Amicus Therapeutics: Undervalued With Catalysts On The Way

Additional upside if Galafold shows promise in combination with ERT treatments, thus being expanded to all Fabry patients.

SD-101 data in EB pivotal trial, a blockbuster opportunity, coming in the first half of 2017.

Galafold international launch is off to a good start and initial Pompe disease data is intriguing.

Shares are down over 50% in the past year, but after recent convertible debt offering the company is well funded through important catalysts.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are down almost 50% over the past year. Reasons for continued weakness include a recent convertible debt offering and a failure to secure approval for lead drug Galafold in the United States.

Galafold Launch

While the share price trajectory might lead potential investors to think the company is floundering, a closer look at third quarter earnings and other events reveals a different situation.

The international launch of Galafold is looking bright; in Germany, around 20% of eligible patients have already switched to the company's treatment. Progress is being made in France and England, and pricing discussions are active in more than 15 countries.

Figure 2: International regulatory submissions (source: corporate presentation)

While existing treatments are given to patients via infusion, Galafold would be much more convenient as it is dosed orally in pill form.

Management is planning to file a new drug application in Japan in the first half of 2017 and is preparing regulatory submissions for several other key markets as well.

As for pursuing approval in the United States, unfortunately the company needs to conduct a 12 month placebo controlled pivotal study, with data potentially coming in 2019.

Pompe Disease

Preliminary positive data was announced for ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe Disease. No serious adverse events were observed and there were no infusion-related reactions. The clinical PK profile suggested efficient uptake into tissues, and biomarkers of muscle damage showed early signs of improvement in 4 ERT-switch patients.

Elevated creatine kinase (CK), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) were utilized as indicators of damage to muscle tissue. Two patients showed early trends to improvement in all three biomarkers, while the other two remained stable.

Figure 3: Initial Pompe Data (source: corporate presentation)

While promising, such data is preliminary and investors will have to wait for several months for a better understanding of the drug's potential in the disease. In 2017 we should see additional data from cohort 1, data in cohort 2 (non-ambulatory ERT switch patients), data in ERT-naive patients (cohort 3), and extension study data from all cohorts.

Keep in mind there are 5,000 to 10,000 patients worldwide and 2015 ERT sales in the indication totaled around $800 million.

Epidermolysis Bullosa

According to the company there are 30,000 to 40,000 patients worldwide with this skin disorder. The condition results in severe blistering, open wounds, and can be fatal in many cases.

SD-101, the company's phase 3 candidate for EB, should see top-line phase 3 data reported in the first half of 2017. It has already received the coveted breakthrough therapy designation. In an open label proof of concept study 87.5% of patients experienced complete wound closure within a month and a 57% reduction in affected body surface area by month 3.

Figure 4: SD-101 6% versus placebo (source: company presentation)

Management believes SD-101 could be a potential blockbuster due to the absence of other approved therapies.

Other Thoughts

In the last earnings report management indicated that they had sufficient cash to continue operations through late 2017, assuming cash expenditure of $135 to $155 million in 2016. After the recent convertible debt offering and collecting $243 million, I believe we can safely say that cash runway is extended for another year.

With shares near 52 week lows and plenty of catalysts coming in 2017, I believe it's a good time for investors to establish a position or add shares to their existing holdings. In the event of a runup into results, it would be wise to take some profits off the table.

Data in EB and Pompe disease represents a solid opportunity for investors to profit- the firm's approved drug Galafold could eventually see upwards of $400 million of sales, minimizing downside in the event of disappointing data for either of these two programs. Additional upside is available in the Galafold program if the drug shows promise in combination with ERT for patients without amenable mutations (thus targeting all Fabry patients).

Click to enlargeFigure 5: Co-Administration leads to consistent increases in active plasma enzyme levels and tissue uptake (source: company presentation)

Risks include regulatory, disappointing data, and ongoing dilutive funding in the absence of profitability. Of these, the second is the one to watch out for in 2017- at least unlike many other biotechs, Amicus has a few clinical candidates to sustain its current valuation in the event that one flames out.

