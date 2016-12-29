Natural Gas Daily - Weather Models Split After The Week Of Jan. 13

If the same pattern shifts we saw last week play out again over the weekend, bulls could be in for a nice surprise.

We wrote yesterday that January could see two arctic blasts back to back after the week of Jan. 13. HDDs have all been revised higher for the week of Jan. 13, and our storage draw forecast of -250 Bcf reflects the increase. What's not certain right now is what weather models look like after Jan. 13.

Notably, we think that's what's causing the uncertainty in natural gas prices at the moment (although weather is always quite uncertain). The market at the moment is particularly vulnerable to both sides, bulls and bears. For natural gas bulls, natural gas prices will easily eclipse $4/MMBtu if the cold pattern persists across the week of Jan. 13. Remember that weather models last week pegged the week of Jan. 13 to show warmth across the East as well. That has now swiftly changed:

Click to enlarge

Major models are all currently showing warmth to persist across the East in the latest update. Some forecasters, however, think that the warmth pattern the models are showing is illusory as signs pointed to the same setup last week. Now, we are by no means weather experts, so we rely on the expertise of others, but the trade setup here looks to be very binary. Despite the odds slightly in favor of bulls (with storage below the five-year number and large draw forecast despite warmth across the East), natural gas bulls have to prepare for a pullback if weather models do indeed show warmth persisting across the East following the week of Jan. 13. If, for the same reasons, the week of Jan. 13 models changing last week happened again over the weekend, well, you should expect to see $4-plus gas come Monday.

We will keep a close eye on what happens to model changes over the weekend.

Eight- to 14-Day Outlook

Click to enlarge

