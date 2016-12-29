Bullish Insiders At Armour Residential REIT

As I have said before, I am pretty open about my general disdain for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR). It is not personal. I have never owned it, but I have watched this name destroy shareholder value and take personal savings with it. It is sad to see the name consistently having issues covering its dividend quarter after quarter, resulting in multiple cuts. Remember a few months ago, we learned it was cutting its dividend down to $0.27. Then, of course, the company cut its dividend AGAIN, to $0.22. Now, this does not mean I would never recommend it. Remember when I last covered the name I said that:

"if I thought you could make money in the name, believe me, I will be pounding the table. In fact, in my last article I turned more bullish than I was in the past."

I went on in my last piece to document some quiet insider buying at the company, but still gave it a "don't buy" recommendation. That said, I grew more bullish. Today I learned that just yesterday it seems insiders at the company are also feeling bullish, as they just pulled the trigger on the open market once again.

This very recent insider activity is definitely a positive signal and gives the stock a vote of confidence (table 1). I feel it is always a positive idea to look at what management is doing. But buying and selling stock are two different beasts. While selling can sometimes be a warning sign, buying is often a vote of confidence. People sell stocks for all sorts of reasons, but they buy them for only one, and that is to make money.

Many dissenters and critics of my work will often say "so what?" when looking at insider buys because of the high salaries many of these insiders make. However, I have always rejected, and continue to reject that notion. These individuals are not throwing their money away, and these are not option exercises or gifts of stock. These are direct out-of-pocket buys. Let us discuss the most recent wave of buying that just happened on 12/28/16.

Table 1. Insider Activity in ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Name Title Date Buy/Sell Shares Cost per share Scott Ulm Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer 12/28/16 BUY 7,000 21.54 Jeffrey Zimmer Co-CEO and President 12/28/16 BUY 8,000 21.67 James Mountain Chief Financial Officer 12/28/16 BUY 2,000 21.67 Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Form 4 filings, each buy linked in "name" column

This is the second wave of buying here in December and it all took place on 12/28/2016. First, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Ulm bought another 7,000 shares at $21.54, following up on his 5,000 share purchase ten days ago. This brought his total stake to 79,426 shares, just under a 10% increase in his stake. Then, Jeffrey Zimmer, Co-CEO and President, bought 8,000 more shares at $21.67. This brought his total stake in the company up to 84,126 shares, a 10.5% increase in his total stake.

Joining the party was the Chief Financial Officer James Mountain. He purchased 2,000 shares at $21.67. This was an 18% increase in his stake, bringing his total holdings to 12,998 shares. While it is true that these purchases are not the same as the massive buying we have seen previously, it is critical to note that combined with the buying ten days ago, this is a real wave of insider activity. This month's purchases are the first insider buys that have caught my attention from the company in some time.

This is a strong indicator for me that these insiders see positive results coming for the company. The company may have begun turning around. The operating environment has been dismal for years, but I suspect prepayments will level off and then subside. Leveling and declining prepayments should help bump up interest income over the next few quarters. Further, the new dividend has been maintained and the Q3 numbers were rather decent.

Core income came in at $28.9 million, which was $0.68 per share. These earnings were up quarter over quarter from the $27.1 million last quarter. The key here is that the company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends. On top of that, the annualized yield on average assets rose 1 basis point to 2.69% while the annualized cost of funds was down heavily to 1.25%, resulting in the net interest spread widening to 1.44% from 1.37%. Let us of course be reminded that book value in Q3 rose 8.5% to $27.87.

Of course, Q3 was old news. This buying strongly suggests to me that Q4 is going to be quite strong. It suggests management sees the stock moving higher and that they feel the discount-to-book is too attractive to pass up. So what do you make of the buying? Are you bullish? Still bearish? Neutral? Let the community know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.