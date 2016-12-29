ImmunoGen: Why This Neglected $1 Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy Now

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is a clinical stage biotech company that is focused on cancer therapeutics. It has developed an antibody-drug conjugate or "ADC" technology which is already being used in an approved and marketed product and is also being developed for use in a few other clinical stage candidates that are part of ImmunoGen's current pipeline. The lead pipeline candidate for this company is called "Mirvetuximab Soravtansine". This will be tested as an ovarian cancer treatment in Phase 3 trials which are expected to commence very soon. Obviously, this company has faced some setbacks in 2016, and that, along with tax loss selling pressure, is why the stock is trading for less than $2 per share. However, as seasoned investors know, setbacks can create significant buying opportunities, especially when it pertains to the biotech sector. Clinical stage biotech companies and their stocks are fueled by hope and cash and ImmunoGen has both of these. I believe there is a strategic opportunity for investors who buy this stock now, because it appears ripe for a potential "January Effect" rally as tax loss selling ends soon. It also appears poised for a short squeeze rally in the very near term. Furthermore, this stock appears to have longer term upside due to a number of high potential pipeline candidates and partnership deals with a few leading pharmaceutical and biotech giants. Let's take a closer look at the potential downside risks (which I believe are very limited at this time) as well as a number of reasons why this stock is a strong buy now:

A Couple of Disappointments In 2016 And Investors Selling For Tax Purposes Give Us A Chance To Buy Cheap:

Last December when ImmunoGen shares were trading for about $14, I am sure that many investors perceived this stock to be "less risky" than many perceive it to be today. However, I totally disagree and obviously the risks were much higher when the stock had high expectations and about $14 worth of downside to get it all the way to zero. Now investors are seemingly overly bearish, especially with just around $1.65 worth of downside left. The current stock price is even more ridiculous when you consider the cash this company has on the balance sheet. A few factors have contributed to pushing ImmunoGen's stock price down this year: First of all, the macro environment has not been positive for biotech and drug stocks due to election year politics whereby many politicians have targeted this industry and promised future price controls and other not too friendly policies. Because of this, many stocks in this sector have been hit in the past few months. In addition to a difficult macro environment, Immunogen had some company specific developments that were also not positive.

The company reported financial results that were below expectations in the past couple of quarters. Then, in June 2016, the company announced a $100 million convertible senior note offering that is due in 2021. This offering could result (if all bonds were converted) in the issuance of nearly 24 million new shares at a conversion price of $4.19 per share. This represents potential dilution of about 27%, but with the stock nowhere near $4.19 per share, this potential dilution is nothing to worry about now. In addition to all of this, tax loss selling pressure has been punishing this stock for the past several weeks. If that was not enough, then you could throw in the fact that in early December, ImmunoGen shares (along with over 30 other biotech stocks) were removed from the NASDAQ Biotech Index (NBI). Then just a few days later, it was announced that the BioShares Biotechnology Clinical Trial Fund (NASDAQ:BBC), which is an exchange traded fund or "ETF", also removed ImmunoGen and several other biotech stocks from their index (in order to make room for other stocks). When stocks are removed from an index or an ETF, it can temporarily cause selling pressure, but these really have zero impact on the fundamentals at the company or the long term potential upside. Selling pressure from this type of event is often immediate. Because of that, I believe the selling pressure from these index and ETF changes is no longer a concern, although it has helped to push the share price down to bargain levels at just below $2.

ImmunoGen's Pipeline And Partnerships Offer Significant Upside Potential:

As the graphic below shows, ImmunoGen's product pipeline is potentially significant. Furthermore, it is impressive to see the involvement and partnerships in these early stage compounds by some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This includes firms like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

Source: ImmunoGen's website

ImmunoGen CEO, Mark Enyedy gave an update on the plans for this company's lead candidate in the latest earnings call transcript in which he stated:

"Our top priority is executing on a speed to market strategy to complete development and obtain full approval from mirvetuximab soravtansine and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We're excited about our forward-one [ph] Phase-3 trial which is on track to begin before the end of the year."

According to the earnings transcript, the company has enough cash to last until around the middle of 2018 and more pipeline development news is expected in 2017: For example, in addition to the lead pipeline candidate, the company is working to advance its programs that relate to highly potent DNA acting agents. These agents alkylate DNA without cross linking it, which (in preclinical models) has demonstrated significant efficacy and tolerance benefits that could enable repeated dosing. In relation to this, ImmunoGen has two candidates in the pipeline: IMGN779 is in Phase 1 testing for acute myeloid leukemia or "AML", and the company expects to report the first clinical data for this in 2017. For IMGN632, the company expects to begin Phase 1 testing in 2017.

