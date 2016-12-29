Chevron Can Deliver 70% Gains From Its 52-Week Highs

At an earnings level of $10/share forecasted for 2020 and a five-year average P/E ratio of 19.6, CVX looks set to rise 70% from current levels.

CVX’s bottom line in 2017 is expected to increase to $4.65/share as compared to $1.35/share in 2016, and the growth will continue at a CAGR of 24.5% going forward.

CVX’s drilling cost of a horizontal well in the Permian has dropped 40%, so 5,500 wells will become profitable in 2017 on the back of a rise in oil prices.

CVX is increasing production from areas where costs are low, which will allow it to take advantage of an increase in oil prices since more wells become profitable.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) might be currently trading at its 52-week highs, but I think that the stock is primed for more upside going forward. I'm saying this because the rally in Chevron shares so far this year has been driven by a recovery in oil prices as the fundamentals of the company have remained weak. Now, next year, along with a rally in oil prices, Chevron is also set to take advantage of an improved bottom line performance since it is enhancing production from assets with low costs.

So, in this article, we will take a closer look at the factors that are expected to drive Chevron's earnings performance next year, and also check how much upside investors can expect from the company.

What's going to work for Chevron in 2017?

Chevron has been looking to increase its production in areas where costs are low, while also deploying initiatives to reduce the cost profile. For example, Chevron has been enhancing its output in the Permian region. In this area, the company forecasts strong growth in production from the Midland and Delaware basins due to a fall in the base decline rate. This is shown below:

Click to enlargeSource: Chevron

More importantly, the increase in production in the Permian Basin is taking place along with a decline in costs. In fact, in the Delaware and the Midland basins, Chevron has been able to bring down its drilling time in half, which has led to lower development costs. More specifically, Chevron's cost of drilling a horizontal well in the Permian area has dropped by 40%, as a result of which a large number of Chevron's locations are now profitable in a $60 per barrel oil scenario. This is shown below:

Click to enlarge

Source: Chevron

Hence, as evident from the chart above, a large number of Chevron's wells will be profitable in a $60/barrel oil price scenario. The good news is that $60 oil prices look quite achievable going forward after the OPEC decision to reduce the output. Currently, WTI oil prices are at around $54 per barrel, but analysts are of the opinion that the price will exceed $60 per barrel going into the New Year as the oversupply in the market comes down.

Additionally, Chevron has been using advanced methods to stimulate its wells, which is allowing it to increase production at a lower cost base. Moreover, Chevron's focus on reducing transportation costs to the tune of 25% in the past two years is another tailwind for the company. Hence, a combination of $60 oil prices and low costs will allow the company to enhance its earnings in 2017, which will translate into strong stock price upside. Let's see how.

Impact of lower costs and higher prices on earnings and stock price

This year, Chevron's earnings are expected to decline to $1.35 per share as compared to $3.38 per share in 2015. But, after this substantial dip, Chevron investors can expect the company to post strong bottom line growth next year. More specifically, Chevron's bottom line in 2017 is expected to increase to $4.65 per share as compared to $1.35 per share.

More importantly, in the long run, Chevron will continue to witness growth in the bottom line as its earnings are expected to grow at an annual pace of 24.5% over the next five years. This means that as compared to earnings of $3.38 per share last year, Chevron's bottom line will grow to around $10 per share by 2020.

At an earnings level of $10 per share and a five-year average P/E ratio of 19.6, Chevron's stock price looks set to climb to $196 per share by 2020. In comparison, Chevron is currently trading at around $117 per share, which means that in the next five years, Chevron can be expected to deliver overall gains of close to 70%.

Hence, not only in 2017, but Chevron looks primed to deliver upside from a longer-term perspective as well which is great news for investors who have been holding the stock.

Conclusion

Chevron has done extremely well on the market this year, rising over 30% and currently trading at its 52-week high levels. The good news is that the company will be able to sustain this momentum in the long run as well, which is why investors should remain invested in it going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.