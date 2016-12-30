General Electric: Major Buy Signal Just Flashed

In the following article, I will make the case how the buy signal just flashed for General Electric.

Even so, creating a full position in a stock is not something to be taken lightly, especially when the goal is to lock in the highest yield possible.

Those of you who follow me know I have been pounding the table on General Electric for some time now.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) currently offers income investors a safe long-term investment. The company has a fortress balance sheet and strong cash flow. The transformation of the company into an industrial powerhouse pure-play will reward investors with capital gains and dividend growth. This makes the stock an excellent total return investment. Furthermore, the stock has several positive catalysts on the horizon.

Industrial pure-play premium comes to fruition

The sale of GE Capital assets has completed the company's exit from the finance industry. This is a huge plus. Some say this was a bad move now that Trump has been elected. I beg to differ.

The acceleration of the plan to scale down GE Capital was prudent based on the voracity of the Fed's actions against Systemically Important Financial Institutions, otherwise known as SIFIs. As I have mentioned several times in previous articles, General Electric's top priority was to get out from under the Fed's thumb.

Theoretically, the Fed could begin to oversee and restrict the company's ability to return capital to shareholders. Not good in my book. I'm glad to see the company has rid itself of SIFI status.

Share buybacks and dividend growth on track

General Electric states the funds generated by the sale of GE Capital assets combined with the Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) exchange amount to approximately $50 billion in proceeds. The company plans to return this capital to shareholders in the form of a buyback. The company returned $30 billion to shareholders in 2016. Immelt stated on the latest conference call:

"For the year we're increasing the buyback by $4 billion from $18 billion to $22 billion and total cash return to investors will be at least $30 billion for the year."

Jeff Immelt has done a tremendous job navigating the aftermath of the 2008 housing debacle. The fact the company is still a going concern seems like a miracle if you were around to experience the market gyrations first hand. I can still remember thinking the world was really going to stop spinning at one point! That is why I'm so impressed with Immelt and company. Immelt's management team has created solid prospects for long-term growth.

Solid long-term growth story

General Electric expects emerging markets to be a huge engine of growth due to demand for the company's infrastructure products. General Electric's shift to an industrial pure-play has opened up a plethora of opportunities for the company across the globe.

The company just shipped the first wind turbine to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project next month after taking delivery of the first wind turbine in the country supplied by General Electric. The kingdom produces very little renewable energy but expects to change that with its reform plan known as Vision 2030, designed to free it from dependence on oil exports. This is just one example. There are plenty more you can read about here.

The Saudi Aramco and other new industrial opportunities should underpin the company's results for some time to come. I have no reservation General Electric will be around to pay dividends for a long time to come. But why is now the time to buy?

Major BUY signal

Starting a position in a stock should be approached with utmost caution. Your basis in a stock can greatly affect your return over the years. One signal I look for as part of my process to initiate a position is the much-coveted Golden Cross, which General Electric's stock has just fulfilled.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

The Golden Cross is fulfilled when the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA. This is a sign the momentum has shifted and the bulls have taken control. In my experience, Golden Cross fulfillment has more often than not been a sign the stock is about to go on a significant run. I considered adding to my position here, but am taking a wait and see approach. I posit I will get a better shot at a buying opportunity in the first quarter of next year. I believe we will see a significant pullback, maybe even a correction, once Trump takes power.

The Last Word

General Electric remains committed to returning cash to its shareholders. General Electric has paid a dividend every quarter for the last 100 years. The company has paid out over $106 billion in dividends since 2000 to its shareholders. The company estimates another $100 billion over the next few years will be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Furthermore, General Electric has several key initiatives in the works at this time to keep revenues flowing for years to come. General Electric has done a tremendous job of managing its finances and has a substantial cash hoard. Free cash flow is solid. This money can be used to facilitate organic growth, pay dividends, buy back shares and perform merger and acquisition activities. Driven by strong customer demand, General Electric's backlog is massive and continues to grow. General Electric remains a solid buy for dividend growth investors.

Even so, I do not feel things will go as smoothly as planned for Trump. It seems the market and General Electric's stock are currently priced to perfection and ripe for profit taking. The market is currently at all-time highs and could very likely experience a correction. The bull market is quite long in the tooth if you ask me.

S&P 500 Long-term Chart

Source: Barchart.com

If I was contemplating starting a new position in General Electric, I would wait until the dust settles next year. Even then, I would definitely layer in the stock over time. Those are my thoughts on the subject! I look forward to reading yours! If you enjoyed this article, please hit the 'Follow' button below! It would be greatly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.