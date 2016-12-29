Procter & Gamble; long-term growth targets.

P&G may have picked a precarious time to get its act together given the rate-driven rotation out of the consumer staples group broadly.

My 12-month target price of $103 reflects a P/E of 26X, near the high end of Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) three-year trading range of 21.1X to 28.4X, applied to FY'17 EPS estimate of $3.97. Following divestitures, I see valuation benefiting from an improved long-term growth profile as the company's management team is now more focused on growing sales for core wider-margin products.

Procter & Gamble's business is focused on providing branded products of what it considers superior quality and value to improve the lives of the world's consumers. PG's products are sold in more than 180 countries. The U.S. and Canada accounted for 44% of total sales, Europe 23%, Asia Pacific 9%, China 8%, Latin America 8%, and IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa) 8%. PG's customers include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores and high-frequency stores. Sales to Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) and its affiliates represented about 15% of total FY'16 revenue. PG's top 10 customers accounted for about 35% of total sales.

The company has five segments: Beauty (28% of FY'16 net sales and 20% of net earnings, both excluding results held in the Corporate segment); Grooming (11%, 15%); Health Care (11%, 12%); Fabric and Home Care (32%, 27%); and Baby, Feminine and Family Care (29%, 26%).

In February 2012, PG laid out plans to reduce costs by up to $10 billion over the next five years, with approximately $8 billion from cost reductions and the remainder from cost control and leverage of fixed expenses. A significant amount of savings is expected to come from reduced overhead expense, including the elimination of 5,700 non-manufacturing positions (about a 10% reduction). The company expects to incur in excess of $4.5 billion in before-tax restructuring costs between FY'12 and FY'16. While I believe this cost savings plan will provide benefits to operating margin, I expect much of this will be mitigated by factors such as reinvestment, rising commodity costs, competitive pricing, and mix changes. The actual impact on earnings is uncertain.

I believe PG's competitive strengths include its diverse portfolio of businesses, scale and strong brands. With more than $75 billion in annual sales, I think PG has the benefit of scale, which provides greater sales opportunities and cost savings compared to peers. PG has substantial brand strength with retailers and consumers. However, I note that the markets in which PG competes are highly competitive, with the company's products competing against similar products from many large and small companies, including well-known global competitors, as well as retailers' private label brands. I think product innovation is a key growth driver in this industry, although I believe PG's success on this front has been limited in recent years. In FY'16, PG had research and development expenses totaling $1.9 billion.

In its FY'13 annual report, PG outlined long-term annual growth targets that included organic sales growth (excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange fluctuation) modestly above market growth rates in categories and countries where the company competes, and growth in core EPS (excluding certain one-time items) in the high-single digits. PG's objective is to deliver total shareholder returns in the top one-third of its peer group by focusing its resources on its biggest, most profitable categories and markets. This includes strengthening and growing its core markets, such as the U.S., investing in emerging markets in categories and countries with the largest opportunity and highest likelihood of success, and allocating resources to businesses where it can create disproportionate value. In July 2015, the company agreed to merge 41 of its beauty segment brands with Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for about $12.5 billion. The transaction includes PG's salon professional, retail hair color, cosmetics and fine fragrance businesses. The deal is closed in October 2016.

In February 2016, the company sold its Duracell business to Berkshire Hathaway ((BRK.A, BRK.B) Strong Buy) in exchange for $4.7 billion in PG's shares held by Berkshire. The transaction valued the deal at a FY'14 EV/EBITDA value of 7X, or at an equivalent all-cash sale value of about 9X after adjusting for the tax efficient structure of the deal. PG previously announced in October 2014 its intention to exit the Duracell business. The preference was to spin out the business into a stand-alone company unless a more favorable divestiture option emerged. In July 2014, the company sold its Pet Foods business to Mars Incorporated for $2.9 billion in cash. The one-time earnings impact will be reflected in fiscal 2015 and not expected to be material.