With Nearly $200 Million In Cash, The Balance Sheet Is Strong And This Greatly Reduces Potential Downside Risks:

Biotech companies that trade for less than $2 often have terrible balance sheets with lots of debt and very little cash. However, that is not the case with ImmunoGen which is another reason why potential downside risks are probably limited at current levels. Here's why: ImmunoGen currently has about $196 million in cash and this is equivalent to about $2.24 on a per share basis. It only has around $97 million in debt so in theory, it could even pay off the debt and still have about $100 million cash in the bank. That is very impressive and a sign that the stock is undervalued. ImmunoGen's current market cap is just about $143 million which means that after backing out net cash on the balance sheet of around $100 million, the entire pipeline, its ADC technology, and all the partnerships this company has, are currently being valued at just about $43 million (enterprise value). With several, albeit clinical stage candidates in the pipeline, if just one of these shows promise, the market cap could be many multiples of what it is today, just as it was when this stock traded for $14 per share about a year ago.

Short Sellers Have Hit ImmunoGen Hard, But Now Might Trigger A Short Squeeze In January:

According to Shortsqueeze.com, about 12.5 million shares are currently short. The average daily trading volume is around 1.3 million shares per day so this means that the current short interest is equivalent to more than 9 days of average trading volume, or about 16.3% of the float. That is very significant and more than enough to spark a potential short squeeze in this stock. The tax loss selling has been really great for short sellers, but that is just about over and I expect the stock to move higher in January as it will no longer be burdened with this selling pressure. Furthermore, I believe many short sellers are planning to cover as soon as it is 2017, because there are clear signs this stock has already bottomed out and many short sellers are likely just waiting for the next calendar year in order to postpone paying taxes on their gains, and also to probably pay less tax due to the expectation that Trump will lower tax rates in 2017. When you combine the end of tax loss selling pressure with the potential for pent up demand from shorts to cover positions in early 2017, this could be a recipe for significant gains.

The Chart Shows ImmunoGen Shares Have Bottomed Out:

Click to enlarge

Take a look at the chart above and notice that ImmunoGen shares bottomed out at around the $1.60 level in November and then quickly surged in just about ten trading days to over $2.20 per share. Since then, the stock has drifted back down to around the $1.60 level, which now appears to be forming a very bullish "double bottom" on the chart. With tax loss selling fading soon and short sellers exposed with over 12 million shares left to cover, I would not be surprised to see this stock head back and even go above the November highs of $2.20. That would represent a gain of roughly 40% from current levels, but the longer term upside potential appears far more significant. It seems clear to me that ImmunoGen shares have bottomed out and that could mean the potential downside risks are very limited at this time. I strongly believe this stock is poised to rebound significantly, especially in the absence of tax loss selling and index and ETF selling that we have recently seen. To get an idea of where it could rebound, it pays to look at the chart again: The first and easiest probable target would be $1.92 per share, which is the 50-day moving average. A rebound back to this level would offer investors a gain of about 20%, but I think the stock will easily rise above $2 per share in January, especially since the 200-day moving average is $4.02 per share.

In Summary:

I strongly believe that ImmunoGen shares are undervalued based on the strong balance sheet and multiple pipeline candidates. As mentioned previously, clinical stage biotech companies run on hope and cash and ImmunoGen still has plenty of cash and potential in the pipeline. With the current market cap being just around $143 million and the enterprise value at roughly $43 million, this indicates that considerable upside potential could arise with any positive clinical data, milestone payments, or additional partnership agreements. When you factor in that this stock has recently put in a very bullish double bottom on the chart and couple that with the end of tax loss selling and the potential for a significant amount of short covering in early January, this stock might not be trading below $2 for much longer. While I expect ImmunoGen shares to rebound back above $2 in the short term, some analysts believe the longer term upside could be much more significant: In early December, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5 price target for this stock. On October 28th, 2016, analysts at Canaccord Genuity gave this stock a buy rating and set a $6 price target.

I have a couple of other stocks that could be poised for a significant rebound into January, and I plan to write about those very soon. Please consider following me if you want updates on these stocks or more articles about strategic and deep value contrarian investing.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.