U.S. Natural Gas Production Will Rebound, And It's Not A Bear Thesis

U.S. natural gas production will need to come outside of the Marcellus and Utica region to meet the additional demand growth.

Natural gas bulls such as ourselves have forecast supply growth into the equation, but we still come up short of making a compelling bear argument.

Natural gas bears have the tendency to move onto a "new bear thesis" when the old one no longer works. For the casual spectator, you can go through some of our natural gas daily articles from June to October of this year and notice that the overwhelming amount of natural gas bear comments will be directed toward "storage." With the recent rise in natural gas prices, and the favorite bear term of the last six months out of favor as of today, natural gas bears will now point to "increase in natural gas production" as the next bear thesis.

The interesting thing about most natural gas bears is the lack of understanding of the bullish natural gas thesis rather than understanding the bear natural gas thesis well. Natural gas bulls, such as ourselves, have already forecast an increase in natural gas production in 2017. In our article "Big Picture Outlook - Why We Are Very Bullish On Natural Gas," we specifically outlined where natural gas supply would be under each scenario. We said at the time:

Click to enlarge

The team estimated by going through the top 40 natural gas producers that if $3/MMBtu gas prices were to persist, natural gas supply will never catch up to the increase in demand. LNG demand is expected to increase further post-2017, with Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) contributing 1.2 Bcf/d of the demand increase in 2017.

As a result of our analysis, we knew $3.50/MMBtu was the next target we needed to analyze. Then an issue hit us, and that was the lack of takeaway capacity from the Marcellus and Utica. Even assuming maximum production growth out of those two regions, and no supply growth from other plays, U.S. natural gas supply won't be enough to meet the demand increase in the second half of 2017. Therefore, the only scenario that we came up with that can reasonably project a healthy natural gas storage level come November 2017 is if natural gas prices increase to $4/MMBtu, thus increasing U.S. natural gas production outside of the Marcellus and Utica.

Natural gas bears that are pointing to an increase in rig count should note that natural gas bulls, such as ourselves, have already modeled in maximum production growth out of the Marcellus and Utica. That's not a bear thesis, as we already expect U.S. natural gas production to grow to 73-74 Bcf/d in 2017. The real bear argument should be how fast U.S. natural gas production can grow.

Looking at our Big Picture Outlook Report from early October, we think we made very compelling arguments against a drastic rise in U.S. natural gas production. One of them is the rise in servicing cost related to a rise in oil prices.

Click to enlarge

As a result of our research, we believe that natural gas prices will need to average $4/MMBtu for over eight to 12 months in order to incentivize production outside of Marcellus and Utica. Bears should stop pointing to a rise in the rig count or an increase in U.S. gas production as a bear thesis. Unless you can show how U.S. natural gas production in the Marcellus and Utica can grow beyond its takeaway capacity and get the gas to market, we don't think the bears have much of a case here.

Overall, U.S. natural gas production will continue to rebound, and bulls and bears shouldn't be surprised by this. The question should be: How fast will it rebound? And we think we've done an excellent job in forecasting the growth in production in our report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.