While difficult to quantify, the tone and urgency at P&G is clearly changing, something that was abundantly clear at an otherwise mundane and workmanlike analyst day. Despite increasingly painful recent currency headwinds that should negatively impact the December quarter earnings, management believes it is still on track to exit the year at category growth rates, a clear departure from multi-year share losses that should drive both the multiple and the earnings outlook provided this isn't a multi-year rotation out of consumer staples. Keeping Buy, $95 price target.

China, especially diaper and hair care business there, remains challenging as channel inventory is cleaned up and the company pushes its premiumization agenda forward. Relatively new China president, Matthew Price, is a breath of fresh air and is going back to the well by reinstalling people and strategies that worked back into the market, but getting things turned around here won't happen in a few quarters. U.S. Grooming is in a quagmire with pressure from direct to consumer brands like Dollar Shave and Harry's and aggressive competition from Schick, although the company's more efficient and adaptive manufacturing footprint should prove a sustainable competitive advantage, especially if aggressive merchandising in the category persists.

P&G may have picked a precarious time to get its act together given the rate-driven rotation out of the consumer staples group broadly. However (unless dollar continues to meaningfully strengthen), the company should be the relative fundamental winner as it reinvests its significant productivity savings back on the business to jumpstart organic growth and retake lost ground from recently faster growing peers. My biggest takeaway from the biannual confab in Cindy, having followed the company for a long time, is that most of the senior managers finally seem to be singing from the same song sheet and have implicit and explicit trust in newly minted CEO David Taylor and what he is looking to accomplish. More than anything else, the respect senior managers have for Taylor is palpable and something I haven't seen from the senior leadership group in some time (perhaps all the way back to former CEO Lafley's first administration). While it may sound silly to some, P&G finally seems to be getting its groove back, and while it may be early in the transformation, there are small signs emerging from the global Nielsen data that baby steps are being taken.

The company is focused on bringing more premium innovation to market, particularly in diapers although share trends remain lackluster noting almost 30% of the business is e-commerce (according to Euromonitor) and thus not tracked, and focused on specialty retail channel including e-commerce but facing stiff competition from local Asian players. There has been some notable success including skin care, where the company's super premium SK-II brand was up 25% in China following its #changedestiny marketing campaign.

Olay brand has been challenged by a confluence of factors including broad skin care category softness, tail cleanup of decade-long SKU proliferation and brand limbo, especially in Asia, where Olay is suspended somewhere between mass and prestige to varying degrees depending on the market. Share trends have been disappointing, but in the US, the company has removed slow-moving SKUs to create shelf space for bestselling products such as Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream. In China, P&G is revamping its beauty counselor program, reducing the number of counters and investing to upgrade higher-growth, more profitable counters while reinvesting in diagnostic devices, samples, and counselor training. The company also recently launched Olay Eyes, an anti-aging eye cream, to bring new consumers, and early results appear to be positive, with promised innovation to come in the next 12-18 months.

Though the Going Remains Tough, PG is Focused on the "Right" Areas

I am generally neutral-to-constructive on PG's category-specific/country-specific updates. Though it continues to face macro and competitive pressures, the company is intent on investing to drive growth, while filling out the entirety (i.e., mid-tier through premium) of its pricing ladder (e.g., within Grooming, where the MACH3 upgrade announced Fri. should help). In U.S. Laundry, PG expects competition to continue/intensify, though it believes it will be focused on branding/innovation (vs. price). Meanwhile, in China Diapers, it is making steady progress and plans to fill in its super-premium portfolio gaps within the next 12 months. Regarding productivity, PG seems confident in its ability to achieve cost savings, providing incremental details on marketing productivity/supply chain optimization (the latter also improving speed to market).

Broad-Based Organic Sales and Volume Growth

Organic net sales were up 3% YoY, the highest quarterly organic growth since F3Q14, due to 3% volume growth and 0% price/mix. The company reported broad-based organic net sales and volume growth across each of its segments including 7% organic growth for Health Care, 4% for Fabric/Home Care, 3% for both Beauty and Grooming, and 2% for Baby/Feminine/Family Care (see Figure below). I note that the Baby/Feminine/Family Care segment posted mid-single-digit volume growth across each of its three businesses, but was partially offset by pricing. The Fabric and Beauty Care segments posted their highest organic growth rates since FY'14 and FY'13, respectively.

