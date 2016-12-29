Concordia: Executive "Retirement" Another Ominous Sign

With the equity and debt both at distressed levels and unsecured bondholders starting to panic, we take this time to remind investors that downside for equity likely remains 100%.

We have been writing that the story at CXRX looks ominous for the better part of a year now.

By Scott Tzu with Parke Shall

When a company is in a distressed situation, a lot of times it's not going to come out and tell the public that it is looking at a reorganization or considering filing bankruptcy. As investors, we are often left to draw our own conclusions based on piecemeal that we can obtain regarding the company in question. We believe the signs and signals continue to indicate to us that Concordia Healthcare (NASDAQ:CXRX) is not a stock to be in, has limited turnaround prospects, and could very well be heading for restructuring.

By now, most readers will find themselves familiar with the CXRX story, but for those who are not, we will give you a small briefing. Concordia is one of many pharmaceutical companies that tried to expand by rolling up other corporations once the cost of debt became very cheap. It used a hybrid style pricing model, where it raised the price of several key drugs after acquiring them in order to bet it all on the company's future cash flows instead of the mounting pile of debt that the company was accruing. When presenting earnings each quarter, CXRX used similar non-GAAP accounting treatments to give the impression that acquisition costs and one time costs would not be a factor. Now, like Valeant (NYSE:VRX), as questions start to rise about the company's product line, all eyes turn to the balance sheet, which is in severe distress.

Today, Concordia's bonds and equity both trade at extremely distressed levels. Benzinga broke an article a couple of weeks ago indicating that the company could be looking to restructure with its bondholders. A letter surfaced a few weeks ago that indicates the company's unsecured bond holders are starting to panic and, in new business, the President of International Operations was announced to have retired yesterday:

Concordia International Corp. ("Concordia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ) (TSX: CXR), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products and orphan drugs, today announced that effective January 1, 2017, John Beighton will retire from his current role as President of the Company's International segment. Graeme Duncan, currently Managing Director for the segment, will replace Mr. Beighton as President. Mr. Beighton will remain with Concordia as a board member of the Company's International segment, where he will continue to be available to provide strategic advice to the International business.

What fantastic timing! There are two ways to look at this retiring. The first involves the story of a man who worked hard over the last few years and is now ready to enjoy the fruits of his labor. The second involves a man who is looking to get out of the way as a potential restructuring or bankruptcy looms, prompted either by his desire to save his reputation or by the request of bondholders.

Whether either one of these situations is the case, or if it is a hybrid mesh of the two, remains to be seen. For us, however, this falls right in line with the same common sense argument that we have made not only with SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) in the past but also of recent with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

With Tesla, we have simply come out and said that droves of executive departures are likely a warning sign that something within the company's executive suite is not functioning the way that it should. While we are unable to put our finger on it directly, we speculated that perhaps the tone at the top at Tesla has caused problems communicating within the company.

With SunEdison, we saw a very similar scenario leading up to its bankruptcy. The company was quiet for a period of three to four months prior to officially announcing bankruptcy. There were rumors of DIP financing and talks with bondholders prior to that. We heard almost nothing from executives during the course of time that they were negotiating their bankruptcy and we were given our last and final clue when long-term shareholder David Einhorn finally sold, taking significant losses and indicating that the end was imminent.

With CXRX, we see this executive resignation as a similar set of situations and circumstances. With the CEO resigning recently and now with key executives departing, we can't help but feel that a restructuring is not only on its way but is likely the best thing for the company over the course of the long term. Equity holders will probably get wiped out in a restructuring scenario, and even unsecured bond holders may find themselves getting snubbed in a restructuring scenario. For most people who own the stock, all you need to know is that the equity is probably still going to go much lower from here.

As our readers will recall, we wrote a series of similar articles on SunEdison leading up to its bankruptcy. We wrote not only because we were relatively sure of our analysis but also because we wanted to continue to stress to investors that maximum loss remains 100% no matter what time you buy the stock. Whether you started buying Concordia at $30 or $3, you still stand to lose more than 95% of your investment in a restructuring or bankruptcy scenario, we believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.