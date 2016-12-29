Buy Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is one of those smaller E&Ps that constantly is on my watch list, but I've never taken the time to go through it. This is an under-analyzed company by the investment community, so it's time to dig in to see if there's hidden value. Laredo is an E&P operating out of one of the best basins, the Permian Basin in west Texas. It's primarily an E&P, but it does have a small midstream operation and also benefits from the sale of purchased crude, making it slightly unique. With this name, you really get a solid liquidity position, minimal debt burden over the next five years, and a quality operation that has the potential to produce substantially outperforming returns over the medium-term.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Risk/Reward Analysis

Rather than harp on crude oil's fundamentals right now, I'm more curious as to the potential risk/reward scenario of this stock. First and foremost, this stock is a pure capital gains bet, meaning that there is no yield associated. With that being said, the stock is highly liquid such that large investors can build long-term stakes in. Often with these smaller producers, liquidity is tough to find - so the average volume trailing three months of about 3.6 million shares is quite reassuring.

In terms of performance, below you'll see a trailing three year chart of LPI. The stock currently trades at about $14/share, but at one point traded near the $30 mark in 2014. That's significant because that's my three year price target. Considering that's just over 100% in capital gains, a near 33% annualized return is more than outperforming and quite encouraging. Of course, investors need to consider the risk of this stock. The average volatility of returns I found was 58.81%, however that's well below the expected volatility quoted in the most recent 10-Q, at 71.54%. If the annualized return is 33% over the next three years, the effective Sharpe ratio is 0.52, using a risk-free rate of 2%. That's not high, as ideally I'd like to see a Sharpe above 1, but for as challenged as this industry has been, I'm surprised the projection isn't negative.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

When thinking about more near-term upside potential upside, it's important to recognize the pacing of the stock this year from its lows relative to the WTI. When crude bottomed at nearly $26 barrel back in February, LPI was trading sub-$5/share. Now that crude is trading around $53/barrel, LPI has picked up to $14 share. So, think about that substantial increase - LPI has rallied just shy of 180% from its February lows, while crude picked up just over 100%.

A reasonable projection for crude is that we witness $60/barrel by the end of 2017 and $70/barrel by the end of 2018, as successful implementation of Donald Trump's energy-favoring policies would allow these key resistance levels to be hit. That means, that if LPI maintains a pacing ratio in the upside of 1.8:1, then the stock should trade at $17.50 by the end of 2017, putting up capital gains of close to 22%. By the end of 2018, LPI will have put up 30% per share, if crude hits $70/barrel, meaning the stock will trade at $22.75. In summary, based upon very reasonable price targets for crude over the next two years, this stock can deliver capital gains of well over 50% in the next two years.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

Company-Specific Key Points

First and foremost, let's concern ourselves with the company's production levels. For the full fiscal year 2016, they're expecting that production shows a 10% YOY increase to about 15,500 mboe. This is on the back of lowered OpEx costs and optimal drilling processes. I think it's important that investors don't expect of this company to sustain a 23% CAGR in production is quite a high growth rate considering how much the company has scaled back production in 2016 as the YOY projected growth rate is just 10%. This is visible below. Regardless, any projected increase in production is a solid development as it helps this company put up a higher level of operating cash flow that it so desperately needs in order to cover a large CapEx budget.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

Production growth is everything for this company. This is one of the few E&Ps on the open market that actually grew revenues YOY in Q3 and that came as a large surprise to me in light of how challenged crude oil pricing has been in the last several quarters. This company also generates positive earnings, which is also quite surprising for a company this small. Typically, with smaller E&Ps, we see depreciation costs per boe be extremely high. For example, small E&P Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG), which operates in the DJ Basin primarily, has depreciation costs of well over $27.51/barrel, per their most recent 10-Q. Low depreciation per boe expenses has been a hallmark of LPI. Per their most recent 10-Q, their depreciation expense has only been $7.45 in throughout Q3 and $8.36/boe on average YTD. That significant difference has allowed this company to see strength on the bottom line, even in the most challenging of price environments.

Now, for the nine months ended September 31, 2016, the company has posted negative free cash flow. This shows you how important it is for LPI to sustain a high growth rate in production, rather than the drop off from a 23% increase to 10%, as is the projection for the full year 2016. CapEx right now exceeds operating cash flow, but we're largely past the point of where CapEx will be reduced. So, there is a bit of dependency on crude prices to increase such that this company can generate positive free cash flow and be able to pursue more growth opportunities or provide a beneficial plan to increase shareholder returns, like a buyback.

In the below table, there is the company's average realized price per barrel or equivalent. Despite the company showing a robust hedging program, their earnings indicate otherwise. This data table is before hedges are calculated in, as the realizations are quite low. They receive anywhere from a $2-3/barrel discount relative to the WTI, but a much larger discount for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Click to enlarge

Source: 10-Q

Moving forward to liquidity, the company doesn't have any debt due to 2022. That's incredible. There are so many O&G companies right now with massive debt walls, but investors blindly buy into because the name has always put up quality returns. For a company with no debt due for the next five years, I am confident in this stock to outperform. To slightly amend their liquidity situation, the company does have an $800 million revolving credit facility, for which $70 million has been drawn. However, that's easily covered by the company's current liquidity position of nearly $755 million. This revolver, too, was reaffirmed by lenders back in October. Their debt obtains no special covenants, as far as I'm aware, as I was looking to see if there was anything that could potentially hurt the company in the short-term (like a putable feature). This is high-yield debt, so be wary of the risk associated with a bond position in this company without doing your proper due diligence.

With no wild covenants, the company has substantial time to build up a stronger liquidity position to pay off the debt in 2022, for which the maturity that year is $1.3 billion. That also allows plenty of time for crude oil to experience a tremendous upcycle, so I am really not concerned with the weight of this debt and, if anything, view it as a short to medium term benefit in providing ample gearing to the stock to achieve my price target.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

The lack of a short or even medium-term debt burden makes me inclined to like this E&P name. The risk/reward scenario is highly favorable, even if there is above average volatility carried with this name. The stock has the potential to put up 50% in two years and that may even be pessimistic. The core risk with this company is that continues to generate negative free cash flow and/or the crude oil pricing environment takes a turn for the worse in 2017. Should pricing remain favorable, I'm confident this company can deliver outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.