Recall, FY'17 is expected to be a transition year for the company as it (1) completes its portfolio transformation and (2) works to drive BOTH top and bottom-line growth. With the Coty transaction closing in early October (last planned divestiture), F1Q organic sales growth of 3%, and continued margin expansion (gross margin +50bps YoY), it appears the company is on track to achieve its full-year goals. I continue to expect new product innovation and increased marketing behind its key brands to drive positive organic growth for the remainder of the year.

I expect total sales to grow 1.0% in FY'17 to $65.95 billion, up from $65.30 billion in FY'16, reflecting organic sales growth of 2.0%, partially offset by a negative foreign currency exchange and an adverse asset divestiture impact of 1.0%. I see organic sales growth driven by favorable volume trends across all product categories, with pricing about flat. A key focus for PG will be driving growth in key brands through product innovation and improving execution in developed markets. I expect EBITDA margins to be flat at 26.2% in FY'17. I expect progress to be made on multi-year cost savings and productivity initiatives. I also see overhead reductions and more efficient marketing spending with a greater shift toward digital from print. However, margin expansion will be restricted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange and increased investments in promotions and research & development.

Following share repurchases, I estimate FY'17 operating EPS of $3.97, up from operating EPS of $3.61 reported in FY'16, excluding one-time items from both periods. Former beauty, grooming and health care president David Taylor succeeded A.G. Lafley as CEO effective November 2015. I look for Taylor to focus on growing PG's core 10 categories through increased innovation and greater marketing support, which should reverse slight recent global market share losses. I expect margin benefits to increasingly be realized in calendar 2016 as manufacturing start-up costs diminish and productivity improvements become more impactful.

Risks include heightened competition and promotional spending, unfavorable currency translation, rising commodity costs and slow consumer acceptance of new products.

My 12-month target price of $103 reflects a P/E of 26X, near the high end of PG's three-year trading range of 21.1X to 28.4X, applied to FY'17 EPS estimate of $3.97. Following divestitures, I see valuation benefiting from an improved long-term growth profile as the company's management team is now more focused on growing sales for core, wider-margin products.

I have a neutral fundamental outlook for the household product sub-industry for the next 12 months. Consumer confidence continues to trend higher on support by modest improvement in the employment market and significantly lower retail gasoline prices. I expect wage growth to improve slowly, although remaining at low levels. I think the ability of companies to fend off market share gains by suppliers of lower-priced products will depend in part on the marketing support they provide, and on the scope and success of their product innovation.

In some markets, branded companies vie for market share with private label (store brand) products. In my view, this competition, as well as the leverage of large retailers, has often limited general price increases for household products. However, on my expectation for a reduction in costs in 2016, I see an opportunity for margin expansion. Key raw materials used in the household product sub-industry include natural gas, crude oil, pulp and resin. I believe a number of companies continue to look for ways to operate more efficiently, in part to offset any pressure from higher input costs.

The household products area remains very competitive, in my view, given the maturity of the industry in developed countries, and with numerous companies vying to capture market share in developing markets. However, I believe economic growth and changing lifestyles in developing international markets should provide secular growth opportunities. I expect emerging markets to see rising demand for packaged products that consumers could previously not afford, notwithstanding a slight deceleration in economic growth rates in certain markets over the past year.

Strengthening U.S. dollar to reduce foreign sales in the mid-single digits in 2016 when those sales are translated into dollars, given current exchange rates. However, the actual magnitude of the impact depends on which markets a manufacturer is selling to, actual currency movements, and the extent of currency hedging. Year to date, through August 19th, the S&P Household Products Index rose 9.2% versus a 7.3% rise in the S&P 1500 Index. In 2015, the S&P Household Products Index decreased 6.6% compared to a 1.0% decline for the S&P 1500 Index. I note that Procter & Gamble has about a 65% weighting in the sub-industry index.

