Blue Chips Ahoy: Our Top 10 Tech M&A Picks For 2017

By Fred McClimans and John Freeman, Samadhi Partners Equity Research.

Over the past six months, three of our equity picks in the Samadhi Capital Client Portfolio have been acquired: ARM Holdings (ARM), by the Japanese firm Softbank; Infoblox (NYSE:BLOX), by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners; and InvenSense (NYSE:INVN), by Japanese electronic-parts maker TDK Corp. Together, these gems represented over $33.8b in M&A value.

While we are focused on ensuring our portfolio companies have what it takes to be long-term over-performers, there's nothing quite like having your hard work and research validated by an outside firm that sees the same value we do (and is willing to put the cash on the table to prove it).

Rather than rest on our 2016 laurels, we're back at it, scouring through the companies in our portfolio and on our "watch list" to identify those that we feel have the right stuff to make a compelling acquisition target in 2017 (no pretenders here, we routinely rank every company in our portfolio and watch list as part of our research process).

So here we go, our Top 10 Tech Acquisition Picks for 2017:

OUR TOP-TIER PICKS

1. Inovalon (INOV). Rev: $452m; Mkt Cap: $1.38b.

Yes, the healthcare market is a bit of a "wait-and-see" exercise in this pre-Trump, post-Obamacare era, but Inovalon has solid long-term value in its approach to data-driven healthcare analytics.

Who are the likely candidates? We see the best fit with Vista Equity Partners. That's right, the global private equity firm that has been building an impressive list of portfolio companies, including security-related providers Infoblox (one of our prior Portfolio companies) and Forcepoint, data/analytic providers TIBCO and AGDATA, and social/marketing providers Marketo and Main Street Hub (ref: Vista Equity Partners).

Our runner-ups include Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN), both of which have the size and the synergies, necessary to make this work.

- Inovalon is a Sprout in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

2. Radcom (RDCM). Rev: $21m; Mkt Cap: $210m.

Radcom is a long-term player in the telecom sector, founded in 1991, with an amazing ability to stay relevant as time, and tech, move on. Today, Radcom provides a solid line of monitoring and service assurance tools to large services providers, such as AT&T (NYSE:T). Its product line, niche-specific expertise, and access to major telecom providers (coupled with a very reasonable valuation) make it a solid target in our book.

Who are the likely candidates? There are a number of players that would benefit, listed in order of fit: Amdocs Limited (NYSE:DOX), an existing Radcom partner, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and (surprisingly) Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) as a compliment to its other telco supplier acquisitions over the years such as Tekelec and Acme Packet.

- Radcom is a member of the Samadhi 16 in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

3. MobileIron (MOBL). Rev: $158m; Mkt Cap: $343m.

MOBL has a solid software product line providing security and tracking for mobile devices that access enterprise resources. While a bit niche specific, MOBL brings solid, differentiated value to the mobile cyber-security market. Further, MOBL would not be expensive: trading at a little more than 2x sales with a net cash balance only a little more than 20% of its market cap.

Who are the likely candidates? It's a toss up between Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), McAfee (Intel/TPG Capital), and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), while we wouldn't rule out Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

- MobileIron is a Target in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio

OUR MID-TIER PICKS

4. BlackBerry (BBRY). Rev: $1,746m; Mkt Cap: $3.9b.

We've loved BlackBerry, and we've hated BlackBerry. We cut our teeth on its mobile phones, only to watch as the firm clung to its hardware-value proposition well past the point that anybody cared. But today, BlackBerry is back in the software market, and living large. Newly reborn as a software firm, BlackBerry offers a solid mobile software security platform, coupled with its phone OS, encrypted communications infrastructure and a newfound market in secure transportation information systems.

Yes, it has a lot of debt, but it also has a ton of still-relevant intellectual property, a solid cash balance, and we believe the debt can be refinanced (for the right deal).

Who are the likely candidates? As a software play, BlackBerry has broadened it list of suitors considerably. Our picks, in order: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet/Google, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), though we wouldn't be surprised to see a private equity firm step up to the plate for this tasty Canadian bacon.

- Blackberry is a Revival in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

5. Alarm.com. Rev: $234m; Mkt Cap: $1.26b.

We're always looking for a good SaaS model that adds a creative twist, and Alarm.com fits the bill. It's a SaaS provider that unites all of the elements related to securing, automating and managing a smart home. We believe it also has the management skills to expand into a broader market as the commercial-facing IoT market continues to grow.

Who are the likely candidates? Alarm.com's business model fits well with the established "super" firms that drive broad-based commercial value, notably Alphabet/Google and Amazon as our highest-value selections, though we wouldn't rule out a firm like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has shifted gears from an "innovation" to "operations" model, to show interest.

We also feel Alarm could fit well within the right private equity model as it lends itself to those firms that have existing interests in SaaS and security hardware investments.

- Alarm.com is a member of the Samadhi 16 in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

6. Veeco (VECO). Rev: $401m; Mkt Cap: $1.25b.

Veeco brings a few solid value propositions to the table, ranging from its LED and next-gen OLED technology to its advanced deposition technologies and a workforce we believe possesses a comparatively rare combination of skill sets, yielding a tough-to-replicate competitive advantage.

One of those rare "legacy" firms (founded 1945) that has survived many market shifts, Veeco has leveraged acquisitions itself to grow, while management appears on top of emerging secular trends, such as the emergence of OLEDs at the expense of LEDs, at least as a display technology (lighting, we believe, will continue to be dominated by LEDs for the foreseeable future).

Who are the likely candidates? This comes down those firms that we feel have the appetite and the size to add new deposition equipment products to their line, namely Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Or, LED/OLED consumers and producers that want to bolster their competitive advantage by going more vertical, namely Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and LG Corporation.

