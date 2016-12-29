Baytex Energy Makes A Nonprofit Acquisition

Sometimes an acquisition just looks dead on arrival. In this case the company has one area with a very low breakeven and another area with a higher breakeven. Contrary to common sense, an acquisition was made in the area of the higher breakeven. Obviously profitability is not the focus. One would think that management has a financial suicide wish. For Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE), the bright spot was that this adventure was financed by an equity offering. In fact the market was enamored enough of the deal that the overallotment was used for a total of C$115 million in gross proceeds. Since the cash flow could be less dependable than the lower cost leases, the stock sale at least skipped the usual acquisition repayment worries.

So how can an acquisition of mostly heavy oil possibly be wrong? One would think that the price is pretty decent. Especially since the company management thinks they can bring on another 3,000 BOED of oil shut-in on the acquired properties over the next few years if oil prices cooperate. The price to restart the shut-in production appears to be roughly half the acquisition price of the acquired production. Plus management was happily noting all the places to drill for more high cost oil with the selling price discounted from WTI. Whoopee!

Click to enlarge

Source: Baytex Energy Corporation December, 2016, Corporate Presentation

As shown above, the Peace River group of leases has the lowest IRR, and the highest breakeven. While those heavy oil properties are financially ok in the third quarter, they were hurting badly in the first quarter. Those leases also have the longest payback period. Back in January, companies were shutting in the heavy oil and thermal oil as well as other high cost production. This company was no exception and that shut-in production was straining company finances. But the company management must have forgotten the production shut-in earlier this year when the following annoucement was made.

"CALGARY, ALBERTA (November 22, 2016) - Baytex Energy Corp. ("Baytex") (TSX, NYSE: BTE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire heavy oil assets located in the Peace River area of northern Alberta, effective October 1, 2016, for cash consideration of $65 million (the "Acquisition") In addition, the Acquisition includes approximately 3,000 boe/d of production that is shut-in due to regulatory requirements and economics. We estimate the total capital required to bring these volumes back on-line to be approximately $30 million."

Personally, one needs to read this at least twice to believe management actually made this acquisition with a "straight face". Some acquisition announcements require a sedative and this is probably one of them. This has to demonstrate a very bullish oil price stance. First shut-in production produces no profits. Then let us assume that lower oil prices of the last year or so evidently are gone for the foreseeable future. Even so, for the time being this acquisition will produce some cash flow. But how long, especially in the face of unconventional oil operational improvements, will these heavy oil properties be competitive?

Click to enlarge

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2016, Press Release

As shown above the operating netback for Canada, which contains the heavy oil properties is anything but robust in the third quarter. That 3,000 BOED is worth an operating netback of C$22,500 per day or about C$8 million a year if none of the wells go down for repairs or maintenance. That is an operating cash flow margin on the purchase price of about 12%. This margin would have been considerably worse in the first quarter. In fact it may have been zero. Plus the current oil prices are really not that far above breakeven. Heavy oil gets discounted and at the bottom of the market heavy oil may be discounted more than expected during a period of surplus. So the following company presentations may be optimistic during the next oil price decline.

Click to enlarge

Source: Baytex Energy Corporation December, 2016, Corporate Presentation

This oil is not exactly a relatively desired product although it definitely has its uses. The operating and transportation expenses are about triple the expenses listed for the Eagle Ford, (U.S. production column). So the company gets the worst of both worlds. The prices gets dinged harder on the way down and production expenses squeeze the margin even more. Even assuming that the slide presentation is realistic, the cash flow presented for the heavy oil is far less than the light oil shown below at each price level. So it is probably an excellent idea to finance the purchase with a stock sale. At least whatever cash flow is realized will help some key cash flow ratios. But why anyone would pay anything near 8 times estimated third quarter operating cash flow is mind boggling. Unless the company is vying for non-profit status, probably 3 times cash flow should be the limit and there is no reason to get near that limit.

