robotic technology combines with Stryker's implants and enables 3D preoperative planning and provides surgeons feedback for bone preparation and implant placement. These robots have been used for over 50,000 hip and knee procedures since 2006 and are a way for surgeons to reduce variability in these procedures.

Source: Stryker Website

Although Mako's impact on the total surgery market at the moment is limited, it seems likely that robotic-assisted surgeries will become more and more commonplace as time goes on. In a randomized control trial, Mako assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty resulted in less pain and more accurate implant placement than the manual procedure. This was echoed in a study for total hip replacement, showing higher Harris hip and UCLA activity scores than the manual procedure. 30 units were installed this last quarter, with 7 of those being outside the United States. Continued market penetration and R&D in the space will likely find more procedures that can be streamlined using this robotic technology, and Stryker is at the forefront.

3D printing will likely continue becoming more and more important in the medical technology space as time goes on, as well. Last year, Stryker broke ground on an Ireland-based dedicated 3D printing facility. It has been using these products for cementless knee replacements and titanium revision cones. So far, the company has been pushing towards innovative products that are difficult or impossible to make using traditional manufacturing methods. Its 3D-printed knee products are now in the low double digits of market penetration, which is well above the industry. Industry leadership in this space will likely drive further market share gains down the road.

Click to enlarge

Source: Analyst Meeting Presentation

Stryker has been very acquisitive over time, to the tune of ~40 acquisitions in the last 5 years. For a company growing so well organically, this seems like it could destroy shareholder value, due to integration risk. However, Stryker has done an excellent job of adding value through these acquisitions. It has allowed the company to stay at the forefront of the medical technology space, as discussed above with its 2013 acquisition of Mako Surgical. Looking at its ROIC, it compares very well with the rest of the companies in its space.

Click to enlarge

Looking at the graph above, Stryker is the green line, which has only been consistently outperformed by the healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Its ROIC has also been very close to the Dividend Aristocrat Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and obviously underperformed Abbot Lab's (NYSE:ABT) 70%+ figure from this last year. When compared with the other companies that are primarily focused on medical technology, vice having a medical technology department in their company, Stryker appears to be best-in-class. Dividend Aristocrats Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE:BDX) and C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) have both had good years but have not consistently performed better than Stryker. BCR has underperformed them for two years, after achieving a ROIC in 2012 and 2013 in the 20% range. BDX has had a single-digit ROIC for three years now, along with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). Baxter has been very consistent near 10% over the five-year time horizon. Stryker's performance in the mid-teens plus ROIC except in 2014 shows its elite status among its peers.

Stryker has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years and will likely join many of their competitors in two years as a Dividend Aristocrat. It has slowed down somewhat in its dividend growth over time, but it has still been excellent.

Stryker is currently yielding ~1.4%, with a payout ratio of 34%. This gives it a lot of breathing room to continue their dividend growth. It is projected to drive earnings growth near 10% over the next 5 years, and it prioritizes the dividend over buybacks.

Click to enlarge

Stryker is likely overvalued here. Its P/E ratio of 20.7X is high when compared with an eight-year average of 16.5X. In this overheated market, it is not surprising to see this. However, I believe that Stryker is doing all the right things to stay out in front in the medtech field and should be on long-term investors' watchlists. I will likely be looking to start a position ~100$.