- Veeco is presently on the Samadhi Watch List - no position.

7. TripAdvisor (TRIP). Rev: $1,467m; Mkt Cap: $7.08b.

TripAdvisor has been through its share of M&A/divestiture activity since its founding in 2000, being acquired by IAC/Interactive in 2004, before spinning out from the Expedia brand in 2011. The firm has continued to diversity its position, through both internal development and a choice list of acquisitions (including this author's personal favorite, SeatGuru.com). These moves show how dynamic the tech-infused travel industry is and likely will be moving forward.

Who are the likely candidates? TripAdvisor has a solid brand and fleet of partners that we feel make it an attractive target. From a slightly defensive perspective, Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) could be a likely contender, while from an expansion perspective both Alphabet/Google and Amazon could find solid value.

- TripAdvisor is a Revival in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

THE REST OF THE BEST

8. Imperva (IMPV). Rev: $254m; Mkt Cap: $1.25b.

Although we are continuously cautious about the overall cyber security market due to its somewhat faddish, "wack-a-mole" nature of rapidly revolving issues and opportunities, we view Imperva as an exception. Imperva's software solution (that protects databases and, increasingly going forward, semi-structured data) along with its Web Application Firewall (WAF) product have few strong competitors, particularly in the area of database protection where IBM is the only competitor of note.

Though management execution has been spotty over the past few years, Imperva's technology, competitive position and TAM (Total Addressable Market) growth are all solid, and, at less than 4x enterprise value/revenue with profitability likely in 2017, its valuation is reasonable in our view. All of this, we believe, paints a picture of an attractive acquisition target.

Who are the likely candidates? Imperva matches well with a number of players, with our (long-ish) short-list focusing on IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle, Microsoft and CA (NASDAQ:CA). The networking/network security players come in next, in the following rough order of fit: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP).

As a wild card (but increasingly less "wild" as we think about the potential synergy), we see an opportunity for Amazon to acquire IMPV and integrate its security software as premium offerings available on AWS.

- Imperva is a member of the Samadhi 16 in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

9. New Relic (NEWR). Rev: $202m; Mkt Cap: $1.42b.

Yes, the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) space is crowded with competitors old, new and nascent. However, we believe NEWR represents the most forward thinking and strategically well-positioned of these competitors. One note of caution: while we strongly believe in the long-term growth prospects of the company, New Relic's valuation may scare off the more tactically focused acquirers.

Who are the likely candidates? New Relic has no shortage of M&A options that we feel bring solid value to the table, with the following firms on our short-list: VMware (NYSE:VMW), IBM (which could use a dose of New Relic's Application Portfolio Management tools), Microsoft, Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Oracle.

- New Relic is a member of the Samadhi 4 in the Samadhi Capital Partners Client Portfolio.

10. Zendesk (ZEN). Rev: $261m; Mkt Cap: $2.12b.

Zendesk, one of the more mature SaaS-based service and help-desk offerings on the market today, offers a great client base and technical infrastructure that has helped it drive solid growth in the enterprise market. But it's not a perfect play, and we expect some extremely solid competition from rival Freshdesk, which is coming in underneath the Zendesk target market from a position we feel will benefit Freshdesk at Zendesk's expense. With that in mind, we feel Zendesk's position in the market is slightly at risk and that it would benefit strongly from a larger partner.

Who are the likely candidates? Zendesk brings great access into the enterprise service-support marketplace, and there are a number of potential suitors that we feel could be enticed to meditate a bit, including: CA, IBM, Cisco, HP (NYSE:HPQ), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and Oracle.

- Zendesk is presently on the Samadhi Watch List - no position.

BONUS PICK (because this list goes to 11)

11. Twitter (TWTR). REV: $2,476m; MKT CAP: $11.63b.

As die-hard fans of the cult film This is Spinal Tap, we'd be remiss if we didn't crank our amp up to eleven and take a cut at Twitter which, like Spinal Tap, excels at being completely dysfunctional while retaining an amazing level of both potential and staying power.

While Twitter brings significant tech infrastructure value, and the short attention span of 317 million users, it suffers from a lack of proven business models and trolls, the latter (as we've written on previously) likely helping scuttle the rumored deals in late 2016 with Disney (NYSE:DIS), Salesforce, Microsoft and Alphabet/Google.

We do not believe Twitter can sustain itself much longer with its current (lack of) focus and may likely degrade to a price/value point that becomes attractive.

Who are the likely candidates? As for suitors, we're not convinced that Disney, Salesforce, et al would have an interest unless the market cap drops into the sub $10b range. Where's the wildcard? At the right price point, we could see value for firms like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), whichloves to play in the content game, or potentially one of the mega-social Chinese firms, such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). All we can say is, "You're a naughty one, saucy Jack!"

- Twitter is presently on the Samadhi Watch List - no position.

THE BOTTOM LINE

We anticipate 2017 acquisitions will be very GARPy in nature, with acquirers (regardless of the magnitude of the upside) increasingly less willing to pay inflated or bubble valuations. Instead, we expect a more conservative "growth at a reasonable price" strategy that combines a higher probability of growth with a lowered risk profile, i.e., more about achieving a higher orbit than reaching the moon.

Like all projections, there's an element of speculation at work here, so take our list with a grain of salt. Ranking a firm as a solid or even top-tier M&A candidate doesn't mean we're long on that firm, as is the case with Veeco, Zendesk and Twitter.

If you have a differing opinion, let us know-we're always looking to hear a perspective that challenges our research and our own cognitive bias.

So there you have it, our Top 10 (er, 11) M&A Picks for 2017. You're welcome.