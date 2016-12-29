Yes Valeant Might Dilute Shareholders, But This Will Be A Good Thing

I never understood why Warren Buffet many years ago lobbied to count stock compensation as an expense. I mean it is dilutive to shareholders, but I never understood the logic that it is an expense for income statement purposes.

Anyhow, that is one of the reasons why the market usually takes into consideration non-GAAP results, and not GAAP results.

Let's look at Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) adjusted EPS per quarter over the past 12 months.

Q3: 11-08-16 -- EPS of $1.55

Q2: 08-09-16 -- EPS of $1.40

Q1: 06-07-16 -- EPS of $1.27

Q4: 03-15-16 -- EPS of $2.50

Please remember that "adjusted" means the money the company actually made, not counting GAAP Mumbo Jumbo such as stock compensation and other non-cash charges etc.

Now if we add the numbers above, over the past 12 months, VRX's trailing EPS comes out to about $6.72. However, since management has guided for 5.45 EPS for the full year, I will give everyone the benefit and calculate the P/E based on guidance.

So if we do the math, VRX's FY'2016 adjusted P/E, based on yesterday's closing price comes out to about 2.6.

Fellow S.A. writer Shock Exchange recently wrote an article saying that "Piper Jaffray Sees Massive Dilutive Equity Raise". Since no specific numbers were given and no dilution metrics were calculated, I decided to do an imaginary offering of VRX shares, to see if I would be willing to buy the stock even after a huge issuance of new shares.

Now let's look at VRX's latest 10Q filing:

Click to enlarge

Let's assume that the company decides to pay off 100% of its debt due in 2018 and 2019. If we do the math, total obligations between revolving credit and senior notes comes out to $5.7 billion.

Without taking into account the free cash flow the company will generate by then (a few billion), and without taking into account VRX's CFO, who said on the last conference call that VRX should be able to meet its financial obligations well into 2018 without a need for any asset sales, let's assume VRX decides to sell shares to pay that $5.7 billion.

The question is, how many shares will it sell and what repercussions might that have on current shareholders?

To begin with, if VRX does sell shares to raise $5.7 billion, the selling price will not be at current levels. I think it will be somewhere between $20 and $25 a share. How so? Because investors understand that this money will change the debt structure of the company in a positive way, and they know that chances are that VRX will rally, so they will be willing to buy at those prices.

So assuming VRX raises $5.7 billion at $22.50 (the average of the above), how much more shares will it issue? If we do the math, about 253 million new shares. The current number of outstanding shares that VRX has is about 340 million, so the new total will be about 593 million shares.

So the next question is, how does that change the stock's P/E, in order for investors to decide if they are willing to buy VRX even after such a huge offering of new shares?

The answer is:

Based on the adjusted profits VRX is projected to have for all of 2016, the adjusted P/E of the stock, even after issuing about 253 million new shares will be about 4.5, from the 2.6 it is today.

Bottom line

Most investors don't realize that any dilution from a high leveraged balance sheet is already baked in a stock in real time on a daily basis.

In the case of VRX, the stock is so beaten down, that even if the company were to raise capital via a share offering as described above, VRX's shares would still be cheap enough on an adjusted EPS basis, to warrant the stock being bought.