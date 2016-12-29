Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Monster Draw Brings Storage To Deficit

The EIA reported a storage draw of -237 Bcf, bringing the total storage number to 3.36 Tcf. This compares to the -58 Bcf draw last year and the -82 Bcf draw for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 16 traders and analysts pegged the average at -222 Bcf with a ride range between -198 Bcf to -243 Bcf. We expected -230 Bcf, and our storage draw was higher than the consensus's average.

Natural Gas Storage Forecast Track Record; Source: HFI Research

This EIA storage report officially puts natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) into the deficit versus the five-year average. US natural gas storage is now 79 Bcf below the five-year average, and next week's EIA storage report should see the deficit tighten back a bit as the 12/30 week is projected to have a very bearish storage draw. Our current projection is -70 Bcf draw for the week of 12/30 versus the -111 Bcf five-year average.

As we look ahead, US natural gas storage by April 2017 is now projected to be around 1.4 Tcf versus the 1.41 Tcf we had. This EOS estimate encompasses the latest storage draws to 1/20, and assume normal weather after that.

Looking at supplies, US natural gas production is on the rebound after the freeze off sitting around 71 Bcf/d. With the Arctic blast coming again for the week of 1/13, you can expect US natural gas production to temporarily drop off again. We currently project US natural gas production to average 72 Bcf/d in January as producers bring on additional production, and we think US natural gas production will average 73 Bcf/d by March 2017. For all of 2017, we think production will average around 73 - 74 Bcf/d.

Despite US gas production rebounding, our estimate for natural gas storage remains very bullish even after April 2017. Structural supply/demand deficit will further pressure US natural gas storage, and given the capped takeaway capacity in Marcellus and Utica, natural gas prices will need to rise to the level where it incentivizes additional production growth outside of those two basins. Our analysis points to a price of $4+/MMBtu price for an extended period of time in order to encourage production growth.

Looking at Canada, Canadian natural gas storage also will come under pressure as the year-over-year deficit is eliminated. Capex guidance out of the Canadian natural gas producers currently indicate a very risk averse approach to meeting higher gas prices, and overall production growth in Canada will be muted as most producers turn to liquid rich plays.

Overall, we expect the natural gas storage deficit to grow as we progress through winter. The structural deficit will tighten over the next 4-5 months before additional demand is brought online, but natural gas storage will still be under pressure.

Overall, we expect the natural gas storage deficit to grow as we progress through winter. The structural deficit will tighten over the next 4-5 months before additional demand is brought online, but natural gas storage will still be under pressure.