The only silver lining is that this company began as a specialized producer of heavy oil products and may in the future be able to lower production costs enough to make this viable. But that is far from assured. The priority should have been to diversify into lower cost leases and away from heavy oil. A significant amount of the acquired production is shut in and this company was decreasing production as the oil price hit low levels earlier this year. So the operating netback cash flow using the third quarter figures does not justify the purchase price.

Compare this deal to Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) deal to acquire some properties at less than two times EBITDA. The Anadarko deal pays back quickly with cash flow nearly equal to EBITDA. That is the kind of deal one would expect a company such as Baytex to make for a product such as heavy oil that is generally less profitable. There are so many distressed companies out there selling good properties that a deal such as this should happen on only the best terms imaginable. Better yet, the deal should happen on only unimaginable fantastic terms.

(click to enlarge)(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Baytex Energy Corporation December, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Even though the Eagle Ford was shown at first with a breakeven of WTI $30, the continuing improvement shown on these slides has probably progressed further and dropped that breakeven price lower. Many in the industry have yet to see an end to the continuing improvement as shown above. Since in a commodity environment, a low cost is very desirable, along with premium products, the logical step would have been an acquisition in the Eagle Ford. The operating netback shown on the third quarter press release was nearly triple the heavy oil netback, and this production was not shut-in during that brutal first quarter. It would an easy wager that the quarterly netback will grow as costs decline further at each price level. For a company with C$1.8 billion to pay back that not-shut-in part and generous cash flow is the focus. The company has several rigs drilling in the Eagle Ford, and the Eagle Ford has lowered overall company costs by management's own admission. Maybe management could not handle too much good news at one time, so they raised the costs to a less shocking level with the acquisition.

Click to enlarge

Source: Baytex Energy Corporation December, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Management stated in the first slide above that deploying capital effectively meant that 70% of the capital budget was spent on the Eagle Ford. But the acquisition budget needs to follow this guideline to be consistent. One good thing about the capital budget is the rigs running in the Eagle Ford plus the operational improvements shown will probably raise production more. So despite management's acquisitions to the contrary, corporate average production costs may decrease further if the Eagle Ford production overcomes the high cost acquisition. In the next industry down-turn, the Eagle Ford leases could keep this company solvent despite management's efforts to the contrary.

The company touts the free cash flow when the price of oil is WTI $55. However, the continuing industry operational improvements augur for lower not higher oil prices. Admittedly if oil prices stay above WTI $50 this acquisition could work out ok or even very well. But continuing cost reductions throughout the industry argue for more profitable oil production at lower prices. The may keep the often predicted oil price rally at bay unless there is a crisis in a key area. Oil has lately rallied on a lot of optimistic ideas, but OPEC for starters, has rarely been disciplined over any measurable period of time. So there is a very good chance that this acquisition will result in continuing below average profitability for the foreseeable future.

The sale of stock did decrease financial leverage a little and the operating netback will add to cash flow. But there are better, more profitable deals out there than this one. A decrease in oil prices into the WTI $30 dollar range could really squeeze the finances of this company again. Management had a close call early in the year and was bailed out by a commodity price rally. Management may not get bailed out again in the future.

So any investment in a company with heavy oil production, such as this one, is a very optimistic statement about future oil pricing. Funds from operations in the third quarter were a whole C$72 million. This acquisition could add another $2 million per quarter to that dismal figure. With about C$1.8 billion in debt and a negative working capital balance, this company needs a whole lot more improvement than that. The cash flow needs to average about C$120 million a quarter at a minimum.

As shown above, the operating netback, when compared to the current purchase price is not a great deal; though it will get better if the shut-in production can be brought back online as planned. Oil prices really need to rise another $10 or so to make this a decent acquisition. A drop in oil prices would make this stock an excellent short sale candidate. Plus the recent stock sale makes clear that management thought it was getting a good price for its stock. So buyer beware.

