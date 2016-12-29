Valeant Lost Its Horizon Value

Even if the company recovers, there is little upside in Valeant stock.

With the collapse of the pharmaceutical bubble and changes to Valeant's business model, this horizon value has been decimated and can't come back.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is in a tight spot, but it's not impossible to rectify. The firm's management team has several options at its disposal. These options include selling assets, issuing more equity, or simply trying to make debt payments with organic cash flow.

This article will assume Valeant will survive its current situation. But will the stock ever become an attractive investment again? The simple answer is no.

I believe Valeant's stock price will remain depressed for decades into the future. Valeant is a value trap because, even if the firm survives, the characteristics that made it a valuable company in the past no longer exist and are unlikely to return.

To support this thesis, I will use evidence from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a firm that displayed the same behavior in the years after the dot-com bubble.

The United States Pharmaceutical Bubble

Pharmaceuticals are the most profitable industry in America. These firms are able to make profits impossible in regular free market conditions because of patent exclusivities and perhaps the most inelastic consumer demand of any industry.

As a result of this unique situation, U.S pharmaceuticals became a bubble. And there is no better poster child for this era than Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

However, the pharmaceutical industry is not the only industry that has these characteristics.

The technology services business also has high margins. In fact, it is a close second to pharmaceuticals. This industry had its bubble in the early 2000s. This period was known as the dot-com bubble.

By analyzing the aftermath of the dot-com bubble, investors can gain insights into how the pharmaceutical bubble will play out over the next decade.

Many Firms will Never Recover.

In a post-bubble industry, companies will never regain the same valuations they once enjoyed - even if their fundamentals improve, even if their revenue doubles.

This is because growth stock prices are not pegged to a firm's current performance, but rather on growth prospects (especially the tail value). Even if a company's fundamentals improve dramatically, this can have little or no effect on stock price because the market's view of the industry has fundamentally changed.

To illustrate this phenomenon we can look a Microsoft (OTCQB:MFST). This company reached extreme overvaluation in the dot-com bubble. Once this bubble burst, the firm continued to do well - better even - than it had ever done before, but this had no impact on the price of the stock.

If we look at revenue from 2004 to 2010, we see that it practically doubled. Microsoft's revenue increased from around $35 billion to a whopping $65 billion and the stock stayed at $26.

MSFT data by YCharts

Some would assume that this was the result of equity dilution, but this is not the case. Microsoft's share count decreased massively in these years. Revenue increased massively; share count decreased massively, but the stock stayed the same. How can this be possible?

MSFT data by YCharts

To put it simply, the tail value of Microsoft was decimated. And the market did not assign it the same growth expectations as it did before the bubble. Even though Microsoft improved by every conceivable metric, the company was not able to make up for the tail value it lost after the end of the dot-com bubble - a time when its fundamentals were significantly worse, but its percieved horizon value was higher.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals is in the same, if not worse, situation Microsoft was in in the years following the dot-com bubble. When we consider the amount of horizon value Valeant lost via the popping of the pharma bubble along with the loss of Philidor and the discrediting of its business model, it is unlikely Valeant will recover for many decades into the future.

What makes matters worse is that even if Valeant's revenue improves, debt goes down and profitability returns, the stock will probably remain depressed.

This is the downside of growth stocks. If Valeant paid a dividend investors would care about its current EBITDA and cashflow because these things are directly tied to the returns of the stock.

However, Valeant is a growth stock, and the market tends to value such stocks by their value at horizon date. Earnings and cash flow are more important then, because that is when the firm will start paying a dividend in most cases.

While Valeant's stunning decline seems excessive compared to its EBITDA and cash flow, we must remember that this decline reflects the loss of Valeant's horizon value more so than current value.

Conclusion

Valeant stock is unlikely to increase much in value, even if the fundamental condition of the company improves. The pharmaceutical bubble has popped, and the market will not value the growth of these firms as much as it once did.

Valeant is in an unusually bad situation because, on top of the industry-wide decline, its unique acquisitive business model and pricing strategy made up so much of its horizon value.

Valeant lost its future and even if the company improves everything else, that will be almost impossible to recover. This same thesis applies to many other firms in the industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short 1 share for experimental purposes.