Bank Rakyat: One Of Indonesia's Most Attractive Banks For Investors

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Indonesia exchange under the ticker BBRI).

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (OTCPK:BKRKY) share price performance has been rather muted in 2016 and is up by a mere 3% YTD. The weaker performance can in part be attributed to a shift in sentiment away from emerging markets as well as concerns over weaker loan demand and rising NPLs in the Indonesian banking system. Despite weaker loan demand for the banking sector as a whole, Bank Rakyat has seen its total loans grow by 16.3% YoY for the first nine months of 2016.

The bank has also maintained its ROE well above the level of the vast majority of its peers and its NPL ratio at more than 80 basis points below the average level of NPLs for the Indonesian banking system as a whole. Bank Rakyat is currently trading below its historical valuations on a number of metrics, including price to book value and P/E ratio. In my analysis, I find a fair value of approximately $18.60 for the ADR, about 10% above the current price.

Asset Quality and Capital

Bank Rakyat is well capitalized and has seen its CET1 Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) steadily increasing from 13.67% in 2011 to 20.88% at the end of the first nine months of 2016, largely through retained earnings. This is broadly in line with the capital levels of peers such as Bank Central Asia with a CET1 CAR of 21%, Bank Tabungan Negara (OTC:PKTBF) with a CET1 CAR of 16.5% and Bank Mandiri (OTCPK:PPERY) with a CET1 CAR of 21.5%.

Bank Rakyat currently has an NPL ratio of 2.22%, which is higher than the 2.02% for the full year 2015 but lower than the 2.32% at the end of the first half of 2016. The bank's NPL ratio is also 83 basis points below the average NPL ratio of 3.05% for the Indonesian banking system as a whole and below that of peers such as Mandiri with an NPL ratio of 3.6% and Bank Tabungan Negara at 3.6%. It may, however, be worth noting that Bank Central Asia's (OTCPK:PBCRY) NPL ratio at 1.46% is lower than that of Bank Rakyat.

It should also be noted that the bank's special mention loans, loans that have potential weaknesses and warrant close attention, are at 5.73% of gross loans. These loans could potentially lead to an increasing level of NPLs and are a key risk to the buy rating. The level of special mention loans is, however, broadly in line with the level of special mention loans for the Indonesian banking system as a whole.

Bank Rakyat's high NPL coverage ratio at 166% is the second highest NPL coverage ratio amongst large Indonesian Banks and positions the bank well to deal with any further downside risk to asset quality. The bank and Bank Negara Indonesia (OTCPK:PTBRY) where also the only two banks of the major Indonesian banks that saw their coverage ratio return to historical average levels. This is contrary to the trend of weakening coverage ratios that has played out at peer banks in the ASEAN region.

The bank's low exposure to the mining sector at 1.1% of the bank's total loan portfolio is also noteworthy as this sector is expected to come under increasing pressure throughout 2017. Bank Rakyat is referred to by its Indonesian ticker symbol (BBRI) in the chart below.

(Source: DBS Vickers)

Loan to Deposit Ratio and NIM

The bank's loan to deposit ratio has increased from 86.88% at the end of 2015 to 90.68% at the end of the first nine months of 2016 but remains within management's targeted range. The increasing loan to deposit ratio can largely be attributed to loan growth at 16.3% outpacing the 8% growth in deposits.

Despite a higher loan to deposit ratio and numerous interest rate cuts by the Central Bank, Bank Rakyat's net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 28 basis points from 2015. The expansion in the net interest margin came about as a result of lower cost of funds (COF). The COF was positively influenced by strong growth of more than 14% in Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits, the bank's deposits with the lowest COF.

The bank's NIM may, however, come under some pressure in 2017 as the government has strongly pushed for lower lending rates on kredit usaha rakyat (KUR) loans. KUR loans are loans that often enjoy guarantees from the government and the interest rate thereon is regulated by the government. These loans constitute less than 10% of the bank's total loans and the slight negative impact from lower interest rates could well be offset by the increasing CASA ratio. In my analysis, it is nevertheless forecasted that the bank's NIM will decline by about 30 basis points.

Valuation

Bank Rakyat is currently trading at around 1.8 times book value, which is well below its 10-year median price to book value of 2.93. The price to book value may seem high in comparison to American banks and in comparison to some peers but can easily be justified by the bank's superior ROE and higher growth expectations. The chart below compares a number of Indonesian banks' price to book value to their respective ROE levels and indicates that given Bank Rakyat's ROE, it is attractively valued relative to its peers.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Reuters and Company Fillings)

Bank Rakyat's book value per share has also grown at a CAGR of about 25% over the past 10 years and is likely to continue growing. Its P/E ratio at 9.67 is below its 10-year median P/E ratio of 10.6. The P/E ratio is also well below that of a number of its peers.

Indonesian Banks' P/E Ratios:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Reuters and Company Fillings)

Earnings and Growth Potential

Bank Rakyat reported a 17% YoY increase in net interest income for the first nine months of 2016. Net profit growth was, however, much lower with a mere 1.8% increase as the bank increased its provisions for credit losses by 61.4%. The risk of further provisioning for credit losses in 2017 is relatively low given that the bank's coverage ratio is now above its historical average.

The bank's fee income grew by 25.9% YoY for the first nine months of 2016. Fee income currently makes up 8.2% of the bank's total income but is likely to increase in importance over the course of the next five years. The bank's e-banking related fees increased by 42.2% YoY and now constitutes 25% of fee income. The e-banking fees are likely to continue growing particularly through its BRILink system, a system with which the bank permits third parties to utilize its e-banking facilities through fee-sharing schemes, that reported a 329.8% YoY growth in transaction volumes.

BRILink's growth in transaction volumes is likely to slow down but still has significant long-term growth potential that is enhanced by its reach in rural areas, where the vast majority of individuals are unbanked, through more than 65,000 agents. These agents are also able to offer a basic savings account product and transaction banking services, whilst referring customers to a Bank Rakyat unit for lending products. This increasingly places the bank in a better position than its competitors to reach Indonesia's unbanked population of more than 120 million people.

Providing the unbanked with financial services has proven to be a challenge for many banks, both in terms of reaching these potential customers and monetization of these customers. Bank Rakyat has, however, proven that it is able to reach these consumers in a cost effective manner through a number of ways including the BRILink agent model and the use of Teras BRI, a type of cash desk that usually has a single employee. The Teras BRI unit has increased its loans at a CAGR of more than 40% since 2011 and deposits at a CAGR of more than 50% since 2011. These micro deposits also contribute to a higher CASA ratio for the bank resulting in a lower COF.

Conclusion

I currently consider Bank Rakyat a long-term buy. In my analysis of a fair value, I also factored in a number of risks, including a slowdown in loan growth, an increase in the level of NPLs of up to 50 basis points and a 30 basis point decline in the bank's NIM.

I like the bank's relatively low NPL ratio and healthy capital levels. The bank's leading position in rural areas and a vast national network of more than 10,000 outlets also positions it well for growth particularly if macro-economic conditions in Indonesia show signs of substantial improvement. I did not, however, factor substantially improving macro-economic conditions or the potential for increased infrastructure spending by the Indonesian government into my assessment of fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.